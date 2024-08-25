Cerebral Energy and Cornell University Awarded Phase II STTR for New Lithium-free Aluminum-Graphene Batteries to Support Air Force Special Operations

DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Cerebral Energy (cerebral.eco) announces it has been selected by AFWERX for a Phase II STTR follow-on contract in the amount of $1.6 million to support further development of a new lithium-free secondary battery using recycled aluminum and graphene derived from recycled US waste streams. The technology was developed by Dr. Lynden Archer – Dean of the School of Engineering at Cornell University and licensed by Cerebral. The novel aluminum battery design is over 3X more efficient than lithium, much safer (no fire risk), 10X faster charging and has no supply chain challenges since the materials are derived from US waste streams. Known as “AGILE,” the batteries will first support AFSOC medical modernization teams to address their pressing tactical power issues.





The Air Force Research Laboratory and AFWERX have partnered to streamline the Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) and Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) process by accelerating the small business experience through faster proposal to award timelines, changing the pool of potential applicants by expanding opportunities to small business and eliminating bureaucratic overhead by continually implementing process improvement changes in contract execution.

“We’re honored that the Air Force Special Operations Command (AFSOC) Medical Modernization group supported our Phase II application as the customer for next generation AGILE batteries,” said Cerebral Co-Founder and CEO Eric Bentsen. “We’re also thrilled to be working with Cornell University and Dr. Archer’s world class team of scientists on the project.”

“On behalf of Cornell University, we are excited to be supporting the Cerebral team and the US Air Force in this critical R&D project,” said Dr. Lynden Archer, Cornell University.

About Cerebral Energy

Cerebral is a Service Disabled Veteran Owned Small Business building next-generation American-made energy systems with advanced materials derived from US waste streams for the US Department of Defense and other federal agencies.

About Cornell University

Cornell University is an Ivy League institution in Ithaca, New York in 1865, known for its diverse academic programs and commitment to public service.

About AFRL

The Air Force Research Laboratory is the primary scientific research and development center for the Department of the Air Force. AFRL plays an integral role in leading the discovery, development, and integration of affordable warfighting technologies for our air, space and cyberspace force. With a workforce of more than 12,500 across nine technology areas and 40 other operations across the globe, AFRL provides a diverse portfolio of science and technology ranging from fundamental to advanced research and technology development. For more information, visit afresearchlab.com.

