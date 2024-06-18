Cequence Security Ranks Among Highest-Scoring Businesses on Inc.’s Best Workplaces for 2024

API security and bot management leader recognized for its unwavering commitment to employee satisfaction

SUNNYVALE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Cequence, a pioneer in API security and bot management, today announced that it has been named to Inc.'s annual Best Workplaces list. Cequence is recognized among leading U.S. companies celebrated for fostering exceptional workplace cultures that thrive in both physical and virtual/remote environments.





After collecting data from thousands of submissions, Inc. selected 543 honorees this year. Each nominated company took part in an employee survey by Quantum Workplace. The survey included topics such as management effectiveness, perks, fostering employee growth, and overall company culture. The organization’s benefits were also audited to determine the overall score and ranking.

“Cequence’s unwavering commitment to its team is the foundation of our sustained leadership in API security and bot management,” said Ameya Talwalkar, CEO of Cequence Security. “I’m incredibly proud that our employees feel valued and empowered. This strong sense of belonging is at the heart of our culture, driving collaboration, fostering innovation, and creating a deeply rewarding experience for all.”

“Cequence is where curiosity meets drive, where humor fuels innovation, and where every heart beats with a passion for excellence,” said Varun Kohli, CMO of Cequence Security. “We’re not just building a workplace culture; we’re shaping a community that thrives on empathy, celebrates diversity, and embraces the joy of collective achievement.”

Cequence’s culture is the driving force behind its success, fueled by five core values: curiosity, drive, heart, humor and trust. This translates to a fast-paced, client-centric environment where innovation meets execution. Cequence’s dedicated team fosters passionate collaboration, empowering everyone to deliver solutions that make a real difference for its customers. This commitment to collective success and shared dedication to customer satisfaction sets Cequence apart in the cybersecurity landscape.

“Each year, Inc.’s Best Workplaces program recognizes the very best in terms of companies that have fostered a truly amazing culture,” says Inc. editor-in-chief Mike Hofman. “We use hard metrics and data as well as qualitative measures for judging in order to find the very best—and we’re proud that the program is highly selective.”

