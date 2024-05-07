CFEX Selected as Finalist for the EDF Pulse Awards

Continued industry validation for the CFEX’s holistic approach to decarbonizing energy-related emissions

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#carbonfree–CFEX, Inc. announced today that it has been selected as one of the finalists for the EDF Pulse Awards, a strong validation of the company’s technology and its holistic approach to streamline and automate the end-to-end business processes for decarbonization of energy-related emissions.





EDF’s selection of CFEX as one of the finalists for this year’s Pulse Awards is the latest in a series of innovation awards that the company has received, preceded by Amazon, the American Council on Renewable Energy (ACORE), and the Semiconductor Climate Consortium. This latest award signifies a growing momentum behind the industry’s support for CFEX’s comprehensive approach to track, plan as well as mitigate energy-related emissions.

“We are honored by this selection and want to thank EDF’s internal and external review committees for the recognition,” said Jian Zhang, Founder and CEO of CFEX. “Electricity and transportation sectors contribute more than 50% of overall GHG emissions; the urgency and complexity of mitigating these energy-related emissions warrants a comprehensive and integrated solution to automate the end-to-end business processes from renewable energy generation to procurement, from EAC management to Scope 2 accounting.”

Energy Attribute Certificates (EACs) are contractual instruments used by enterprises and utilities worldwide to mitigate their and their customers’ energy-related carbon emissions with renewable energy procurements. CFEX has developed a comprehensive suite of applications to track and transact EACs from issuances to purchases and allocation to retirements.

Underlying CFEX’s solution is its industry-leading Contract Rule Engine Technology that can be used to model and configure any complex PPA contracts without the need for custom programming. By automating these otherwise manual processes, CFEX minimizes transaction costs, errors, and disputes between buyers and sellers; and increases transaction accuracy, efficiency and auditability.

About CFEX, Inc.

CFEX partners with enterprises worldwide to enable them to efficiently and scalably decarbonize their energy-related emissions. The company’s Carbon Free Energy Cloud application suite helps these organizations track Scope 2 emissions, plan mitigation strategies, and streamline the transactions for carbon-free energy to mitigate their Scope 2 emissions. CFEX is the trademark of CFEX, Inc. For more information, visit www.CFEX.cloud.

Contacts

Marek Zhang



marek.zhang@cfexcloud.com

(408) 825-3800