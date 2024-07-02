CG Life Forms Strategic Communications Group to Integrate Corporate, Scientific and Medical Communications and Social Media Services

Biopharma communications leader Karen Sharma joins CG Life as Senior Vice President, enhancing expertise in helping precision medicine companies connect with business, clinical, research, and patient audiences

“Our Strategic Communications Group is uniquely positioned to help companies in the rare disease and precision medicine spaces use their stories and science to make an impact,” said CG Life CEO David Ormesher. “Because we focus on a deep understanding of both the science and those touched by science, our teams can create highly personalized experiences powered by technology to create meaningful engagement, build strong brands and brand value, and ultimately help to drive positive patient outcomes.”

Longstanding CG Life managing partner Erik Clausen leads the group, which features centers of excellence in the areas of scientific, medical, and corporate communications, as well as social media. In addition, the group offers deep expertise in patient advocacy initiatives and includes a multi-disciplinary business and crisis communications advisory team providing senior counsel to C-suites.

“Emerging pharma faces unprecedented complexity on the path to commercialization and must overcome many challenges to lift the patients they serve,” said Clausen, Strategic Communications Group managing director. “Through smart, coordinated planning, it’s possible for these companies to communicate strategically and simultaneously to corporate, clinical, and research stakeholders throughout pre-clinical and commercial stages.”

With this move, CG Life also recently welcomed Boston-based Karen Sharma as Senior Vice President of Public Relations. She brings to the role more than 20 years of public relations, corporate, and crisis communications experience in life science and healthcare. Previously, Sharma served as Managing Partner of MacDougall Advisors, a premier public relations and business advisory firm serving biopharma.

“The decision to join the CG Life team was a very easy one. I’ve long held a deep respect for this agency team, and I know that the respect has been mutual,” said Sharma. “Becoming a part of such a talented and enthusiastic team that is passionate about both the science and the art of storytelling is a joy. Our group will benefit clients by shaping and delivering their insights, innovations, and breakthroughs to the audiences that need to learn about them most.”

For more than two decades, CG Life has provided integrated marketing solutions to companies leading the way in therapeutics, medical devices, diagnostics, and research tools and services. Committed to the profound impact of science on everyday lives, CG Life blends scientific understanding, strategic imagination, and digital innovation to guide clients through the biggest leaps they make. Visit cglife.com to learn more.

