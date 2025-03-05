ChargePoint Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results

  • Fourth quarter fiscal 2025 revenue of $102 million and full fiscal year revenue of $417 million
  • Fourth quarter fiscal 2025 GAAP gross margin of 28% and non-GAAP gross margin of 30%; full fiscal year GAAP gross margin of 24% and non-GAAP gross margin of 26%
  • Fourth quarter fiscal 2025 subscription revenue of $38 million representing 14% year-over-year growth; full fiscal year subscription revenue of $144 million representing 20% year-over-year growth
  • Fourth quarter fiscal 2025 GAAP operating expense of $84 million and non-GAAP operating expense of $52 million, representing 27% and 30% year-over-year reduction; full year fiscal 2025 GAAP operating expense of $354 million and non-GAAP operating expense of $243 million, both representing 26% year-over-year reduction
  • ChargePoint guides to first quarter fiscal 2026 revenue of $95 million to $105 million

CAMPBELL, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) (“ChargePoint”), a leading provider of networked solutions for charging electric vehicles (EVs), today reported results for its fourth quarter and full fiscal year ended January 31, 2025.



“We delivered significant sequential improvement in cash usage throughout fiscal 2025,” said Mansi Khetani, CFO of ChargePoint. “Cash used for operating activities, a close proxy for our total cash consumption, declined significantly to $3 million in the fourth quarter, down from $31 million in the third quarter. This was due to higher gross margins, lower operating expenses, reduced inventory and other improvements to working capital. ChargePoint’s focus on operational excellence is delivering results.”

Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2025 Financial Overview

  • Revenue. Fourth quarter revenue was $101.9 million, down 12% from $115.8 million in the prior year’s same quarter. Networked charging systems revenue for the fourth quarter was $52.6 million, down 29% from $74.0 million in the prior year’s same quarter. Subscription revenue was $38.3 million, up 14% from $33.5 million in the prior year’s same quarter.
  • Gross Margin. Fourth quarter GAAP gross margin was 28% as compared to 19% in the prior year's same quarter, and non-GAAP gross margin was 30% as compared to 22% in the prior year's same quarter.
  • Operating Expenses. Fourth quarter GAAP operating expenses were $83.6 million, down 27% from $115.3 million in the prior year's same quarter. Non-GAAP operating expenses were $52.0 million, down 30% from $74.7 million in the prior year's same quarter.
  • Net Income/Loss. Fourth quarter GAAP net loss was $64.6 million, down 32% from $94.7 million in the prior year's same quarter. Non-GAAP pre-tax net loss was $30.2 million, down 41% from $51.6 million in the prior year's same quarter. Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA Loss was $17.3 million, down 62% from $45.3 million in the prior year's same quarter.
  • Liquidity. As of January 31, 2025, cash and cash equivalents on the balance sheet was $225.0 million, ChargePoint's $150.0 million revolving credit facility remains undrawn and ChargePoint has no debt maturities until 2028.
  • Shares Outstanding. As of January 31, 2025, the Company had approximately 456 million shares of common stock outstanding.

Full Fiscal 2025 Financial Overview

  • Revenue. For the full year, revenue was $417.1 million, down 18% from $506.6 million in the prior year. Networked charging systems revenue for the full year was $234.8 million, down 35% from $360.8 million in the prior year, and subscription revenue was $144.3 million, up 20% from $120.4 million in the prior year.
  • Gross Margin. Full year GAAP gross margin was 24% as compared to 6% in the prior year. Full year non-GAAP gross margin was 26% as compared to 8% in the prior year.
  • Operating Expenses. Full year GAAP operating expenses were $353.7 million, down 26% from $480.1 million in the prior year. Non-GAAP operating expenses were $243.4 million, down 26% from $330.0 million in the prior year.
  • Net Income/Loss. Full year GAAP net loss was $282.9 million as compared to $457.6 million in the prior year. Full year non-GAAP pre-tax net loss was $159.2 million as compared to $296.7 million in the prior year. Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA Loss was $116.5 million as compared to $272.7 million in the prior year.

For reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP results, please see the tables below.

Business Highlights

  • ChargePoint and General Motors collaborated to accelerate EV charging infrastructure growth in North America, with plans to install hundreds of ultra-fast charging ports at strategic locations across the country in 2025.
  • ChargePoint and the Colorado Energy Office announced the completion of six EV fast charging corridors along Colorado highways, doubling the coverage of DC fast charging across the state.
  • ChargePoint introduced two innovative solutions to combat EV charger vandalism, including the industry’s first cut-resistant charger cable, and ChargePoint® Protect, an alarm system designed to increase charging station security.

First Quarter of Fiscal 2026 Guidance

For the first fiscal quarter ending April 30, 2025, ChargePoint expects revenue of $95 million to $105 million.

ChargePoint remains committed to its plans of achieving positive non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA during a quarter in fiscal year 2026.

ChargePoint is not able to present a reconciliation of its forward-looking non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA goal to the corresponding GAAP measure because certain potential future adjustments, which may be significant and may include, among other items, stock-based compensation expense, are uncertain or out of its control, or cannot be reasonably predicted without unreasonable effort. The actual amounts of such reconciling items could have a significant impact on ChargePoint's GAAP Net Loss.

About ChargePoint

ChargePoint is creating a new fueling network to move people and goods on electricity. Since 2007, ChargePoint has been committed to making it easy for businesses and drivers to go electric with one of the largest EV charging networks and a comprehensive portfolio of charging solutions. The ChargePoint cloud subscription platform and software-defined charging hardware are designed to include options for every charging scenario from home and multifamily to workplace, parking, hospitality, retail and transport fleets of all types. Today, one ChargePoint account provides access to hundreds of thousands of places to charge in North America and Europe. For more information, visit the ChargePoint pressroom, the ChargePoint Investor Relations site, or contact the ChargePoint press office or Investor Relations.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks, uncertainties, and assumptions including statements regarding our plans to expand charging infrastructure with General Motors in North America, our projected revenue for the first quarter of fiscal year 2026 and our goal to achieve positive non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA during a quarter in our fiscal year 2026. There are a significant number of factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made in this press release, including: macroeconomic trends including changes in or sustained inflation, interest rate volatility, or other events beyond our control on the overall economy which may reduce demand for our products and services, geopolitical events and conflicts, adverse impacts to our business and those of our customers and suppliers, including due to supply chain disruptions, tariffs, component shortages, and associated logistics expense increases; our limited operating history as a public company; our ability as an organization to successfully acquire, integrate or partner with other companies, products or technologies in a successful manner; our dependence on widespread acceptance and adoption of EVs, including auto manufacturers' plans and strategies to transition to predominately manufacture EV and any corresponding increased demand for installation of charging stations; our current dependence on sales of charging stations for the majority of our revenues; overall demand for EV charging and the potential for reduced demand for EVs if governmental policies, rebates, tax credits and other financial incentives are reduced, modified or eliminated or governmental mandates to increase the use of EVs or decrease the use of vehicles powered by fossil fuels, either directly or indirectly through mandated limits on carbon emissions, are reduced, modified or eliminated; our ability, and our reliance on our customers, to successfully implement, construct and manage state, federal and local charging infrastructure programs in accordance with the respective terms of such program in order to validly secure and obtain awarded funding and win additional grant opportunities; our ability to successfully partner with third-party charge point operators and identify sufficient suitable locations for the expansion of our charging infrastructure program with General Motors, our reliance on contract manufacturers, including those located outside the United States, may result in supply chain interruptions, delays and expense increases which may adversely affect our sales, revenue and gross margins; our ability to expand our operations and market share in Europe; the need to attract additional fleet operators as customers; potential adverse effects on our revenue and gross margins due to delays and costs associated with new product introductions, inventory obsolescence, component shortages and related expense increases; adverse impact to our revenues and gross margins if customers increasingly claim clean energy credits and, as a result, they are no longer available to be claimed by us; the effects of competition; risks related to our dependence on our intellectual property; and the risk that our technology could have undetected defects or errors. Additional risks and uncertainties that could affect our financial results are included under the captions “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” in our Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on December 6, 2024, which is available on our website at investors.chargepoint.com and on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Additional information will also be set forth in other filings that we make with the SEC from time to time. All forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to us as of the date hereof, and we do not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking statements provided to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made, except as required by applicable law.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

ChargePoint has provided financial information in this press release that has not been prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”). ChargePoint uses these non-GAAP financial measures internally in analyzing its financial results. ChargePoint believes that the use of these non-GAAP financial measures is useful to investors to evaluate ongoing operating results and trends and believes they provide meaningful supplemental information to investors regarding ChargePoint’s underlying operating performance because they exclude items ChargePoint believes are unrelated to, and may not be indicative of, its core operating results.

The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for comparable GAAP financial measures and should be read only in conjunction with ChargePoint’s consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. A reconciliation of ChargePoint’s historical non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP measures has been provided in the financial statement tables included in this press release, and investors are encouraged to review these reconciliations.

Non-GAAP Gross Profit (Gross Margin). ChargePoint defines non-GAAP gross profit as gross profit excluding stock-based compensation expense, restructuring costs for severances and employment-related termination costs, and facility and other contract terminations, and amortization expense of acquired intangible assets Non-GAAP gross margin is non-GAAP gross profit as a percentage of revenue.

Non-GAAP Cost of Revenue and Operating Expenses (includes Non-GAAP research and development, Non-GAAP sales and marketing and Non-GAAP general and administrative). ChargePoint defines non-GAAP cost of revenue and operating expenses as cost of revenue and operating expenses excluding stock-based compensation expense, restructuring costs for severances and employment-related termination costs, and facility and other contract terminations, amortization expense of acquired intangible assets, non-cash charges related to tax liabilities and litigation settlements, including associated non-recurring legal expenses and professional service fees related to the modification of convertible debt.

Non-GAAP Net Loss. ChargePoint defines non-GAAP net loss as net loss excluding stock-based compensation expense, restructuring costs for severances and employment-related termination costs, and facility and other contract terminations, amortization expense of acquired intangible assets, non-cash charges related to tax liabilities and litigation settlements, including associated non-recurring legal expenses and professional service fees related to the modification of convertible debt. These amounts reflect the impact of any related tax effects. Non-GAAP pre-tax net loss is non-GAAP net loss adjusted for provision for income taxes.

Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA Loss. ChargePoint defines non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA loss as net loss excluding stock-based compensation expense, restructuring costs for severances and employment-related termination costs, and facility and other contract terminations, amortization expense of acquired intangible assets, non-cash charges related to tax liabilities and litigation settlements, including associated non-recurring legal expenses and professional service fees related to the modification of convertible debt, and further adjusted for provision of income taxes, depreciation, interest income and expense, and other income and expense (net).

Investors are cautioned that there are a number of limitations associated with the use of non-GAAP financial measures to analyze financial results and trends. In particular, many of the adjustments to ChargePoint’s GAAP financial measures reflect the exclusion of items that are recurring and will be reflected in its financial results for the foreseeable future, such as stock-based compensation, which is an important part of ChargePoint’s employees’ compensation and impacts hiring, retention and performance. Furthermore, these non-GAAP financial measures are not based on any standardized methodology prescribed by GAAP, and the components that ChargePoint excludes in its calculation of non-GAAP financial measures may differ from the components that other companies exclude when they report their non-GAAP results. In the future, ChargePoint may also exclude other expenses it determines do not reflect the performance of ChargePoint’s operating results.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc.

PRELIMINARY CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(In thousands, except per share amounts; unaudited)

 

 

Three Months Ended

January 31,

 

Twelve Months Ended

January 31,

 

2025

 

2024

 

2025

 

2024

Revenue

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Networked charging systems

$

52,620

 

 

$

74,034

 

 

$

234,802

 

 

$

360,822

 

Subscriptions

 

38,272

 

 

 

33,510

 

 

 

144,325

 

 

 

120,445

 

Other

 

10,997

 

 

 

8,289

 

 

 

37,956

 

 

 

25,372

 

Total revenue

 

101,889

 

 

 

115,833

 

 

 

417,083

 

 

 

506,639

 

Cost of revenue

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Networked charging systems

 

50,199

 

 

 

68,814

 

 

 

223,351

 

 

 

386,149

 

Subscriptions

 

17,406

 

 

 

20,099

 

 

 

71,218

 

 

 

73,595

 

Other

 

5,584

 

 

 

4,515

 

 

 

21,833

 

 

 

16,777

 

Total cost of revenue

 

73,189

 

 

 

93,428

 

 

 

316,402

 

 

 

476,521

 

Gross profit

 

28,700

 

 

 

22,405

 

 

 

100,681

 

 

 

30,118

 

Operating expenses

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Research and development

 

30,415

 

 

 

55,219

 

 

 

141,276

 

 

 

220,781

 

Sales and marketing

 

24,514

 

 

 

33,641

 

 

 

130,890

 

 

 

150,186

 

General and administrative

 

28,720

 

 

 

26,475

 

 

 

81,514

 

 

 

109,102

 

Total operating expenses

 

83,649

 

 

 

115,335

 

 

 

353,680

 

 

 

480,069

 

Loss from operations

 

(54,949

)

 

 

(92,930

)

 

 

(252,999

)

 

 

(449,951

)

Interest income

 

1,417

 

 

 

3,435

 

 

 

8,347

 

 

 

9,603

 

Interest expense

 

(8,008

)

 

 

(6,600

)

 

 

(30,494

)

 

 

(16,273

)

Other income (expense), net

 

(2,299

)

 

 

1,165

 

 

 

(3,389

)

 

 

(1,009

)

Net loss before income taxes

 

(63,839

)

 

 

(94,930

)

 

 

(278,535

)

 

 

(457,630

)

Provision for income taxes

 

805

 

 

 

(183

)

 

 

4,372

 

 

 

(21

)

Net loss

$

(64,644

)

 

$

(94,747

)

 

$

(282,907

)

 

$

(457,609

)

Net loss per share, basic and diluted

$

(0.14

)

 

$

(0.23

)

 

$

(0.65

)

 

$

(1.22

)

Weighted average shares outstanding, basic and diluted

 

447,583,115

 

 

 

419,185,407

 

 

 

433,489,800

 

 

 

375,529,883

 

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc.

PRELIMINARY CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands, unaudited)

 

 

January 31, 2025

 

January 31, 2024

Assets

 

 

 

Current assets:

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

$

224,571

 

 

$

327,410

 

Restricted cash

 

400

 

 

 

30,400

 

Accounts receivable, net

 

95,906

 

 

 

124,049

 

Inventories

 

209,262

 

 

 

198,580

 

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

 

36,435

 

 

 

62,244

 

Total current assets

 

566,574

 

 

 

742,683

 

Property and equipment, net

 

35,361

 

 

 

42,446

 

Intangible assets, net

 

66,175

 

 

 

80,555

 

Operating lease right-of-use assets

 

14,680

 

 

 

15,362

 

Goodwill

 

207,540

 

 

 

213,750

 

Other assets

 

7,845

 

 

 

8,567

 

Total assets

$

898,175

 

 

$

1,103,363

 

Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

 

 

 

Current liabilities:

 

 

 

Accounts payable

$

64,050

 

 

$

71,081

 

Accrued and other current liabilities

 

124,679

 

 

 

159,104

 

Deferred revenue

 

105,017

 

 

 

99,968

 

Total current liabilities

 

293,746

 

 

 

330,153

 

Deferred revenue, noncurrent

 

134,198

 

 

 

131,471

 

Debt, noncurrent

 

300,395

 

 

 

283,704

 

Operating lease liabilities

 

15,267

 

 

 

17,350

 

Deferred tax liabilities

 

12,036

 

 

 

11,252

 

Other long-term liabilities

 

10,903

 

 

 

1,757

 

Total liabilities

 

766,545

 

 

 

775,687

 

Stockholders' equity:

 

 

 

Common stock

 

46

 

 

 

42

 

Additional paid-in capital

 

2,054,296

 

 

 

1,957,932

 

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

 

(25,433

)

 

 

(15,926

)

Accumulated deficit

 

(1,897,279

)

 

 

(1,614,372

)

Total stockholders' equity

 

131,630

 

 

 

327,676

 

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

898,175

 

 

$

1,103,363

 

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc.

PRELIMINARY CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(In thousands, unaudited)

 

 

Twelve Months Ended

January 31,

 

2025

 

2024

Cash flows from operating activities

 

 

 

Net loss

$

(282,907

)

 

$

(457,609

)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:

 

 

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

29,192

 

 

 

28,486

 

Non-cash operating lease cost

 

3,535

 

 

 

4,343

 

Stock-based compensation

 

75,651

 

 

 

117,327

 

Amortization of deferred contract acquisition costs

 

3,207

 

 

 

2,859

 

Inventory impairment

 

 

 

 

70,000

 

Non-cash interest expense

 

21,611

 

 

 

 

Reserves and other

 

26,556

 

 

 

8,439

 

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:

 

 

 

Accounts receivable, net

 

17,371

 

 

 

36,510

 

Inventories

 

(17,048

)

 

 

(173,661

)

Prepaid expenses and other assets

 

2,274

 

 

 

7,002

 

Accounts payable, operating lease liabilities, and accrued and other liabilities

 

(35,631

)

 

 

(5,466

)

Deferred revenue

 

9,242

 

 

 

32,829

 

Net cash used in operating activities

 

(146,947

)

 

 

(328,941

)

Cash flows from investing activities

 

 

 

Purchases of property and equipment

 

(12,073

)

 

 

(19,424

)

Maturities of investments

 

 

 

 

105,000

 

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

 

(12,073

)

 

 

85,576

 

Cash flows from financing activities

 

 

 

Debt issuance costs related to the revolving credit facility

 

 

 

 

(2,882

)

Proceeds from the issuance of common stock under employee equity plans, net of tax withholding

 

10,507

 

 

 

12,054

 

Proceeds from issuance of common stock in connection with ATM offerings, net of issuance costs

 

10,214

 

 

 

287,198

 

Change in driver funds and amounts due to customers

 

7,817

 

 

 

13,691

 

Settlement of contingent earnout liability

 

 

 

 

(3,537

)

Net cash provided by financing activities

 

28,538

 

 

 

306,524

 

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash

 

(2,357

)

 

 

89

 

Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash

 

(132,839

)

 

 

63,248

 

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period

 

357,810

 

 

 

294,562

 

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period

$

224,971

 

 

$

357,810

 

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(In thousands, unaudited)

 

 

 

Three

Months Ended

January 31, 2025

 

Three

Months Ended

January 31, 2024

 

Twelve

Months Ended

January 31, 2025

 

Twelve

Months Ended

January 31, 2024

Cost of Revenue:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP cost of revenue (as a percentage of revenue)

 

$

73,189

 

 

72%

 

$

93,428

 

 

81%

 

$

316,402

 

 

76%

 

$

476,521

 

 

94%

Stock-based compensation expense

 

 

(1,233

)

 

 

 

 

(1,375

)

 

 

 

 

(5,102

)

 

 

 

 

(6,154

)

 

 

Amortization of intangible assets

 

 

(748

)

 

 

 

 

(770

)

 

 

 

 

(3,049

)

 

 

 

 

(3,061

)

 

 

Restructuring costs (1)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(632

)

 

 

 

 

(960

)

 

 

 

 

(1,628

)

 

 

Non-GAAP cost of revenue (as a percentage of revenue)

 

$

71,208

 

 

70%

 

$

90,651

 

 

78%

 

$

307,291

 

 

74%

 

$

465,678

 

 

92%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Gross Profit:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP gross profit (gross margin as a percentage of revenue)

 

$

28,700

 

 

28%

 

$

22,405

 

 

19%

 

$

100,681

 

 

24%

 

$

30,118

 

 

6%

Stock-based compensation expense

 

 

1,233

 

 

 

 

 

1,375

 

 

 

 

 

5,102

 

 

 

 

 

6,154

 

 

 

Amortization of Intangible Assets

 

 

748

 

 

 

 

 

770

 

 

 

 

 

3,049

 

 

 

 

 

3,061

 

 

 

Restructuring costs (1)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

632

 

 

 

 

 

960

 

 

 

 

 

1,628

 

 

 

Non-GAAP gross profit (gross margin as a percentage of revenue)

 

$

30,681

 

 

30%

 

$

25,182

 

 

22%

 

$

109,792

 

 

26%

 

$

40,961

 

 

8%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating Expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP research and development (as a percentage of revenue)

 

$

30,415

 

 

30%

 

$

55,219

 

 

48%

 

$

141,276

 

 

34%

 

$

220,781

 

 

44%

Stock-based compensation expense

 

 

(8,186

)

 

 

 

 

(11,131

)

 

 

 

 

(37,050

)

 

 

 

 

(50,935

)

 

 

Restructuring costs (1)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(7,540

)

 

 

 

 

(2,867

)

 

 

 

 

(11,722

)

 

 

Non-GAAP research and development (as a percentage of revenue)

 

$

22,229

 

 

22%

 

$

36,548

 

 

32%

 

$

101,359

 

 

24%

 

$

158,124

 

 

31%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP sales and marketing (as a percentage of revenue)

 

$

24,514

 

 

24%

 

$

33,641

 

 

29%

 

$

130,890

 

 

31%

 

$

150,186

 

 

30%

Stock-based compensation expense

 

 

(1,453

)

 

 

 

 

(5,541

)

 

 

 

 

(15,875

)

 

 

 

 

(22,934

)

 

 

Amortization of intangible assets

 

 

(2,207

)

 

 

 

 

(2,286

)

 

 

 

 

(9,036

)

 

 

 

 

(9,079

)

 

 

Restructuring costs (1)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(500

)

 

 

 

 

(5,067

)

 

 

 

 

(1,843

)

 

 

Non-GAAP sales and marketing (as a percentage of revenue)

 

$

20,854

 

 

20%

 

$

25,314

 

 

22%

 

$

100,912

 

 

24%

 

$

116,330

 

 

23%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP general and administrative (as a percentage of revenue)

 

$

28,720

 

 

28%

 

$

26,475

 

 

23%

 

$

81,514

 

 

20%

 

$

109,102

 

 

22%

Stock-based compensation expense

 

 

(3,696

)

 

 

 

 

(7,345

)

 

 

 

 

(17,624

)

 

 

 

 

(37,314

)

 

 

Restructuring costs

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(3,981

)

 

 

 

 

(933

)

 

 

 

 

(13,061

)

 

 

Other adjustments (2)

 

 

(16,085

)

 

 

 

 

(2,279

)

 

 

 

 

(21,814

)

 

 

 

 

(3,172

)

 

 

Non-GAAP general and administrative (as a percentage of revenue)

 

$

8,939

 

 

9%

 

$

12,870

 

 

11%

 

$

41,143

 

 

10%

 

$

55,555

 

 

11%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP Operating Expenses (as a percentage of revenue)

 

$

83,649

 

 

82%

 

$

115,335

 

 

100%

 

$

353,680

 

 

85%

 

$

480,069

 

 

95%

Stock-based compensation expense

 

 

(13,335

)

 

 

 

 

(24,017

)

 

 

 

 

(70,549

)

 

 

 

 

(111,183

)

 

 

Amortization of intangible assets

 

 

(2,207

)

 

 

 

 

(2,286

)

 

 

 

 

(9,036

)

 

 

 

 

(9,079

)

 

 

Restructuring costs (1)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(12,021

)

 

 

 

 

(8,867

)

 

 

 

 

(26,626

)

 

 

Other adjustments (2)

 

 

(16,085

)

 

 

 

 

(2,279

)

 

 

 

 

(21,814

)

 

 

 

 

(3,172

)

 

 

Non-GAAP Operating Expenses (as a percentage of revenue)

 

$

52,022

 

 

51%

 

$

74,732

 

 

65%

 

$

243,414

 

 

58%

 

$

330,009

 

 

65%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net Loss:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP net loss (as a percentage of revenue)

 

$

(64,644

)

 

(63)%

 

$

(94,747

)

 

(82)%

 

$

(282,907

)

 

(68)%

 

$

(457,609

)

 

(90)%

Stock-based compensation expense

 

 

14,568

 

 

 

 

 

25,392

 

 

 

 

 

75,651

 

 

 

 

 

117,337

 

 

 

Amortization of intangible assets

 

 

2,955

 

 

 

 

 

3,056

 

 

 

 

 

12,085

 

 

 

 

 

12,140

 

 

 

Restructuring costs (1)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

12,653

 

 

 

 

 

9,827

 

 

 

 

 

28,254

 

 

 

Other adjustments (2)

 

 

16,085

 

 

 

 

 

2,279

 

 

 

 

 

21,814

 

 

 

 

 

3,172

 

 

 

Non-GAAP net loss (as a percentage of revenue)

 

$

(31,036

)

 

(30)%

 

$

(51,367

)

 

(44)%

 

$

(163,530

)

 

(39)%

 

$

(296,706

)

 

(59)%

Provision for income taxes

 

 

805

 

 

 

 

 

(183

)

 

 

 

 

4,372

 

 

 

 

 

(21

)

 

 

Non-GAAP pre-tax net loss (as a percentage of revenue)

 

$

(30,231

)

 

(30)%

 

$

(51,550

)

 

(45)%

 

$

(159,158

)

 

(38)%

 

$

(296,727

)

 

(59)%

Depreciation

 

 

4,032

 

 

 

 

 

4,270

 

 

 

 

 

17,107

 

 

 

 

 

16,345

 

 

 

Interest income

 

 

(1,417

)

 

 

 

 

(3,435

)

 

 

 

 

(8,347

)

 

 

 

 

(9,603

)

 

 

Interest expense

 

 

8,008

 

 

 

 

 

6,600

 

 

 

 

 

30,494

 

 

 

 

 

16,273

 

 

 

Other expense (income), net

 

 

2,299

 

 

 

 

 

(1,165

)

 

 

 

 

3,389

 

 

 

 

 

1,009

 

 

 

Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA Loss (as a percentage of revenue)

 

$

(17,309

)

 

(17)%

 

$

(45,280

)

 

(39)%

 

$

(116,515

)

 

(28)%

 

$

(272,703

)

 

(54)%


