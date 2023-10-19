ChargePoint Ramps Up Production of Tesla-Compatible NACS EV Chargers

Innovative solutions include a first public fast-charging alternative for Tesla drivers

CAMPBELL, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–ChargePoint (NYSE: CHPT), a leading provider of networked solutions for charging electric vehicles (EVs), is now rolling out NACS connector support for its AC and DC charging solutions, with much of the lineup to be delivered over the coming month. Cable conversion kits for existing DC fast chargers will be delivered to customers in November, offering Tesla drivers a public fast charging alternative for the first time.









“With more than 35 million historical ChargePoint sessions initiated by Tesla vehicles, we saw the need to offer native connector solutions for this large portion of the EV market,” said Pasquale Romano, CEO of ChargePoint. “Our support for both installed and new products opens up ChargePoint’s DC chargers to millions of drivers who have not yet had a fast charging alternative to the Tesla ecosystem, and makes their AC charging experience more convenient.”

ChargePoint’s lineup of NACS solutions bolsters the company’s commitment to delivering a seamless charging experience for drivers of all EV makes and models by being the first in the charging industry to ship a native DC connector that is compatible with Tesla vehicles. The lineup offers AC solutions as well, negating the need for a cumbersome adapter to charge. For those preparing to purchase a NACS-equipped vehicle, cables for ChargePoint’s popular Home Flex ship this month for installation in residential homes and garages.

With many car manufacturers recently adopting the NACS standard for upcoming models, ChargePoint now offers every necessary cable solution to charge an EV in North America and Europe. To order the NACS variant of the ChargePoint Home Flex online, please visit: https://www.chargepoint.com/drivers/home/chargepoint-home-flex?config=5814262700.

About ChargePoint Holdings, Inc.

ChargePoint is creating a new fueling network to move people and goods on electricity. Since 2007, ChargePoint has been committed to making it easy for businesses and drivers to go electric with one of the largest EV charging networks and a comprehensive portfolio of charging solutions. The ChargePoint cloud subscription platform and software-defined charging hardware are designed to include options for every charging scenario from home and multifamily to workplace, parking, hospitality, retail and transport fleets of all types. Today, one ChargePoint account provides access to hundreds-of-thousands of places to charge in North America and Europe. For more information, visit the ChargePoint pressroom, the ChargePoint Investor Relations site, or contact the ChargePoint North American or European press offices or Investor Relations.

CHPT-IR

Contacts

ChargePoint

John Paolo Canton



Vice President, Communications



JP.Canton@chargepoint.com

AJ Gosselin



Director, Corporate Communications



AJ.Gosselin@chargepoint.com

media@chargepoint.com

Patrick Hamer



Vice President, Capital Markets and Investor Relations



Patrick.Hamer@chargepoint.com

investors@chargepoint.com