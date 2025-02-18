CFOs Embrace Bold Growth Agenda for 2025 – BDO Report

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BDO USA:

Report Highlights:

More than half of CFOs (52%) expect their organization's profitability to increase in the next 12 months.

One in five CFOs (21%) say their organizations are building proprietary generative artificial intelligence (AI) platforms.

Twenty-eight percent of CFOs are increasing upskilling and reskilling opportunities as part of their workforce strategy.

CFOs say operational risk (48%), tax risk (45%), and third-party risk (40%) are among the many significant concerns leaders have for their businesses.

CFOs pivot from uncertainty to action

The 2025 CFO Outlook Survey reveals a significant mindset shift in business leaders, from cautious optimism in 2024 to decisive action in 2025. In the next 12 months, CFOs intend to accelerate growth by increasing investment in AI adoption (60%), expanding products or services (48%), and implementing pricing strategy adjustments (46%).

While these growth initiatives signal confidence in the market, CFOs remain mindful of potential headwinds like policy shifts, increasing cyber threats, and competition for top talent. To navigate these challenges and improve resilience, businesses plan to enhance cybersecurity measures (37%), implement new risk monitoring and intelligence tools (37%), and update their business continuity plans (31%).

"Moving into 2025, it's clear CFOs are not just adapting to change but are actively embracing it and helping shape their organization's response," said Wayne Berson, CEO of BDO USA. "The bold steps being taken in AI, workforce development, and sustainable operations are not merely reactions to market pressures – they are strategic moves to refine and redefine how leaders are conducting business. By embracing innovation and prioritizing resilience, these leaders are setting a new trajectory for growth."

AI adoption accelerates with strategic focus

Companies will continue to pursue generative AI through a variety of strategies in the year ahead. Some organizations are developing proprietary platforms (21%), while others are exploring third-party solutions (32%). Despite the continued interest in AI, CFOs cite challenges like employee adoption, scaling, and inadequate IT infrastructure as the most significant hurdles to successful AI implementation.

Talent strategy takes priority

Many organizations are strengthening talent recruitment and retention efforts as part of their growth strategies. Thirty-nine percent are leveraging AI adoption for employee enablement and 32% plan to boost monetary compensation to attract talent.

Transactions create growth opportunities

CFOs report plans to facilitate transactions in the year ahead. With valuations rising significantly over the past two years, 38% of companies are now preparing for strategic sales in the next 12 months. Others (16%) are pursuing buy-side M&A to drive growth or shift business models after a period of subdued activity.

Sustainability initiatives boost business

Organizations report seeing tangible benefits from their sustainability initiatives, like increased innovation and new business opportunities (37%) and greater access to favorable financing and investments (34%). Investing in employee well-being (40%) and sustainable product development (39%) are the top areas where CFOs will focus sustainability efforts in 2025.

To dive deeper into the 2025 CFO Outlook Survey, download the full report here: https://www.bdo.com/insights/industries/industry/2025-bdo-cfo-outlook-survey

Gain deeper insights from six additional CFO reports:

Healthcare: The healthcare industry saw a financial rebound in 2024, with 84% of CFOs reporting revenue increases. Healthcare leaders will build on this momentum by pursuing deals, implementing new technology, and revisiting their site-of-care strategies.

Life Sciences: Headed into 2025, life sciences CFOs anticipate strong fundraising competition. Faced with challenges in securing new funding, many will focus on preserving cash, particularly by cutting administrative costs (42%).

Manufacturing: In 2024, manufacturers proved their resilience and are now positioning themselves for sustainable growth. Amid a shifting economic landscape, 25% of CFOs anticipate at least 10% profit growth — but success will require balancing technology investments and operational improvements with strategic expansion plans.

Retail: Shrinking profit margins are top-of-mind for retail CFOs in 2025. To address this issue, they plan to leverage advanced technologies, such as deploying AI in supply chains (36%) and reassessing their store footprints (34%) to future-proof their businesses.

Technology: After years of economic headwinds, tech CFOs are optimistic about growth, with 86% expecting revenue increases in 2025. Leaders are also expressing greater confidence in their data stewardship, with 92% reporting that employees have a clear understanding of data collection processes.

Sustainability: While 47% of CFOs expect to be more involved in sustainability strategy over the next year, most organizations remain narrowly focused on stakeholder expectations and regulatory compliance. However, companies integrating sustainability into overall business strategy are realizing tangible benefits.

The 2025 CFO Outlook Survey polled 500 CFOs with revenues ranging from under $250 million to over $3 billion in November 2024. Quotas were established to limit the larger companies (over $3B) and smaller organizations (under $250M). The survey was conducted by Rabin Roberts Research Company, an independent marketing research firm, using Slice MR’s panel of executives.

About BDO USA

Our purpose is helping people thrive, every day. Together, we are focused on delivering exceptional and sustainable outcomes and value for our people, our clients and our communities. BDO is proud to be an ESOP company, reflecting a culture that puts people first. BDO professionals provide assurance, tax and advisory services for a diverse range of clients across the U.S. and in over 160 countries through our global organization.

BDO is the brand name for the BDO network and for each of the BDO Member Firms. BDO USA, P.C., a Virginia professional corporation, is the U.S. member of BDO International Limited, a UK company limited by guarantee, and forms part of the international BDO network of independent member firms. For more information, please visit: www.bdo.com

Ellen Evans

EEvans@TheBlissGrp.com

212‑840‑1661