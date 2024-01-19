ChargePoint Becomes One of the First EV Charging Providers to Receive FedRAMP Approval for the Implementation of Federal EV Charging Infrastructure

ChargePoint cloud software solutions are now FedRAMP-approved, providing highest standards of data security for customers and drivers

CAMPBELL, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–ChargePoint (NYSE: CHPT), a leading provider of networked solutions for charging electric vehicles (EVs), today announced it is has become one of the first providers of EV charging solutions to receive Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) approval from the United States Federal Government. ChargePoint cloud software products now meet all FedRAMP requirements and will be included in the FedRAMP marketplace in the coming weeks.





These requirements include best-in-class data security, dedicated cloud hosting for federal customers, and rigorous standards for authorization, access, and continuous monitoring. ChargePoint’s cloud software gives customers real-time visibility into data such as power use, energy costs, station usage, session fees and more.

“ChargePoint has been a trusted partner to many levels of the U.S. government for years, providing EV charging infrastructure and software to help federal agencies lead the transition to electric mobility,” said Teza Mukkavilli, Chief Information Security Officer of ChargePoint. “ChargePoint’s comprehensive cloud solution gives customers real-time visibility into data such as power use, energy costs, station usage, session fees and more. This authorization demonstrates our commitment and proven ability to providing the highest standards of security for our customers, while unlocking potential millions of dollars in U.S. federal government opportunities.”

FedRAMP is the U.S. government’s standardized approach to security assessment and authorization for cloud computing products and services. It was established in 2011 to provide a cost effective, risk-based approach for the adoption and use of cloud services by the federal government. FedRAMP empowers agencies to use modern cloud technologies, with emphasis on security and protection of federal information. ChargePoint has been approved by GSA (General Services Administration) for the FedRAMP Authority to Operate process.

Specifically, ChargePoint has achieved AICPA SOC 2 – SOC for Service Organizations: Trust Services Criteria certification confirming our dedication to safely managing company, customer and driver information.

To learn more about security/privacy at ChargePoint, please visit: https://trust.chargepoint.com/

About ChargePoint Holdings, Inc.

ChargePoint is creating a new fueling network to move people and goods on electricity. Since 2007, ChargePoint has been committed to making it easy for businesses and drivers to go electric with one of the largest EV charging networks and a comprehensive portfolio of charging solutions. The ChargePoint cloud subscription platform and software-defined charging hardware are designed to include options for every charging scenario from home and multifamily to workplace, parking, hospitality, retail and transport fleets of all types. Today, one ChargePoint account provides access to hundreds-of-thousands of places to charge in North America and Europe. For more information, visit the ChargePoint pressroom, the ChargePoint Investor Relations site, or contact the ChargePoint North American or European press offices or Investor Relations.

