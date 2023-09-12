Cerebras Systems Promotes Dhiraj Mallick to Chief Operating Officer

SUNNYVALE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AI—Cerebras Systems, the pioneer in accelerating generative AI, today announced it has promoted Dhiraj Mallick to serve as the company’s chief operating officer (COO). Mallick joined Cerebras in 2018 and had previously been senior vice president of engineering and operations. In his expanded role as COO, Mallick will contribute heavily to the company strategy, create and drive operational vision, and streamline operations across business functions. He will also be responsible for the company’s operations and supply chain functions, including systems and hardware development, manufacturing and hardware engineering operations, foundry and supplier management, supply planning and logistics.









“Dhiraj has made a significant impact on our business over the past five years,” said Andrew Feldman, CEO and co-founder, Cerebras Systems. “Given all he has accomplished leading our hardware engineering and operations team, coupled with his diverse and impressive career path, Dhiraj is the ideal leader to serve as our COO. I look forward to working closely with him as we continue to push the boundaries of what’s possible in generative AI.”

“I am honored to be named the COO of Cerebras at such an exciting time in the company’s history,” said Mallick. “Given our recent milestones announcing the world’s most powerful AI supercomputers and leading open-source large language models and datasets, Cerebras is cementing its leadership position in generative AI. I look forward to working closely with Andrew and the rest of the leadership team to continue our momentum.”

Mallick has more than two decades of executive leadership experience directing large, high-performing engineering teams at Intel and AMD, as well as startups, including SeaMicro and NexGen. Prior to Cerebras, he was chief technology officer and vice president of architecture for Intel’s $20B data center business. Before Intel, he was an integral part of the executive leadership team as vice president of engineering at SeaMicro prior to its acquisition by AMD, after which he continued at AMD as corporate vice president and general manager of the server solutions division.

Mallick currently sits on GSA’s Advisory Board and serves as an advisor to several venture capitalist-backed companies. He holds an MS in electrical engineering from Stanford University.

