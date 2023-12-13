Cerno Bioscience GC/MS Software Accelerates Unknown Compound Identification

LAS VEGAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#automation–Cerno Bioscience, the leading provider of accurate mass spectrometry software solutions, has launched its latest automated system, GC/ID™ Version 5.0, to validate and improve GC/MS Library Search. This software release is a significant technological advancement for GC/MS unknown identification and semi-quantification, offering a powerful market-first solution. GC/ID is a vendor-neutral software application that accelerates the unknown ID workflow and dramatically improves the confidence of results. Featuring many innovative technologies, including patented “Full Spectrum” deconvolution and a powerful “Composite Scoring” system combining Library Search, Retention Index, and Accurate Mass (on quadrupoles). This provides for more accurate and confident unknown identification over solutions relying solely on Library Search scores.





“Despite its huge popularity, Library Search results are often ambiguous and can fail to produce useful data. This is due to several reasons, including unresolved chromatographic peaks (co-eluting mixtures), column bleed and background interferences, or simply the absence of the target compound in the library. As a result, it is essential to explore alternative search strategies to ensure you get the results you are looking for rapidly and confidently,” said Don Kuehl, Ph.D., Chief Product Officer.

Additionally, Kuehl says, “GC/ID is the only processing software that incorporates “Composite Scoring” in a fully automated system that is fast and easy to use, turning every analyst into an expert. The results are processed and presented in a way that enables any analyst to review and interpret runs in minutes instead of hours.”

“We collaborated closely with our customers to develop this release,” said Yongdong Wang, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer. “Our nonprofit water testing lab customer streamlined their workflow, saved time and money, and produced highly accurate results while eliminating their six-month backlogs for analyzing Extractables and Leachables.”

Stacey Simonoff, Chief Technology Officer states, “GC/ID Version 5 addresses customer requested solutions to automate tedious manual workflows, produce custom reports, and seamlessly integrate with LIMS and other CDS systems. With new Python Scripting tools for GC/ID, customers can now modify the product to fit their specific needs in-house or using Cerno’s experienced contractors. This vendor-neutral solution allows customers to use the same advanced software solution regardless of the instrument supplier”

Unlock the full potential of GC/ID software today by scheduling a demo with your data to learn how this cutting-edge technology can accelerate your workflow and improve your results.

For more information on GC/ID, please contact Cerno Bioscience at marketing@cernobioscience.com, call +1 203-312-1150, or visit www.cernobioscience.com

About Cerno Bioscience

For over 20 years, our passion has been developing advanced mass spectrometry software technology to dramatically improve the accuracy of MS data. Our patented technologies enable our customers to accelerate their workflows and reduce costs while providing more confident answers.

For the first time, we can now accurately correct the MS signal to enable new solutions for more confident analysis of both small and large molecules. The analysis of complex mixtures such as labeled isotopes, large molecule adducts, and various modifications are easily and confidently unraveled and quantified. The technology applies to all MS instrumentation, from routine benchtops to state-of-the-art high-resolution instruments.

Copyright 2023 Cerno Bioscience LLC. All rights reserved. Cerno Bioscience is a registered trademark and MassWorks, MassWorks Rx, MassWorks GC/ID, TrueCal, TrueFit, DirectRead, AutoCal, CLIPS, and sCLIPS are trademarks of Cerno Bioscience.

Contacts

Michelle C. Sharron



Vice President of Marketing



Cerno Bioscience



1180 N Town Center Dr, Suite 100



Las Vegas, NV 89144



Email: marketing@cernobioscience.com