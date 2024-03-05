ChargePoint Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Results

Fiscal fourth quarter revenue of $116 million and full fiscal year revenue of $507 million

Fiscal fourth quarter GAAP gross margin of 19% and non-GAAP gross margin of 22%; full fiscal year GAAP gross margin of 6% and non-GAAP gross margin of 8%

Full fiscal year subscription revenue of $120 million representing 41% year-over year growth

ChargePoint guides to first quarter fiscal 2025 revenue of $100 to $110 million





CAMPBELL, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) (“ChargePoint”), a leading provider of networked solutions for charging electric vehicles (EVs), today reported results for its fourth quarter and full fiscal year ended January 31, 2024.

“In the fourth quarter, ChargePoint continued to focus on operational execution, delivering sequential revenue growth, normalization in gross margin, reduction of operating expenses, and a significant decrease in cash usage. Quarterly milestones included the opening of the Mercedes-Benz HPC NA charging network and receiving FedRAMP authority to operate, which enables ChargePoint to bid for United States government contracts,” said Rick Wilmer, CEO of ChargePoint. “Looking ahead, we are focused on operational excellence, delivering world-class driver experiences, prioritization of our software platform, and hardware innovation. This will drive growth for the ChargePoint business, and enable the EV charging needs of our customers.”

Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2024 Financial Overview

Revenue. Fourth quarter revenue was $115.8 million, down 24% from $152.8 million in the prior year’s same quarter. Networked charging systems revenue for the fourth quarter was $74.0 million, down 39% from $122.3 million in the prior year’s same quarter. Subscription revenue was $33.5 million, up 30% from $25.7 million in the prior year’s same quarter.

Fourth quarter revenue was $115.8 million, down 24% from $152.8 million in the prior year’s same quarter. Networked charging systems revenue for the fourth quarter was $74.0 million, down 39% from $122.3 million in the prior year’s same quarter. Subscription revenue was $33.5 million, up 30% from $25.7 million in the prior year’s same quarter. Gross Margin. Fourth quarter GAAP gross margin was 19% as compared to 22% in the prior year’s same quarter, and non-GAAP gross margin was 22% as compared to 23% in the prior year’s same quarter.

Fourth quarter GAAP gross margin was 19% as compared to 22% in the prior year’s same quarter, and non-GAAP gross margin was 22% as compared to 23% in the prior year’s same quarter. Net Income/Loss. Fourth quarter GAAP net loss was $94.7 million, as compared to $78.7 million in the prior year’s same quarter. Non-GAAP pre-tax net loss was $51.6 million as compared to $45.5 million in the prior year’s same quarter. Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA Loss was $45.3 million as compared to $42.1 million in the prior year’s same quarter.

Fourth quarter GAAP net loss was $94.7 million, as compared to $78.7 million in the prior year’s same quarter. Non-GAAP pre-tax net loss was $51.6 million as compared to $45.5 million in the prior year’s same quarter. Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA Loss was $45.3 million as compared to $42.1 million in the prior year’s same quarter. Liquidity. As of January 31, 2024, cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash on the balance sheet was $357.8 million. ChargePoint’s $150 million revolving credit facility remains undrawn and ChargePoint has no debt maturities until 2028.

As of January 31, 2024, cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash on the balance sheet was $357.8 million. ChargePoint’s $150 million revolving credit facility remains undrawn and ChargePoint has no debt maturities until 2028. Shares Outstanding. As of January 31, 2024, the Company had approximately 421 million shares of common stock outstanding.

Full Fiscal 2024 Financial Overview

Revenue . For the full year, revenue was $506.6 million, up 8% from $468.1 million in the prior year. Networked charging systems revenue for the full year was $360.8 million, down 1% from $363.6 million in the prior year, and subscription revenue was $120.4 million, up 41% from $85.3 million in the prior year.

. For the full year, revenue was $506.6 million, up 8% from $468.1 million in the prior year. Networked charging systems revenue for the full year was $360.8 million, down 1% from $363.6 million in the prior year, and subscription revenue was $120.4 million, up 41% from $85.3 million in the prior year. Gross Margin . Full year GAAP gross margin was 6% as compared to 18% in the prior year. Full year non-GAAP gross margin, which primarily excludes stock-based compensation expense, amortization from acquired intangible assets and non-recurring restructuring costs, was 8% as compared to 20% in the prior year.

. Full year GAAP gross margin was 6% as compared to 18% in the prior year. Full year non-GAAP gross margin, which primarily excludes stock-based compensation expense, amortization from acquired intangible assets and non-recurring restructuring costs, was 8% as compared to 20% in the prior year. Net Income/Loss. Full year GAAP net loss was $457.6 million as compared to $345.1 million in the prior year. Full year non-GAAP pre-tax net loss, which primarily excludes stock-based compensation expense, amortization expense and other items, was $296.7 million as compared to $235.8 million in the prior year. Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA Loss was $272.7 million as compared to $217.0 million in the prior year.

For a reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP results, please see the tables below.

First Quarter and Fourth Quarter of Fiscal 2025 Guidance

For the first quarter of fiscal year 2025 ending April 30, 2024, ChargePoint expects revenue of $100 million to $110 million. At the midpoint, this represents an anticipated decrease of 19% as compared to the prior year’s same quarter.

For the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2025 ending January 31, 2025, the Company reaffirms its goal to achieve positive non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA.

ChargePoint is not able to present a reconciliation of its forward-looking non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA goal to the corresponding GAAP measure because certain potential future adjustments, which may be significant and may include, among other items, stock-based compensation expense, are uncertain or out of its control, or cannot be reasonably predicted without unreasonable effort. The actual amounts of such reconciling items could have a significant impact on ChargePoint’s GAAP Net Loss.

Conference Call Information

ChargePoint will host a webcast today at 1:30 p.m. Pacific / 4:30 p.m. Eastern to review its fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2024 financial results.

Investors may access the webcast, supplemental financial information and investor presentation at ChargePoint’s investor relations website (investors.chargepoint.com) under the “Events and Presentations” section. A replay will be available after the conclusion of the webcast and archived for one year.

About ChargePoint

ChargePoint is creating a new fueling network to move people and goods on electricity. Since 2007, ChargePoint has been committed to making it easy for businesses and drivers to go electric with one of the largest EV charging networks and a comprehensive portfolio of charging solutions. The ChargePoint cloud subscription platform and software-defined charging hardware are designed to include options for every charging scenario from home and multifamily to workplace, parking, hospitality, retail and transport fleets of all types. Today, one ChargePoint account provides access to hundreds of thousands of places to charge in North America and Europe. For more information, visit the ChargePoint pressroom the ChargePoint Investor Relations site, or contact the ChargePoint North American or European press offices or Investor Relations.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks, uncertainties, and assumptions including statements regarding our projected revenue for the first quarter of fiscal year 2025 and our goal to achieve positive non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2025. There are a significant number of factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made in this press release, including: macroeconomic trends including changes in or sustained inflation, interest rate volatility, or other events beyond our control on the overall economy which may reduce demand for our products and services, geopolitical events and conflicts, adverse impacts to our business and those of our customers and suppliers, including due to supply chain disruptions, component shortages, and associated logistics expense increases; our limited operating history as a public company; our ability as an organization to successfully acquire and integrate other companies, products or technologies in a successful manner; our dependence on widespread acceptance and adoption of EVs and increased demand for installation of charging stations; our current dependence on sales of charging stations for most of our revenues; overall demand for EV charging and the potential for reduced demand for EVs if governmental rebates, tax credits and other financial incentives are reduced, modified or eliminated or governmental mandates to increase the use of EVs or decrease the use of vehicles powered by fossil fuels, either directly or indirectly through mandated limits on carbon emissions, are reduced, modified or eliminated; our reliance on contract manufacturers, including those located outside the United States, may result in supply chain interruptions, delays and expense increases which may adversely affect our sales, revenue and gross margins; our ability to expand our operations and market share in Europe; the need to attract additional fleet operators as customers; potential adverse effects on our revenue and gross margins due to delays and costs associated with new product introductions, inventory obsolescence, component shortages and related expense increases; adverse impact to our revenues and gross margins if customers increasingly claim clean energy credits and, as a result, they are no longer available to be claimed by us; the effects of competition; risks related to our dependence on our intellectual property; and the risk that our technology could have undetected defects or errors. Additional risks and uncertainties that could affect our financial results are included under the captions “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” in our Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on December 8, 2023, which is available on our website at investors.chargepoint.com and on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Additional information will also be set forth in other filings that we make with the SEC from time to time. All forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to us as of the date hereof, and we do not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking statements provided to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made, except as required by applicable law.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

ChargePoint has provided financial information in this press release that has not been prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”). ChargePoint uses these non-GAAP financial measures internally in analyzing its financial results. ChargePoint believes that the use of these non-GAAP financial measures is useful to investors to evaluate ongoing operating results and trends and believes they provide meaningful supplemental information to investors regarding ChargePoint’s underlying operating performance because they exclude items the Company believes are unrelated to, and may not be indicative of, its core operating results.

The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for comparable GAAP financial measures and should be read only in conjunction with ChargePoint’s consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. A reconciliation of ChargePoint’s historical non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP measures has been provided in the financial statement tables included in this press release, and investors are encouraged to review these reconciliations.

Non-GAAP Gross Profit (Gross Margin). ChargePoint defines non-GAAP gross profit as gross profit excluding stock-based compensation expense, amortization expense of acquired intangible assets, and restructuring costs for severances and employment-related termination costs, and facility and other contract terminations. Non-GAAP gross margin is non-GAAP gross profit as a percentage of revenue.

Non-GAAP Cost of Revenue and Operating Expenses (includes Non-GAAP research and development, Non-GAAP sales and marketing and Non-GAAP general and administrative). ChargePoint defines non-GAAP cost of revenue and operating expenses as cost of revenue and operating expenses excluding stock-based compensation expense, restructuring costs for severances and employment-related termination costs, and facility and other contract terminations, amortization expense of acquired intangible assets, non-recurring costs and professional services fees associated with acquisitions, registration filings and modification of convertible debt, non-cash charges related to tax liabilities and litigation, and non-cash charges related to the change in fair value of assumed common stock warrant liabilities.

Non-GAAP Net Loss. ChargePoint defines non-GAAP net loss as net loss excluding stock-based compensation expense, restructuring costs for severances and employment-related termination costs, and facility and other contract terminations, amortization expense of acquired intangible assets, non-recurring costs and professional services fees associated with acquisitions, registration filings and modification of convertible debt, non-cash charges related to tax liabilities and litigation, and non-cash charges related to the change in fair value of assumed common stock warrant liabilities. These amounts reflect the impact of any related tax effects. Non-GAAP pre-tax net loss is non-GAAP net loss adjusted for provision for income taxes.

Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA Loss. ChargePoint defines non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA loss as net loss excluding stock-based compensation expense, restructuring costs for severances and employment-related termination costs, and facility and other contract terminations, amortization expense of acquired intangible assets, non-recurring costs and professional services fees associated with acquisitions, registration filings and modification of convertible debt, non-cash charges related to tax liabilities and litigation, and non-cash charges related to the change in fair value of assumed common stock warrant liabilities, and further adjusted for provision of income taxes, depreciation, interest income and expense, and other income and expense (net).

Investors are cautioned that there are a number of limitations associated with the use of non-GAAP financial measures to analyze financial results and trends. In particular, many of the adjustments to ChargePoint’s GAAP financial measures reflect the exclusion of items that are recurring and will be reflected in its financial results for the foreseeable future, such as stock-based compensation, which is an important part of ChargePoint’s employees’ compensation and impacts hiring, retention and performance. Furthermore, these non-GAAP financial measures are not based on any standardized methodology prescribed by GAAP, and the components that ChargePoint excludes in its calculation of non-GAAP financial measures may differ from the components that other companies exclude when they report their non-GAAP results. In the future, ChargePoint may also exclude other expenses it determines do not reflect the performance of ChargePoint’s operating results.

CHPT-IR

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. PRELIMINARY CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In thousands, except per share amounts; unaudited) Three Months Ended



January 31, Twelve Months Ended



January 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenue Networked charging systems $ 74,034 $ 122,331 $ 360,822 $ 363,622 Subscriptions 33,510 25,735 120,445 85,296 Other 8,289 4,761 25,372 19,176 Total revenue 115,833 152,827 506,639 468,094 Cost of revenue Networked charging systems 68,814 102,189 386,149 318,628 Subscriptions 20,099 14,110 73,595 51,416 Other 4,515 3,536 16,777 12,117 Total cost of revenue 93,428 119,835 476,521 382,161 Gross profit 22,405 32,992 30,118 85,933 Operating expenses Research and development 55,219 46,721 220,781 194,957 Sales and marketing 33,641 40,550 150,186 142,392 General and administrative 26,475 24,027 109,102 90,366 Total operating expenses 115,335 111,298 480,069 427,715 Loss from operations (92,930 ) (78,306 ) (449,951 ) (341,782 ) Interest income 3,435 2,063 9,603 5,534 Interest expense (6,600 ) (2,966 ) (16,273 ) (9,434 ) Change in fair value of assumed common stock warrant liabilities — — — (24 ) Other income (expense), net 1,165 1,078 (1,009 ) (1,569 ) Net loss before income taxes (94,930 ) (78,131 ) (457,630 ) (347,275 ) Provision for (benefit from) income taxes (183 ) 530 (21 ) (2,167 ) Net loss $ (94,747 ) $ (78,661 ) $ (457,609 ) $ (345,108 ) Net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.23 ) $ (0.23 ) $ (1.22 ) $ (1.02 ) Weighted average shares outstanding, basic and diluted 419,185,407 342,796,004 375,529,882 338,488,667

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. PRELIMINARY CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands, unaudited) January 31, 2024 January 31, 2023 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 327,410 $ 264,162 Restricted cash 30,400 30,400 Short-term investments — 104,966 Accounts receivable, net 124,049 164,892 Inventories 198,580 68,730 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 62,244 71,020 Total current assets 742,683 704,170 Property and equipment, net 42,446 40,046 Intangible assets, net 80,555 92,673 Operating lease right-of-use assets 15,362 22,242 Goodwill 213,750 213,716 Other assets 8,567 7,110 Total assets $ 1,103,363 $ 1,079,957 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 71,081 $ 62,076 Accrued and other current liabilities 159,104 133,483 Deferred revenue 99,968 88,777 Total current liabilities 330,153 284,336 Deferred revenue, noncurrent 131,471 109,833 Debt, noncurrent 283,704 294,936 Operating lease liabilities 17,350 21,841 Deferred tax liabilities 11,252 12,987 Other long-term liabilities 1,757 1,032 Total liabilities 775,687 724,965 Stockholders’ equity: Common stock 42 35 Additional paid-in capital 1,957,932 1,528,104 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (15,926 ) (16,384 ) Accumulated deficit (1,614,372 ) (1,156,763 ) Total stockholders’ equity 327,676 354,992 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 1,103,363 $ 1,079,957

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. PRELIMINARY CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands, unaudited) Twelve Months Ended



January 31, 2024 2023 Cash flows from operating activities Net loss $ (457,609 ) $ (345,108 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 28,486 25,050 Non-cash operating lease cost 4,343 4,739 Stock-based compensation 117,327 93,350 Amortization of deferred contract acquisition costs 2,859 2,361 Inventory impairment 70,000 — Other 8,439 16,856 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effect of acquisitions: Accounts receivable, net 36,510 (94,600 ) Inventories (173,661 ) (39,358 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets 7,002 (37,969 ) Accounts payable, operating lease liabilities, and accrued and other liabilities (5,466 ) 55,827 Deferred revenue 32,829 51,803 Net cash used in operating activities (328,941 ) (267,049 ) Cash flows from investing activities Purchases of property and equipment (19,424 ) (18,563 ) Purchases of short term investments — (284,835 ) Maturities of investments 105,000 180,000 Cash paid for acquisitions, net of cash acquired — (2,756 ) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 85,576 (126,154 ) Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from the exercise of warrants — 6,884 Proceeds from issuance of debt, net of discount and issuance costs — 293,972 Debt issuance costs related to the revolving credit facility (2,882 ) — Proceeds from the issuance of common stock under employee equity plans, net of tax withholding 12,054 11,446 Proceeds from issuance of common stock in connection with ATM offerings 287,198 49,450 Change in driver funds and amounts due to customers 13,691 11,107 Settlement of contingent earnout liability (3,537 ) — Net cash provided by financing activities 306,524 372,859 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 89 (729 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 63,248 (21,073 ) Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period 294,562 315,635 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period $ 357,810 $ 294,562

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (In thousands, unaudited) Three



Months Ended



January 31, 2024 Three



Months Ended



January 31, 2023 Twelve



Months Ended



January 31, 2024 Twelve



Months Ended



January 31, 2023 Cost of Revenue: GAAP cost of revenue $ 93,428 $ 119,835 $ 476,521 $ 382,161 Stock-based compensation expense (1,375 ) (1,080 ) (6,154 ) (4,351 ) Amortization of intangible assets (770 ) (756 ) (3,061 ) (2,847 ) Restructuring costs (1) (632 ) (257 ) (1,628 ) (257 ) Non-GAAP cost of revenue $ 90,651 $ 117,742 $ 465,678 $ 374,706 Non-GAAP gross profit (loss) (gross margin as a percentage of revenue) $ 25,182 22 % $ 35,085 23 % $ 40,961 8 % $ 93,388 20 % Operating Expenses: GAAP research and development $ 55,219 $ 46,721 $ 220,781 $ 194,957 Stock-based compensation expense (11,131 ) (10,369 ) (50,935 ) (37,967 ) Restructuring costs (1) (7,540 ) (1,149 ) (11,722 ) (1,149 ) Non-GAAP research and development (as a percentage of revenue) $ 36,548 32 % $ 35,203 23 % $ 158,124 31 % $ 155,841 33 % GAAP sales and marketing $ 33,641 $ 40,550 $ 150,186 $ 142,392 Stock-based compensation expense (5,541 ) (4,599 ) (22,934 ) (17,393 ) Amortization of intangible assets (2,286 ) (2,236 ) (9,079 ) (8,798 ) Restructuring costs (1) (500 ) (653 ) (1,843 ) (653 ) Non-GAAP sales and marketing (as a percentage of revenue) $ 25,314 22 % $ 33,062 22 % $ 116,330 23 % $ 115,548 25 % GAAP general and administrative $ 26,475 $ 24,027 $ 109,102 $ 90,366 Stock-based compensation expense (7,345 ) (9,657 ) (37,314 ) (33,639 ) Restructuring costs (1) (3,981 ) (113 ) (13,061 ) (113 ) Acquisition-related costs (2) — (1,295 ) — (2,297 ) Other adjustments (3) (2,279 ) (500 ) (3,172 ) (1,963 ) Non-GAAP general and administrative (as a percentage of revenue) $ 12,870 11 % $ 12,462 8 % $ 55,555 11 % $ 52,354 11 % Non-GAAP Operating Expenses (as a percentage of revenue) $ 74,732 65 % $ 80,727 53 % $ 330,009 65 % $ 323,743 69 % Net Loss: GAAP net loss $ (94,747 ) $ (78,661 ) $ (457,609 ) $ (345,108 ) Stock-based compensation expense 25,392 25,705 117,337 93,350 Amortization of intangible assets 3,056 2,992 12,140 11,645 Restructuring costs (1) 12,653 2,172 28,254 2,172 Acquisition-related costs (2) — 1,295 — 2,297 Other adjustments (3) 2,279 500 3,172 1,987 Non-GAAP net loss (as a percentage of revenue) $ (51,367 ) (44 )% $ (45,997 ) (30 ) % $ (296,706 ) (59 ) % $ (233,657 ) (50 ) % Provision for (benefit from) income taxes (183 ) 530 (21 ) (2,167 ) Non-GAAP pre-tax net loss (as a percentage of revenue) $ (51,550 ) (45 )% $ (45,467 ) (30 ) % $ (296,727 ) (59 ) % $ (235,824 ) (50 ) % Depreciation 4,270 3,495 16,345 13,404 Interest income (3,435 ) (2,063 ) (9,603 ) (5,534 ) Interest expense 6,600 2,966 16,273 9,434 Other expense (income), net (1,165 ) (1,078 ) 1,009 1,569 Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA Loss (as a percentage of revenue) $ (45,280 ) (39 )% $ (42,147 ) (28 ) % $ (272,703 ) (54 ) % $ (216,951 ) (46 ) %

Contacts

Investor Relations

Patrick Hamer



Vice President, Capital Markets and Investor Relations



Patrick.Hamer@chargepoint.com

investors@chargepoint.com

Press

John Paolo Canton



Vice President, Communications



JP.Canton@chargepoint.com

AJ Gosselin



Director, Corporate Communications



AJ.Gosselin@chargepoint.com

media@chargepoint.com

Read full story here