Certco Readies Distribution Centers, Suppliers for Food Traceability

Distributor to Midwest independent retailers chooses automated solution for FDA-required traceability, enhancing food safety and transparency and preparing for FSMA 204

MADISON, Wis. & SALT LAKE CITY–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Certco, Inc., founded in 1930 and serving more than 200 independent grocery locations in Wisconsin, Illinois, Minnesota and Iowa, will use the ReposiTrak Traceability Network® to automate supplier traceability. Once connected, Certco suppliers will be able to share the complex set of Key Data Elements (KDEs) that are required under the FDA’s FSMA 204 food traceability law.





“As a distributor, we are required to collect and store more traceability data than ever before, for every shipment of the fresh, frozen and even shelf-stable food products covered by the FDA’s food traceability law,” said Certco President and CEO Amy Niemetscheck. “We found a solution that would make the process fast, easy and affordable for our suppliers, and one that is scalable.”

Certco carries more than 60,000 SKUs through three warehouses and also provides independent retailers with a range of services from accounting and payroll, to weekly ads and marketing, and more. The list of foods that require more traceability under the FDA’s FSMA 204 law includes all varieties of fresh tomatoes and peppers, shell eggs, nut butters, fresh-cut fruits and vegetables, soft cheeses and deli salads, many seafood varieties and more, which are included in Certco’s offering. As these foods change hands or change form, a compounding string of data must be transferred between trading partners to provide full, end-to-end traceability.

“There are real legal and competitive risks for wholesalers and distributors who choose not to do traceability, or who choose to do traceability in a way that doesn’t meet the FDA’s requirement,” explained ReposiTrak Chairman and CEO Randy Fields. “The most difficult part of traceability is taking the first step and starting to get your suppliers ready and able to share the data. Certco has taken that first step and we’re thrilled to be working with their suppliers to get them connected.”

The ReposiTrak Traceability Network enables the exchange and maintenance of KDEs between trading partners to meet and exceed the requirements of the FDA’s FSMA 204 food traceability law.

ReposiTrak (NYSE: TRAK), formerly Park City Group, provides retailers, suppliers and wholesalers with a robust solution suite consisting of three product families: food traceability, compliance and risk management and supply chain solutions.

