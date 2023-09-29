Home Business Wire ChaosSearch Recognized as a Cool Vendor by Gartner
Business Wire

ChaosSearch Recognized as a Cool Vendor by Gartner

di Business Wire

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–ChaosSearch, a leader in Data Analytics, today announced its inclusion in the renowned Cool Vendors in Monitoring and Observability report by Gartner.




Gartner’s Cool Vendor distinction is bestowed upon companies that demonstrate innovation, impact, and intrigue across the IT services and product sectors. Inclusion in this prestigious report underscores the commitment of ChaosSearch to transforming the way organizations handle, analyze, and derive value from their telemetry data in a rapidly evolving digital landscape.

“Being recognized by Gartner as a Cool Vendor is a testament to our relentless focus on offering revolutionary solutions to modern data challenges,” said Ed Walsh, CEO at ChaosSearch. “Our platform is specifically designed to provide businesses with streamlined, cost-effective, and powerful tools for telemetry data management and analytics.”

Resources:

_________________________________________

1 The GARTNER COOL VENDOR badge is a trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc., and/or its affiliates, and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s Research & Advisory organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Contacts

David Bunting

(800) 216-0202

marketing@chaossearch.com

Articoli correlati

Responsible AI Institute Welcomes Innovative New Members in Q3

Business Wire Business Wire -
AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Responsible AI Institute (RAI Institute), the non-profit enabling global organizations to harness the power of responsible AI,...
Continua a leggere

Intellicheck Appoints Industry Veteran David Jurgens Head of Channel & Technology Alliances

Business Wire Business Wire -
MELVILLE, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$IDN #authentication--Intellicheck, Inc. (Nasdaq: IDN), an industry-leading identity company delivering on-demand digital and physical identity validation, today...
Continua a leggere

Flowspace’s Next-Generation Transportation Management System Powers Resilience and Reliability for Merchants During the $1.5T Peak Shopping Season

Business Wire Business Wire -
Automatic Rate Shopping and Carrier Diversification Mitigates Risk, Ensures Shipping and Delivery Efficiency and OptimizationLOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Peak shopping season...
Continua a leggere
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

Iscriviti alla newsletter

© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php