Certis Oncology Named ‘Overall Immunology Company of the Year’ in 2023 BioTech Breakthrough Awards

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#CertaintySavesLives–Certis Oncology Solutions (Certis), a translational science and precision oncology company, today announced it has been selected as “Overall Immunology Company of the Year” in the third annual BioTech Breakthrough Awards program conducted by BioTech Breakthrough, a leading independent market intelligence organization that evaluates and recognizes standout life sciences and biotechnology companies, products and services.





“We are honored to have received this recognition,” said Peter Ellman, President and Chief Executive Officer at Certis Oncology Solutions. “Our company was founded in 2016 to serve patients who were out of standard-of-care options, providing functional evaluations of drug response in personalized mouse avatars to help guide late-stage treatment. Today, we are pairing deep expertise in patient-derived model development with AI-enabled predictions of drug response to accelerate the journey to truly personalized medicine. In addition to the obvious future clinical applications of this platform, there are immediate benefits for those who leverage it to accelerate drug discovery and improve preclinical decision-making.”

Certis began offering preclinical and translational research services to the pharmaceutical industry in 2021, and has since built a rapidly growing library of over 450 highly characterized tumor models for pharmaceutical research. The company has pioneered work on humanized orthotopic patient-derived xenograft (huO-PDX) models, which are especially relevant to studying immunotherapies for solid tumor types and mechanisms that target the tumor microenvironment (TME). Certis performs a variety of live cell and other assays to support the industry’s need for the preclinical development of immunotherapies, with an emphasis on evaluating CAR-T therapies.

Earlier this year, the company launched CertisAI™, a new predictive artificial intelligence platform that utilizes big data, statistical algorithms, and machine learning to predict drug efficacy based on gene expression biomarkers. CertisAI™ is a pan-cancer solution that enables researchers to effectively replace many discovery screening studies with in silico predictions, and save time and money by bringing computer-aided insight to inform critical development decisions. The CertisAI™ platform also holds great promise in clinical settings, using an individual’s genetic profile to predict drug response to a variety of drugs and combination therapies. Certis is presently engaged in an observational research study aimed at validating predictions and repurposing existing drugs for difficult-to-treat colorectal cancers.

For more information, visit www.certisoncology.com.

About Certis Oncology Solutions

Certis Oncology Solutions is a life science technology company committed to realizing the promise of precision oncology. Our product is Oncology Intelligence™ — highly predictive therapeutic response data derived from AI-enabled insights and validated in advanced biological models of cancer. We partner with oncology therapeutics developers to help close the problematic translation gap between preclinical studies and clinical trials. Using our proprietary artificial intelligence/machine learning platform and more clinically relevant, patient-derived tumor models, we bring certainty to lead candidate selection and help secure clear and compelling evidence of drug efficacy. Established in 2016, Certis operates a CLIA-certified laboratory in Sorrento Valley, the heart of San Diego’s life sciences industry.

Contacts

Certis Oncology Solutions



Kristein King



kking@certisoncology.com

573-818-4528