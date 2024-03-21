CF Industries Publishes 2023 Sustainability Reporting Materials

NORTHBROOK, Ill.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CF), a leading global manufacturer of hydrogen and nitrogen products, today published its 2023 sustainability reporting materials. The reports provide a close-up look at CF Industries’ 2023 performance, progress on its decarbonization and clean energy initiatives and updates on its comprehensive environment, social and governance (ESG) goals. This year’s sustainability reporting includes a 2023 ESG Report tailored to the information needs of shareholders and other capital market participants as well as a 2023 Sustainability Summary, a report that is relevant to all stakeholders, including the individuals, policymakers, organizations, and communities who touch CF Industries’ business and are critical to its success.





“CF Industries continued to make progress in 2023 across many strategic initiatives, including the environmental, social and governance (ESG) dimensions that we consider a critical component of the long-term success of our Company,” said Tony Will, president and chief executive officer, CF Industries Holdings, Inc. “We believe that our success across these areas will contribute to a more sustainable world. At the same time, we believe our success will also drive growth, create opportunities for CF Industries, and build a stronger and more resilient company for the future.”

Highlights from the reports include:

Full reporting of the Company’s Scope 1, 2 and 3 greenhouse gas emissions.

A roadmap to achieve the Company’s 2050 net zero Scope 1 and 2 carbon emissions goal.

A new ESG goal to develop, implement and maintain an integrated nature strategy based on the Company’s material issues, including with respect to nutrient and water stewardship, soil health, and biodiversity.

Continued focus on promoting a culture of safety excellence with our employees and local communities.

An update on CF Industries’ commitment to inclusion, diversity and equity, with the Company continuing to exceed its goal for representation of women and persons of color in senior leadership roles while making progress on our efforts to create additional pathways to long-term professional growth for traditionally underrepresented employee groups.

An overview of CF Industries’ local community engagement, with information on activity at our U.S. production sites.

Published maps on biodiversity risk level and water risk level for each of CF Industries’ production facilities.

Reporting prepared in accordance with the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) Standards, Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) Framework, and the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) guidelines.

For more information about sustainability at CF Industries and to download the full reports, please visit www.cfindustries.com/sustainability.

About CF Industries Holdings, Inc.

At CF Industries, our mission is to provide clean energy to feed and fuel the world sustainably. With our employees focused on safe and reliable operations, environmental stewardship, and disciplined capital and corporate management, we are on a path to decarbonize our ammonia production network – the world’s largest – to enable green and blue hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement and other industrial activities. Our manufacturing complexes in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, an unparalleled storage, transportation and distribution network in North America, and logistics capabilities enabling a global reach underpin our strategy to leverage our unique capabilities to accelerate the world’s transition to clean energy. CF Industries routinely posts investor announcements and additional information on the Company’s website at www.cfindustries.com and encourages those interested in the Company to check there frequently.

Contacts

Media

Chris Close



Senior Director, Corporate Communications



847-405-2542 – cclose@cfindustries.com

Investors

Darla Rivera



Director, Investor Relations



847-405-2045 – darla.rivera@cfindustries.com