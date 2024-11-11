CGD and Qorvo Set to Revolutionize Motor Control Solutions

Collaboration pairs Qorvo’s high-performance BLDC/PMSM motor controller/driver and CGD’s easy-to-use ICeGaN® ICs in new EVKs

CAMBRIDGE, England–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Cambridge GaN Devices (CGD), the fabless, clean-tech semiconductor company that develops energy-efficient GaN-based power devices that make greener electronics possible, and Qorvo®, (Nasdaq: QRVO), a leading global provider of connectivity and power solutions, have partnered to bring together industry-leading motor control and power efficiency technologies in the PAC5556A + ICeGaN® evaluation kit (EVK). This collaboration combines Qorvo’s high-performance BLDC/PMSM motor controller/driver and CGD’s easy-to-use ICeGaN ICs in a board that significantly improves motor control applications.

ANDREA BRICCONI | CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER, CGD “By combining industry-leading solutions from our two technology-strong companies in this EVK, we are enabling the development of compact, energy-efficient systems with high power density. Unlike other GaN implementations, ICeGaN technology easily interfaces with Qorvo’s PAC5556A motor control IC for seamless high performance in BLDC and PMSM applications.”

JEFF STRANG | GENERAL MANAGER, POWER MANAGEMENT BUSINESS UNIT, QORVO “Wide-bandgap semiconductors like GaN and SiC are being integrated into motor control applications for the power density and efficiency advantages they offer. CGD’s ICeGaN technology delivers ease of use and reliability – two critical factors for motor control and drive designers. Customers are responding enthusiastically when they experience the power of GaN combined with our highly integrated PAC5556A 600V BLDC motor control solution.”

By employing CGD’s latest-generation P2 ICs, the PAC5556AEVK2 evaluation kit with 240 mΩ ICeGaN achieves up to 400W peak performance without a heatsink, whilst the PAC5556AEVK3 with 55 mΩ ICeGaN hits 800W peak with minimal airflow cooling. ICeGaN’s efficiency gains result in reduced power loss, increased power availability, and minimized heat dissipation, enabling smaller and more reliable systems. Because ICeGaN integrates essential current sense and Miller clamp elements, gate driver design is simplified and BOM costs are reduced. This makes the solution easy to implement and price-competitive, as well as high performance.

The PAC5556A + CGD GaN EVKs offer higher torque at low speeds and precise control, making them ideal for white goods, ceiling fans, refrigerators, compressors and pumps. Target markets include industrial and home automation, especially where compact, high-efficiency motor control systems are required. PAC5556AEVK2 and PAC5556AEVK3 are now available to order at Qorvo’s website. Demos will be showcased at CGD’s Electronica booth (C3-539).

About Cambridge GaN Devices

Cambridge GaN Devices (CGD) designs, develops and commercialises GaN transistors and ICs enabling a radical step change in energy efficiency and compactness. Our mission is to bring innovation into everyday life by delivering effortless energy-efficient GaN solutions. CGD’s ICeGaN™ technology is proven suitable for high-volume production, and the company is rapidly scaling up with manufacturing and customer partnerships in place. A fabless enterprise, CGD was spun out from Cambridge University, and its founders, CEO Dr. Giorgia Longobardi, and CTO Professor Florin Udrea, still retain strong links with the world-renowned High Voltage Microelectronics and Sensors group (HVMS) at the University. CGD’s ICeGaN HEMT technology is protected by a strong and constantly growing IP portfolio, which is a result of the company’s commitment to innovation. The technical and commercial expertise of the CGD team, combined with an extensive track record in the power electronics market, has been fundamental to the market acceptance of its proprietary technology.

