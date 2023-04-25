Certinal Inc. announces Certinal eSign on Salesforce AppExchange, the World’s Leading Enterprise Cloud Marketplace

WILMINGTON, Del.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Certinal Inc. today announced it has launched Certinal eSign on Salesforce AppExchange, empowering Salesforce Sales Cloud customers to easily send, collect signatures, track status and take action on signature workflow transactions. Certinal eSign on Salesforce AppExchange is helping customers increase internal efficiencies and help close deals faster, which are key drivers for business growth today.

Certinal’s e-signature solution makes business frictionless and compliant. Certinal eSign is powered by AI and includes a secure identity hub, which ensures compliance with global e-sign regulations and standards. The story of Certinal is a must-read for those stuck with legacy signing systems.

Certinal’s app on AppExchange allows users to easily create, send, and manage the last mile of any document related to closing and retaining business on the platform.

“We have seen that Salesforce customers are looking for an alternative to legacy & pricey e-sign solutions. Large global enterprises are looking for “ease-of-use” solutions with easy workflows & audit trails, robust security and complex rules for global e-sign compliance. Certinal fits in that sweet spot. Getting the signature on all your Orders and Contracts was never this simple,” said Certinal’s CEO, Aatish Dedhia.

Certinal is now deployed with leading enterprises across the USA, Europe, APAC, and Australia, including Nissan, Graphic Packaging International, JEA, Brookdale Senior Living, Kajima Overseas Asia Pte. Ltd, Insignia Financial ltd., Abt Associates among others

About Salesforce AppExchange

Salesforce AppExchange, the world’s leading enterprise cloud marketplace, empowers companies, developers and entrepreneurs to build market and grow in entirely new ways. With more than 7,000 listings, 11 million customer installs and 117,000 peer reviews, AppExchange connects customers of all sizes and across industries to ready-to-install or customizable apps and Salesforce-certified consultants to solve any business challenge.

About Certinal:

Certinal is a wholly owned subsidiary of Zycus, the pioneer in Cognitive Procurement with over 21 offices globally. A familiar name and market leader with years of experience managing critical contracts and agreements, Zycus boasts over 350+ enterprise clients, including Fortune 1000 enterprises, and deployments of procurement and sourcing suite of products. In addition, Digital Signing has always been a focus for Zycus. Thus, Certinal was born to offer a best-in-class Digital Transaction Management solution that will be easy to use, 100% secure, and legally compliant globally in 70+ countries with strict regulations.

