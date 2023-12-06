ChargePoint Reports Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Results

Consistent with preliminary financial results announced on November 16, 2023: Third quarter fiscal 2024 revenue of $110 million representing a 12% decrease year-over-year GAAP gross margin of negative 22% and non-GAAP gross margin of negative 18%, reflecting $42 million impact from an inventory impairment charge GAAP operating expense of $130 million and non-GAAP operating expense of $81 million, partially reflecting the reduction of operating expenses as part of previously announced cost-saving measures

“ChargePoint’s third quarter execution came up far short of its goals in the face of continued challenging macroeconomic conditions and execution challenges,” said Rick Wilmer, the new President and CEO of ChargePoint. “Though the quarter overall did not meet expectations, we did demonstrate how we continue to empower the entire EV ecosystem, across hardware and software, and we fortified our balance sheet, which leaves us well capitalized to execute on our strategy. We remain firmly committed to delivering positive non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA in the fourth quarter of calendar year 2024.”

Third Quarter Fiscal 2024 Financial Overview

Revenue. Third quarter revenue was $110.3 million, down 12% from $125.3 million in the prior year’s same quarter. Networked charging systems revenue for the third quarter was $73.9 million, down 24% from $97.6 million in the prior year’s same quarter. Subscription revenue was $30.6 million, up 41% from $21.7 million in the prior year’s same quarter.

Gross Margin. Third quarter GAAP gross margin was negative 22%, down from 18% in the prior year’s same quarter, and non-GAAP gross margin was negative 18%, down from 20% in the prior year’s same quarter, in both cases primarily due to a $42.0 million inventory impairment charge. This inventory impairment charge was taken to address supply overruns related to product transitions and to better align inventory with current demand.

Net Income/Loss. Third quarter GAAP net loss was $158.2 million, up from $84.5 million in the prior year’s same quarter. Non-GAAP pre-tax net loss was $106.3 million as compared to $56.4 million in the prior year’s same quarter, both reflecting the $42.0 million inventory impairment charge. Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA Loss was $97.4 million also reflecting this inventory impairment charge in the third quarter, as compared to $51.5 million in the prior year’s same quarter.

Liquidity. As of October 31, 2023, cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash on the balance sheet was $397.4 million, which includes $233.1 million of at-the-market share offering gross proceeds during the third quarter. ChargePoint’s $150 million revolving credit facility remains undrawn and ChargePoint has no debt maturities until 2028.

Shares Outstanding. As of October 31, 2023, the Company had approximately 418 million shares of common stock outstanding.

About ChargePoint

ChargePoint is creating a new fueling network to move people and goods on electricity. Since 2007, ChargePoint has been committed to making it easy for businesses and drivers to go electric with one of the largest EV charging networks and a comprehensive portfolio of charging solutions. The ChargePoint cloud subscription platform and software-defined charging hardware are designed to include options for every charging scenario from home and multifamily to workplace, parking, hospitality, retail and transport fleets of all types. Today, one ChargePoint account provides access to hundreds-of-thousands of places to charge in North America and Europe. For more information, visit the ChargePoint pressroom, the ChargePoint Investor Relations site, or contact the ChargePoint North American or European press offices or Investor Relations.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks, uncertainties, and assumptions including statements regarding our plans to be non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA positive by the end of calendar 2024. There are a significant number of factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made in this press release, including: macroeconomic trends including changes in or sustained inflation, prolonged and sustained increases in interest rates, or other events beyond our control on the overall economy which may reduce demand for our products and services, geopolitical events and conflicts, adverse impacts to our business and those of our customers and suppliers, including due to supply chain disruptions, component shortages, and associated logistics expense increases; our limited operating history as a public company; our ability as an organization to successfully acquire and integrate other companies, products or technologies in a successful manner; our dependence on widespread acceptance and adoption of EVs and increased demand for installation of charging stations; our current dependence on sales of charging stations for most of our revenues; overall demand for EV charging and the potential for reduced demand for EVs if governmental rebates, tax credits and other financial incentives are reduced, modified or eliminated or governmental mandates to increase the use of EVs or decrease the use of vehicles powered by fossil fuels, either directly or indirectly through mandated limits on carbon emissions, are reduced, modified or eliminated; our reliance on contract manufacturers, including those located outside the United States, may result in supply chain interruptions, delays and expense increases which may adversely affect our sales, revenue and gross margins; our ability to expand our operations and market share in Europe; the need to attract additional fleet operators as customers; potential adverse effects on our revenue and gross margins due to delays and costs associated with new product introductions, inventory obsolescence, component shortages and related expense increases; adverse impact to our revenues and gross margins if customers increasingly claim clean energy credits and, as a result, they are no longer available to be claimed by us; the effects of competition; risks related to our dependence on our intellectual property; and the risk that our technology could have undetected defects or errors. Additional risks and uncertainties that could affect our financial results are included under the captions “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” in our Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on September 11, 2023, which is available on our website at investors.chargepoint.com and on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Additional information will also be set forth in other filings that we make with the SEC from time to time. All forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to us as of the date hereof, and we do not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking statements provided to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made, except as required by applicable law.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

ChargePoint has provided financial information in this press release that has not been prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”). ChargePoint uses these non-GAAP financial measures internally in analyzing its financial results. ChargePoint believes that the use of these non-GAAP financial measures is useful to investors to evaluate ongoing operating results and trends and believes they provide meaningful supplemental information to investors regarding ChargePoint’s underlying operating performance because they exclude items the Company believes are unrelated to, and may not be indicative of, its core operating results.

The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for comparable GAAP financial measures and should be read only in conjunction with ChargePoint’s consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. A reconciliation of ChargePoint’s historical non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP measures has been provided in the financial statement tables included in this press release, and investors are encouraged to review these reconciliations.

Non-GAAP Gross Profit (Gross Margin). ChargePoint defines non-GAAP gross profit as gross profit excluding stock-based compensation expense, amortization expense of acquired intangible assets, and restructuring costs for severances and employment-related termination costs, and facility and other contract terminations. Non-GAAP gross margin is non-GAAP gross profit as a percentage of revenue.

Non-GAAP Cost of Revenue and Operating Expenses (includes Non-GAAP research and development, Non-GAAP sales and marketing and Non-GAAP general and administrative). ChargePoint defines Non-GAAP cost of revenue and operating expenses as cost of revenue and operating expenses excluding stock-based compensation expense, restructuring costs for severances and employment-related termination costs, and facility and other contract terminations, amortization expense of acquired intangible assets, professional services fees associated with acquisitions, registration filings and modification of convertible debt, non-cash charges related to tax liabilities, and non-cash charges related to the change in fair value of assumed common stock warrant liabilities.

Non-GAAP Net Loss. ChargePoint defines non-GAAP net loss as net loss excluding stock-based compensation expense, restructuring costs for severances and employment-related termination costs, and facility and other contract terminations, amortization expense of acquired intangible assets, professional services fees associated with acquisitions, registration filings and modification of convertible debt, non-cash charges related to tax liabilities, and non-cash charges related to the change in fair value of assumed common stock warrant liabilities. These amounts do not reflect the impact of any related tax effects. Non-GAAP pre-tax net loss is non-GAAP net loss adjusted for provision for income taxes.

Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA Loss. ChargePoint defines non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA loss as net loss excluding stock-based compensation expense, restructuring costs for severances and employment-related termination costs, and facility and other contract terminations, amortization expense of acquired intangible assets, professional services fees associated with acquisitions, registration filings and modification of convertible debt, non-cash charges related to tax liabilities, and non-cash charges related to the change in fair value of assumed common stock warrant liabilities, and further adjusted for provision of income taxes, depreciation, interest income and expense, and other income and expense (net).

Investors are cautioned that there are a number of limitations associated with the use of non-GAAP financial measures to analyze financial results and trends. In particular, many of the adjustments to ChargePoint’s GAAP financial measures reflect the exclusion of items that are recurring and will be reflected in its financial results for the foreseeable future, such as stock-based compensation, which is an important part of ChargePoint’s employees’ compensation and impacts hiring, retention and performance. Furthermore, these non-GAAP financial measures are not based on any standardized methodology prescribed by GAAP, and the components that ChargePoint excludes in its calculation of non-GAAP financial measures may differ from the components that other companies exclude when they report their non-GAAP results. In the future, ChargePoint may also exclude other expenses it determines do not reflect the performance of ChargePoint’s operating results.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. PRELIMINARY CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In thousands, except per share amounts; unaudited) Three Months Ended October 31, Nine Months Ended October 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenue Networked charging systems $ 73,893 $ 97,592 $ 286,788 $ 241,291 Subscriptions 30,559 21,670 86,935 59,561 Other 5,831 6,079 17,084 14,415 Total revenue 110,283 125,341 390,807 315,267 Cost of revenue Networked charging systems 109,452 85,821 317,335 216,439 Subscriptions 19,999 13,400 53,495 37,305 Other 4,778 3,439 12,263 8,581 Total cost of revenue 134,229 102,660 383,093 262,325 Gross profit (loss) (23,946 ) 22,681 7,714 52,942 Operating expenses Research and development 56,524 48,132 165,563 148,237 Sales and marketing 39,834 35,382 116,545 101,842 General and administrative 33,463 22,445 82,627 66,339 Total operating expenses 129,821 105,959 364,735 316,418 Loss from operations (153,767 ) (83,278 ) (357,021 ) (263,476 ) Interest income 1,868 1,905 6,168 3,471 Interest expense (3,820 ) (2,606 ) (9,673 ) (6,467 ) Change in fair value of assumed common stock warrant liabilities — — — (24 ) Other expense, net (2,815 ) (943 ) (2,173 ) (2,646 ) Net loss before income taxes (158,534 ) (84,922 ) (362,699 ) (269,142 ) Provision for (benefit from) income taxes (315 ) (442 ) 162 (2,696 ) Net loss $ (158,219 ) $ (84,480 ) $ (362,861 ) $ (266,446 ) Net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.43 ) $ (0.25 ) $ (1.01 ) $ (0.79 ) Weighted average shares outstanding, basic and diluted 376,182,783 339,595,385 360,818,131 337,037,111

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. PRELIMINARY CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands, unaudited) October 31, 2023 January 31, 2023 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 367,012 $ 264,162 Restricted cash 30,400 30,400 Short-term investments — 104,966 Accounts receivable, net 151,804 164,892 Inventories 199,120 68,730 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 76,111 71,020 Total current assets 824,447 704,170 Property and equipment, net 42,198 40,046 Intangible assets, net 82,636 92,673 Operating lease right-of-use assets 18,057 22,242 Goodwill 211,581 213,716 Other assets 8,742 7,110 Total assets $ 1,187,661 $ 1,079,957 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 101,697 $ 62,076 Accrued and other current liabilities 152,466 133,483 Deferred revenue 98,484 88,777 Total current liabilities 352,647 284,336 Deferred revenue, noncurrent 128,811 109,833 Debt, noncurrent 282,719 294,936 Operating lease liabilities 18,517 21,841 Deferred tax liabilities 10,811 12,987 Other long-term liabilities 1,594 1,032 Total liabilities 795,099 724,965 Stockholders’ equity: Common stock 42 35 Additional paid-in capital 1,931,450 1,528,104 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (19,305 ) (16,384 ) Accumulated deficit (1,519,625 ) (1,156,763 ) Total stockholders’ equity 392,562 354,992 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 1,187,661 $ 1,079,957

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. PRELIMINARY CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands, unaudited) Nine Months Ended October 31, 2023 2022 Cash flows from operating activities Net loss $ (362,861 ) $ (266,446 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 21,160 18,562 Non-cash operating lease cost 3,257 3,539 Stock-based compensation 91,946 67,644 Amortization of deferred contract acquisition costs 2,112 1,729 Inventory impairment 70,000 — Other 7,486 11,514 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effect of acquisitions: Accounts receivable, net 8,693 (50,402 ) Inventories (183,569 ) (30,057 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets (6,135 ) (24,730 ) Accounts payable, operating lease liabilities, and accrued and other liabilities 31,738 23,586 Deferred revenue 28,685 28,410 Net cash used in operating activities (287,488 ) (216,651 ) Cash flows from investing activities Purchases of property and equipment (14,671 ) (14,142 ) Purchases of short term investments — (284,835 ) Maturities of investments 105,000 75,000 Cash paid for acquisitions, net of cash acquired — (2,756 ) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 90,329 (226,733 ) Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from the exercise of warrants — 6,354 Proceeds from issuance of debt, net of discount and issuance costs — 293,972 Debt issuance costs related to the revolving credit facility (2,853 ) — Proceeds from the issuance of common stock under employee equity plans, net of tax withholding 10,957 10,760 Proceeds from issuance of common stock in connection with ATM offerings 287,198 — Change in driver funds and amounts due to customers 8,935 6,911 Settlement of contingent earnout liability (3,537 ) — Net cash provided by financing activities 300,700 317,997 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (691 ) (1,575 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 102,850 (126,962 ) Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period 294,562 315,635 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period $ 397,412 $ 188,673

(1) Consists of restructuring costs for severances and employment-related termination costs, and facility and other contract terminations. (2) Consists of professional services fees related to acquisitions. (3) Consists of professional services fees related to registration filings and modification of convertible debt, non-cash charges related to tax liabilities, and the change in fair value of assumed common stock warrant liabilities.

