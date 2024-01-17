Certis Oncology Announces Closing of $10 Million Series C Fundraising Round

Company Names New Board Chairman





SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#CertaintySavesLives–Certis Oncology Solutions (Certis), a precision oncology and translational science company focused on combining AI-directed drug development with advanced functional testing, today announced that it raised $10 million in a Series C funding round, bringing total raised to $42 million. The company also named John R. Tozzi Chairman of its Board of Directors.

“We welcome John’s leadership and this additional investment at this critical inflection point for our company,” said Peter Elman, President and CEO of Certis. “Now serving more than 120 oncology therapeutics companies, we have established the necessary business traction to see a clear path to profitable growth. At the same time, ongoing validation studies give us great confidence that our proprietary CertisAI™ predictive oncology platform soon will be able to deliver truly personalized cancer treatment at scale.”

New Certis Board of Directors Chairman, John Tozzi, who also serves as the Certis Chairman of the Executive and Finance Committees, led the company’s last two internal funding rounds, as well as this most recent raise in which 94% of the company’s top 50 investors participated. “Our investors are passionate about the company’s patient-focused mission and 100% behind its three-pronged strategy for creating shareholder value: building a best-in-class bank of advanced tumor models for cancer research, developing disruptive AI-based intellectual property, and generating services revenue from very specialized contract research to help fund R&D,” he said. In 1982 Mr. Tozzi founded Cambridge Investments LLC, an investment management firm, and continues to serve as its CEO and CIO.

