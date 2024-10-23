Cequence Security and International Integrated Systems Partner to Deliver Industry-Leading API Protection and Bot Management to Taiwan

Cequence’s Unified API Protection (UAP) platform now fortifies API security in Taiwan

SUNNYVALE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Cequence, a pioneer in API security and bot management, today announced a new partnership with International Integrated Systems, Inc. (IISI), a leading provider of information security and communication technologies. Through this partnership, IISI and Cequence will deliver the industry-leading Unified API Protection (UAP) platform and complementary services to customers in Taiwan.





APIs are the backbone of modern digital ecosystems, powering countless transactions and interactions. Despite their critical role, API security often remains a secondary concern for many organizations. Traditional security measures, while essential, are insufficient to address the unique vulnerabilities inherent in APIs. Through this partnership, Cequence and IISI will empower organizations to exceed compliance standards and comprehensively address the OWASP Top 10, safeguarding their digital assets and sensitive data.

“Protecting our customers’ sensitive data and preventing business disruptions are our top priorities,” said Ameya Talkwalkar, CEO at Cequence. “Our strategic partnership with IISI marks a significant advancement in our expansion into Taiwan, enabling us to offer cutting-edge API security and bot management solutions to a wider range of clients. Together, Cequence and IISI will deliver unparalleled protection and peace of mind, empowering organizations to safeguard their operations against emerging threats and ensure seamless business continuity.”

Cequence Security’s UAP platform stands out as a comprehensive solution for every phase of the API security lifecycle. It offers:

API Attack Surface Discovery: Unmasks threat actor tactics with the latest API attack surface view, prioritizing risks for zero-friction security.

Unmasks threat actor tactics with the latest API attack surface view, prioritizing risks for zero-friction security. API Security Posture Management: Safeguards APIs by assessing risk across the entire inventory, ensuring compliance, and actively detecting and remediating coding errors.

Safeguards APIs by assessing risk across the entire inventory, ensuring compliance, and actively detecting and remediating coding errors. Bot Management and Fraud Prevention: Protects against the full range of bot attacks, preventing data loss, theft, and fraud, eliminating downtime , brand damage, skewed sales analytics, and increased infrastructure costs.

As AI’s influence expands, so does the urgency for advanced API security and bot management. Cequence is at the forefront of this evolution, continuously enhancing its UAP platform. The latest updates are designed to secure AI applications like Generative AI and large language models (LLMs), across all environments––whether cloud, on-premises, or hybrid. What sets Cequence apart is its innovative use of AI, not only to defend against general threats but to proactively target and neutralize risks specific to AI applications. This forward-thinking approach is set to redefine AI security standards and significantly advance the overall cybersecurity landscape.

“Our partnership with Cequence brings together a powerhouse of expertise, advanced technical capabilities, and a proven business model, creating a formidable alliance dedicated to delivering comprehensive and robust API security solutions,” said Abu Wu, VP of the information security product division at IISI Group. “Together with IISI’s commitment to innovation, integrity, and exceptional service, we will develop the ultimate API security solution to empower customer success management and defend against advanced API attacks.”

About Cequence Security

Cequence, a pioneer in API security and bot management, is the only solution that delivers Unified API Protection (UAP), uniting discovery, compliance, and protection across all internal and external APIs to defend against attacks, targeted abuse, and fraud. The flexible deployment model supports SaaS, on-premises, and hybrid installations, and APIs can be onboarded in less than 15 minutes without requiring any app instrumentation, SDK, or JavaScript integration. Cequence solutions scale to handle the most demanding government, Fortune, and Global 500 organizations, securing more than 8 billion daily API interactions and protecting more than 3 billion user accounts. To learn more, visit www.cequence.ai.

