ChargePoint Reports Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results

CAMPBELL, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) (“ChargePoint”), a leading provider of networked solutions for charging electric vehicles (EVs), today reported results for its second quarter of fiscal year 2025 ended July 31, 2024.

“ChargePoint continued to execute against its strategy and deliver results in line with our stated goals. Our second quarter revenue was within our stated guidance range and gross margin improved sequentially for the third consecutive quarter. Today, we have implemented an action plan to create efficiencies while reducing operating expenses,” said Rick Wilmer, CEO of ChargePoint. “Our focus on delivering new software and hardware solutions that make it easier to go electric remains unchanged.”

Second Quarter Fiscal 2025 Financial Overview

Revenue. Second quarter revenue was $108.5 million, down 28% from $150.5 million in the prior year’s same quarter. Networked charging systems revenue for the second quarter was $64.1 million, down 44% from $114.6 million in the prior year’s same quarter. Subscription revenue was $36.2 million, up 21% from $30.0 million in the prior year’s same quarter.

Second quarter revenue was $108.5 million, down 28% from $150.5 million in the prior year’s same quarter. Networked charging systems revenue for the second quarter was $64.1 million, down 44% from $114.6 million in the prior year’s same quarter. Subscription revenue was $36.2 million, up 21% from $30.0 million in the prior year’s same quarter. Gross Margin. Second quarter GAAP gross margin was 24% as compared to 1% in the prior year’s same quarter, and non-GAAP gross margin was 26% as compared to 3% in the prior year’s same quarter, in both cases primarily due to $28.0 million inventory impairment charge taken in the prior year to address legacy supply-chain related costs and supply overruns on a particular DC product.

Second quarter GAAP gross margin was 24% as compared to 1% in the prior year’s same quarter, and non-GAAP gross margin was 26% as compared to 3% in the prior year’s same quarter, in both cases primarily due to $28.0 million inventory impairment charge taken in the prior year to address legacy supply-chain related costs and supply overruns on a particular DC product. Operating Expenses . Second quarter GAAP operating expenses were $88.3 million, down 29% from $124.5 million in the prior year’s same quarter. Non-GAAP operating expenses were $66.4 million, down 25% from $88.9 million in the prior year’s same quarter.

. Second quarter GAAP operating expenses were $88.3 million, down 29% from $124.5 million in the prior year’s same quarter. Non-GAAP operating expenses were $66.4 million, down 25% from $88.9 million in the prior year’s same quarter. Net Income/Loss. Second quarter GAAP net loss was $68.9 million, down 45% from $125.3 million in the prior year’s same quarter. Non-GAAP pre-tax net loss was $43.0 million, down 50% from $86.1 million in the prior year’s same quarter, both reflecting the $28.0 million inventory impairment charge taken in the prior year. Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA Loss was $34.1 million, down 58% from $81.2 million in the prior year’s same quarter.

Second quarter GAAP net loss was $68.9 million, down 45% from $125.3 million in the prior year’s same quarter. Non-GAAP pre-tax net loss was $43.0 million, down 50% from $86.1 million in the prior year’s same quarter, both reflecting the $28.0 million inventory impairment charge taken in the prior year. Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA Loss was $34.1 million, down 58% from $81.2 million in the prior year’s same quarter. Liquidity. As of July 31, 2024, cash and cash equivalents on the balance sheet was $243.7 million. ChargePoint’s $150 million revolving credit facility remains undrawn and ChargePoint has no debt maturities until 2028.

As of July 31, 2024, cash and cash equivalents on the balance sheet was $243.7 million. ChargePoint’s $150 million revolving credit facility remains undrawn and ChargePoint has no debt maturities until 2028. Shares Outstanding. As of July 31, 2024, the Company had approximately 431 million shares of common stock outstanding.

For reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP results, please see the tables below.

Business Highlights

ChargePoint and LG Electronics formed a strategic relationship leveraging each company’s technology and expertise for future innovations in EV charging. This may include commercial charging solutions, with areas under collaboration including LG’s smart home solutions, home energy storage, and charging with out-of-home advertising.

including LG’s smart home solutions, home energy storage, and charging with out-of-home advertising. ChargePoint launched Omni Port which aims to solve EV connector confusion by enabling drivers of all makes of EVs to charge in any parking space, regardless of connector type.

ChargePoint extended its commitment to delivering world-class driver experiences with the introduction of a new AI-powered driver support tool to rapidly accelerate the diagnosis and repair of charging stations in the field.

Reorganization

Today, ChargePoint announced the reorganization of its operations including a reduction of ChargePoint’s current global workforce by approximately 15% (the “Reorganization”). The Reorganization is expected to result in estimated annualized GAAP and non-GAAP operating expense savings of approximately $41 million and $38 million, respectively, while creating efficiencies by streamlining functions across the Company. The Company estimates the aggregate restructuring costs associated with the Reorganization to be approximately $10 million, primarily consisting of severance payments, employee benefits and related costs. The Company expects to incur these costs primarily during the third and fourth fiscal quarters.

Third Quarter and Fourth Quarter of Fiscal 2025 Guidance

For the third fiscal quarter ending October 31, 2024, ChargePoint expects revenue of $85 million to $95 million.

The Company is concentrating on returning to growth and streamlining operations to continue on its path to positive non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA, which is now targeted during fiscal year 2026.

ChargePoint is not able to present a reconciliation of its forward-looking non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA goal to the corresponding GAAP measure because certain potential future adjustments, which may be significant and may include, among other items, stock-based compensation expense, are uncertain or out of its control, or cannot be reasonably predicted without unreasonable effort. The actual amounts of such reconciling items could have a significant impact on ChargePoint’s GAAP Net Loss.

Conference Call Information

ChargePoint will host a webcast today at 1:30 p.m. Pacific / 4:30 p.m. Eastern to review its second quarter fiscal 2025 financial results.

Investors may access the webcast, supplemental financial information and investor presentation at ChargePoint’s investor relations website (investors.chargepoint.com) under the “Events and Presentations” section. A replay will be available after the conclusion of the webcast and archived for one year.

About ChargePoint

ChargePoint is creating a new fueling network to move people and goods on electricity. Since 2007, ChargePoint has been committed to making it easy for businesses and drivers to go electric with one of the largest EV charging networks and a comprehensive portfolio of charging solutions. The ChargePoint cloud subscription platform and software-defined charging hardware are designed to include options for every charging scenario from home and multifamily to workplace, parking, hospitality, retail and transport fleets of all types. Today, one ChargePoint account provides access to hundreds of thousands of places to charge in North America and Europe. For more information, visit the ChargePoint pressroom, the ChargePoint Investor Relations site, or contact the ChargePoint North American or European press offices or Investor Relations.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks, uncertainties, and assumptions including statements regarding the potential operating expenses savings and costs associated with our Reorganization, our projected revenue for the third quarter of fiscal year 2025 and our goal to achieve positive non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA. There are a significant number of factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made in this press release, including: macroeconomic trends including changes in or sustained inflation, interest rate volatility, or other events beyond our control on the overall economy which may reduce demand for our products and services, geopolitical events and conflicts, adverse impacts to our business and those of our customers and suppliers, including due to supply chain disruptions, component shortages, and associated logistics expense increases; our limited operating history as a public company; our ability as an organization to successfully acquire, integrate or partner with other companies, products or technologies in a successful manner; our dependence on widespread acceptance and adoption of EVs, including auto manufacture’s plans and strategies to transition to predominately manufacture EV and any corresponding increased demand for installation of charging stations; our current dependence on sales of charging stations for most of our revenues; overall demand for EV charging and the potential for reduced demand for EVs if governmental rebates, tax credits and other financial incentives are reduced, modified or eliminated or governmental mandates to increase the use of EVs or decrease the use of vehicles powered by fossil fuels, either directly or indirectly through mandated limits on carbon emissions, are reduced, modified or eliminated; our ability, and our reliance on our customers, to successfully implement, construct and manage National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) grant opportunities in accordance with the respective terms of the NEVI program in order to validly secure and obtain awarded funding and win additional NEVI grant opportunities; our reliance on contract manufacturers, including those located outside the United States, may result in supply chain interruptions, delays and expense increases which may adversely affect our sales, revenue and gross margins; our ability to expand our operations and market share in Europe; the need to attract additional fleet operators as customers; potential adverse effects on our revenue and gross margins due to delays and costs associated with new product introductions, inventory obsolescence, component shortages and related expense increases; adverse impact to our revenues and gross margins if customers increasingly claim clean energy credits and, as a result, they are no longer available to be claimed by us; the effects of competition; risks related to our dependence on our intellectual property; and the risk that our technology could have undetected defects or errors. Additional risks and uncertainties that could affect our financial results are included under the captions “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” in our Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on June 6, 2024, which is available on our website at investors.chargepoint.com and on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Additional information will also be set forth in other filings that we make with the SEC from time to time. All forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to us as of the date hereof, and we do not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking statements provided to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made, except as required by applicable law.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

ChargePoint has provided financial information in this press release that has not been prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”). ChargePoint uses these non-GAAP financial measures internally in analyzing its financial results. ChargePoint believes that the use of these non-GAAP financial measures is useful to investors to evaluate ongoing operating results and trends and believes they provide meaningful supplemental information to investors regarding ChargePoint’s underlying operating performance because they exclude items the Company believes are unrelated to, and may not be indicative of, its core operating results.

The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for comparable GAAP financial measures and should be read only in conjunction with ChargePoint’s consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. A reconciliation of ChargePoint’s historical non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP measures has been provided in the financial statement tables included in this press release, and investors are encouraged to review these reconciliations.

Non-GAAP Gross Profit (Gross Margin). ChargePoint defines non-GAAP gross profit as gross profit excluding stock-based compensation expense and amortization expense of acquired intangible assets. Non-GAAP gross margin is non-GAAP gross profit as a percentage of revenue.

Non-GAAP Cost of Revenue and Operating Expenses (includes Non-GAAP research and development, Non-GAAP sales and marketing and Non-GAAP general and administrative). ChargePoint defines non-GAAP cost of revenue and operating expenses as cost of revenue and operating expenses excluding stock-based compensation expense, restructuring costs for severances and employment-related termination costs, amortization expense of acquired intangible assets, non-cash charges related to tax liabilities and litigation settlements, including associated non-recurring legal expenses.

Non-GAAP Net Loss. ChargePoint defines non-GAAP net loss as net loss excluding stock-based compensation expense, restructuring costs for severances and employment-related termination costs, amortization expense of acquired intangible assets, non-cash charges related to tax liabilities and litigation settlements, including associated non-recurring legal expenses. These amounts reflect the impact of any related tax effects. Non-GAAP pre-tax net loss is non-GAAP net loss adjusted for provision for income taxes.

Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA Loss. ChargePoint defines non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA loss as net loss excluding stock-based compensation expense, restructuring costs for severances and employment-related termination costs, amortization expense of acquired intangible assets, non-cash charges related to tax liabilities and litigation settlements, including associated non-recurring legal expenses, and further adjusted for provision of income taxes, depreciation, interest income and expense, and other income and expense (net).

Investors are cautioned that there are a number of limitations associated with the use of non-GAAP financial measures to analyze financial results and trends. In particular, many of the adjustments to ChargePoint’s GAAP financial measures reflect the exclusion of items that are recurring and will be reflected in its financial results for the foreseeable future, such as stock-based compensation, which is an important part of ChargePoint’s employees’ compensation and impacts hiring, retention and performance. Furthermore, these non-GAAP financial measures are not based on any standardized methodology prescribed by GAAP, and the components that ChargePoint excludes in its calculation of non-GAAP financial measures may differ from the components that other companies exclude when they report their non-GAAP results. In the future, ChargePoint may also exclude other expenses it determines do not reflect the performance of ChargePoint’s operating results.

CHPT-IR

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. PRELIMINARY CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In thousands, except per share amounts; unaudited) Three Months Ended July 31, Six Months Ended July 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenue Networked charging systems $ 64,146 $ 114,574 $ 129,520 $ 212,894 Subscriptions 36,191 30,011 69,636 56,376 Other 8,202 5,909 16,426 11,253 Total revenue 108,539 150,494 215,582 280,523 Cost of revenue Networked charging systems 59,234 126,961 120,300 207,883 Subscriptions 18,558 18,692 36,300 33,497 Other 5,162 3,716 9,787 7,483 Total cost of revenue 82,954 149,369 166,387 248,863 Gross profit 25,585 1,125 49,195 31,660 Operating expenses Research and development 36,510 59,642 72,562 109,039 Sales and marketing 36,699 39,671 71,698 76,711 General and administrative 15,122 25,144 34,819 49,164 Total operating expenses 88,331 124,457 179,079 234,914 Loss from operations (62,746 ) (123,332 ) (129,884 ) (203,254 ) Interest income 2,118 1,840 5,326 4,300 Interest expense (6,560 ) (2,926 ) (13,171 ) (5,853 ) Other income (expense), net (38 ) 68 (888 ) 642 Net loss before income taxes (67,226 ) (124,350 ) (138,617 ) (204,165 ) Provision for income taxes 1,648 905 2,056 478 Net loss $ (68,874 ) $ (125,255 ) $ (140,673 ) $ (204,643 ) Net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.16 ) $ (0.35 ) $ (0.33 ) $ (0.58 ) Weighted average shares outstanding, basic and diluted 427,532,688 355,876,807 425,434,765 353,008,473

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. PRELIMINARY CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands, unaudited) July 31, 2024 January 31, 2024 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 243,263 $ 327,410 Restricted cash 400 30,400 Accounts receivable, net 111,480 124,049 Inventories 228,519 198,580 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 69,249 62,244 Total current assets 652,911 742,683 Property and equipment, net 39,306 42,446 Intangible assets, net 74,490 80,555 Operating lease right-of-use assets 15,604 15,362 Goodwill 213,757 213,750 Other assets 7,709 8,567 Total assets $ 1,003,777 $ 1,103,363 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 71,441 $ 71,081 Accrued and other current liabilities 146,679 159,104 Deferred revenue 102,863 99,968 Total current liabilities 320,983 330,153 Deferred revenue, noncurrent 135,690 131,471 Debt, noncurrent 285,675 283,704 Operating lease liabilities 17,102 17,350 Deferred tax liabilities 11,933 11,252 Other long-term liabilities 1,504 1,757 Total liabilities 772,887 775,687 Stockholders’ equity: Common stock 43 42 Additional paid-in capital 2,001,845 1,957,932 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (15,953 ) (15,926 ) Accumulated deficit (1,755,045 ) (1,614,372 ) Total stockholders’ equity 230,890 327,676 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 1,003,777 $ 1,103,363

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. PRELIMINARY CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands, unaudited) Six Months Ended July 31, 2024 2023 Cash flows from operating activities Net loss $ (140,673 ) $ (204,643 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 14,896 14,018 Non-cash operating lease cost 1,863 2,199 Stock-based compensation 40,369 59,063 Amortization of deferred contract acquisition costs 1,578 1,380 Inventory impairment — 28,000 Reserves and other 12,683 5,026 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable, net 7,636 (40,562 ) Inventories (28,429 ) (97,906 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets (8,160 ) (12,365 ) Accounts payable, operating lease liabilities, and accrued and other liabilities (22,624 ) 33,957 Deferred revenue 7,155 21,231 Net cash used in operating activities (113,706 ) (190,602 ) Cash flows from investing activities Purchases of property and equipment (7,301 ) (9,877 ) Maturities of investments — 105,000 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (7,301 ) 95,123 Cash flows from financing activities Debt issuance costs related to the revolving credit facility — (2,265 ) Proceeds from the issuance of common stock under employee equity plans, net of tax withholding 4,548 6,212 Proceeds from issuance of common stock in connection with ATM offerings, net of issuance costs — 54,799 Change in driver funds and amounts due to customers 2,378 8,839 Settlement of contingent earnout liability — (3,537 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 6,926 64,048 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (66 ) 768 Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (114,147 ) (30,663 ) Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period 357,810 294,562 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period $ 243,663 $ 263,899

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (In thousands, unaudited) Three Months Ended July 31, 2024 Three Months Ended July 31, 2023 Six Months Ended July 31, 2024 Six Months Ended July 31, 2023 Cost of Revenue: GAAP cost of revenue (as a percentage of revenue) $ 82,954 76 % $ 149,369 99 % $ 166,387 77 % $ 248,863 89 % Stock-based compensation expense (1,526 ) (1,938 ) (2,610 ) (2,933 ) Amortization of intangible assets (764 ) (766 ) (1,526 ) (1,532 ) Non-GAAP cost of revenue (as a percentage of revenue) $ 80,664 74 % $ 146,665 97 % $ 162,251 75 % $ 244,398 87 % Gross Profit: GAAP gross profit (gross margin as a percentage of revenue) $ 25,585 24 % $ 1,125 1 % $ 49,195 23 % $ 31,660 11 % Stock-based compensation expense 1,526 1,938 2,610 2,933 Amortization of Intangible Assets 764 766 1,526 1,532 Non-GAAP gross profit (gross margin as a percentage of revenue) $ 27,875 26 % $ 3,829 3 % $ 53,331 25 % $ 36,125 13 % Operating Expenses: GAAP research and development (as a percentage of revenue) $ 36,510 34 % $ 59,642 40 % $ 72,562 34 % $ 109,039 39 % Stock-based compensation expense (10,731 ) (15,847 ) (19,033 ) (25,353 ) Restructuring costs (1) — — — 1 Non-GAAP research and development (as a percentage of revenue) $ 25,779 24 % $ 43,795 29 % $ 53,529 25 % $ 83,687 30 % GAAP sales and marketing (as a percentage of revenue) $ 36,699 34 % $ 39,671 26 % $ 71,698 33 % $ 76,711 27 % Stock-based compensation expense (4,463 ) (6,757 ) (9,905 ) (10,926 ) Amortization of intangible assets (2,264 ) (2,273 ) (4,525 ) (4,545 ) Restructuring costs (1) — — — 1 Non-GAAP sales and marketing (as a percentage of revenue) $ 29,972 28 % $ 30,641 20 % $ 57,268 27 % $ 61,241 22 % GAAP general and administrative (as a percentage of revenue) $ 15,122 14 % $ 25,144 17 % $ 34,819 16 % $ 49,164 18 % Stock-based compensation expense (2,049 ) (10,557 ) (8,820 ) (19,851 ) Other adjustments (2) (2,392 ) (105 ) (4,001 ) (105 ) Non-GAAP general and administrative (as a percentage of revenue) $ 10,681 10 % $ 14,482 10 % $ 21,998 10 % $ 29,208 10 % GAAP Operating Expenses (as a percentage of revenue) $ 88,331 81 % $ 124,457 83 % $ 179,079 83 % $ 234,914 84 % Stock-based compensation expense (17,243 ) (33,161 ) (37,758 ) (56,130 ) Amortization of intangible assets (2,264 ) (2,273 ) (4,525 ) (4,545 ) Restructuring costs (1) — — — 2 Other adjustments (2) (2,392 ) (105 ) (4,001 ) (105 ) Non-GAAP Operating Expenses (as a percentage of revenue) $ 66,432 61 % $ 88,918 59 % $ 132,795 62 % $ 174,136 62 % Net Loss: GAAP net loss (as a percentage of revenue) $ (68,874 ) (63 )% $ (125,255 ) (83 )% $ (140,673 ) (65 )% $ (204,643 ) (73 )% Stock-based compensation expense 18,769 35,099 40,368 59,063 Amortization of intangible assets 3,028 3,039 6,051 6,077 Restructuring costs (1) — — — (2 ) Other adjustments (2) 2,392 105 4,001 105 Non-GAAP net loss (as a percentage of revenue) $ (44,685 ) (41 )% $ (87,012 ) (58 )% $ (90,253 ) (42 )% $ (139,400 ) (50 )% Provision for income taxes 1,648 905 2,056 478 Non-GAAP pre-tax net loss (as a percentage of revenue) $ (43,037 ) (40 )% $ (86,107 ) (57 )% $ (88,197 ) (41 )% $ (138,922 ) (50 )% Depreciation 4,423 3,925 8,844 7,941 Interest income (2,118 ) (1,840 ) (5,326 ) (4,300 ) Interest expense 6,560 2,926 13,171 5,853 Other expense (income), net 38 (68 ) 888 (642 ) Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA Loss (as a percentage of revenue) $ (34,134 ) (31 )% $ (81,164 ) (54 )% $ (70,620 ) (33 )% $ (130,070 ) (46 )%

