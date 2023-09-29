ChaosSearch Recognized as a Cool Vendor by Gartner

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–ChaosSearch, a leader in Data Analytics, today announced its inclusion in the renowned Cool Vendors in Monitoring and Observability report by Gartner.









Gartner’s Cool Vendor distinction is bestowed upon companies that demonstrate innovation, impact, and intrigue across the IT services and product sectors. Inclusion in this prestigious report underscores the commitment of ChaosSearch to transforming the way organizations handle, analyze, and derive value from their telemetry data in a rapidly evolving digital landscape.

“Being recognized by Gartner as a Cool Vendor is a testament to our relentless focus on offering revolutionary solutions to modern data challenges,” said Ed Walsh, CEO at ChaosSearch. “Our platform is specifically designed to provide businesses with streamlined, cost-effective, and powerful tools for telemetry data management and analytics.”

The full Gartner “Cool Vendors in Monitoring and Observability” report is available here for Gartner subscribers.

For a deeper dive into how ChaosSearch can revolutionize your data management and analytics, visit ChaosSearch.io or connect with us on LinkedIn

1 The GARTNER COOL VENDOR badge is a trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc., and/or its affiliates, and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s Research & Advisory organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

