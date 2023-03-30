<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Home Business Wire Certus™-NX-RT FPGA Completes Radiation Qualification and Shipping Flight Grade Units
Business Wire

Certus™-NX-RT FPGA Completes Radiation Qualification and Shipping Flight Grade Units

di Business Wire

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Frontgrade, a leading provider of mission critical electronics for aerospace and defense, and Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: LSCC), the low power programmable FPGA leader, successfully collaborated to launch the radiation-tolerant Lattice FPGAs for space and satellite applications. This has enabled Frontgrade to provide next generation on-orbit radiation tolerant reconfigurable processing systems for future satellite constellations.


“This is an exciting time for Frontgrade and we are pleased to announce that Frontgrade has officially completed radiation qualification and shipping flight grade parts for Certus™-NX-RT, that will be a perfect fit for target missions requiring high reliability, radiation assurance and performance,” said Mike Elias, President and CEO, Frontgrade.

The Certus™-NX-RT is built on the award-winning Lattice Nexus™ platform delivering class-leading system bandwidth and power efficiency – consuming up to four times less power in comparison to similar devices. The 28nm device feature tin-lead (SnPb) solder balls using a radiation-tolerant, fully-depleted silicon-on-insulator (FD-SOI) manufacturing process. This small footprint, low-power device, has dedicated SERDES lanes supporting PCI express, 1.5 Gbps differential I/O and 192 I/O, including 118 wide range up to 3.3V. This general-purpose FPGA has a wide range of applications including data translation, edge processing, I/O extension, telemetry gathering using the two built-in ADCs and analog comparators, power control, motor control and many more.

Frontgrade’s fault-tolerant Gaisler-library (GRLIB) will complement Lattice’s Propel library and Radiant debug design to offer an easy, intuitive and versatile design experience. The GRLIB suite of IPs will be available at the end of Q3 2023.

Continuing to stay at the center of technology, Frontgrade is currently qualifying the CertusProTM-NX-RT, which has 96K logic cells and 7.3Mb of internal memory that will enable customers to load compact neural networks and provide additional processing capabilities. The device is expected to complete radiation qualification by Q4 2023.

About Frontgrade

Frontgrade Technologies is the leading provider of high-reliability (hi-rel), radiation-hardened (rad-hard) solutions for defense, intelligence, commercial, and civil applications. The Company has a complementary and integrated suite of mission-critical electronics. Key products include rad-hard components, mission processing subsystems, custom ASICs, motion control systems, waveguides, antennas, power management solutions, as well as cabling to help you meet your mission critical needs. For more information, visit www.frontgrade.com.

Contacts

Jon Erb

press@frontgrade.com

Articoli correlati

illumifin Appoints Blake Bostwick as Chief Operating Officer

Business Wire Business Wire -
GREENVILLE, S.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--illumifin, a leading third-party insurance administration and technology provider, is pleased to announce that Blake Bostwick has...
Continua a leggere

XY Sense Announces Real-Time Integrations to End Ghost Bookings in Your Office

Business Wire Business Wire -
Leading workplace sensor company launches Occupancy API to support real-time integrations with a range of workplace experience and booking...
Continua a leggere

CSG Systems International to Hold First Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call on May 3

Business Wire Business Wire -
DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CSG® (NASDAQ: CSGS) invites you to participate in a conference call on Wednesday, May 3, 2023 at 5:00...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

illumifin Appoints Blake Bostwick as Chief Operating Officer

Business Wire