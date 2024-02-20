CFRA Unveils New Features for their Innovative FUNDynamix ETF Analytics Platform

New tools increase functionality for ETF issuers, allowing customized dashboards, screens and lists so fund firms can see where flows have been going, where they are heading, and the competitive landscape for their existing funds and new ideas.





NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CFRA, the world’s leading provider of independent investment research, is today unveiling a number of key enhancements to its FUNDynamix platform, a powerful, market leading web-based tool that provides ETF professionals and wealth managers with dynamic screening capabilities, in-depth ETF analysis, detailed flows trends, and comparison tools.

Launched in 2023, FUNDynamix already allows users to search ETFs by nearly 100 granular categories and themes, quickly allowing them to see asset flows; sector- and holdings-level details; credit quality changes in bond ETFs; and detailed breakdowns of the drivers behind AUM changes (i.e., net assets vs. market movement).

Today’s enhancements build on the FUNDynamix foundation, and include:

Dynamic, custom screening capabilities that allow users to create their own screens, comparisons, and watchlists.

Access to pre-made screens curated by CFRA based on trending themes and categories of interest to asset managers, wealth managers, and investors.

Enhanced data and insights to help users stay ahead of market trends.

“Innovation in the ETF industry continues to move at breakneck speed. ETF issuers need specialized tools to promote their funds, anticipate trends and identify strategies to pursue,” said Aniket Ullal, Head of ETF Data & Analytics with CFRA. “With these enhancements to FUNDynamix, users can better see where investor attention is heading, not just where it’s been, and grow their fund businesses.”

CFRA’s FUNDynamix is designed for to support both Wealth Management and Institutional ETF professionals whose work involves the fast-growing ETF universe, including:

Sales and marketing teams at ETF issuers

Product management teams

Fund distribution teams

Portfolio managers and investment teams

Technology and platform professionals

Compliance, risk, and due diligence teams

The full range of service providers in the ETF ecosystem

“Our conversations with fund issuers since we first introduced FUNDynamix have been remarkably positive and these enhancements are a direct result of their feedback. As FUNDynamix is added directly into the workflow of more issuers, we’re excited about what we’ll continue to learn and build together,” added Saul Melendez, Senior Director of Product Management with CFRA.

FUNDynamix is a key part of CFRA’s industry-leading suite of research solutions. The firm’s proprietary approach provides a unique blend of fundamental equity, forensic accounting, legal, fund, public policy, and technical research with cutting-edge data and analytics, all delivered via powerful web-based platforms and highly customizable modern APIs.

For more information about FUNDynamix and CFRA, please visit www.cfraresearch.com.

NOTE: Complimentary access to FUNDynamix is available to members of the media. Contact Chris Sullivan of Craft & Capital for more details: chris@craftandcapital.com.

For more information on the full range of CFRA’s research offerings, please visit: https://www.cfraresearch.com/

ABOUT CFRA



CFRA is a global leader in financial intelligence solutions and insights. Their proprietary approach blends a unique mix of fundamental equity, forensic accounting, fund, public policy/legal, and technical research with data, analytics, and next-gen technology to arm clients with the financial intelligence required to meet their business and investing goals.

