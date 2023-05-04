CEO of Construction Safety Platform eMOD to Present at The Construction Technology & Innovation Conference

CEO Kaitlin Frank will discuss the safer, more diverse and more inclusive job site of the future

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–eMOD, a safety application for construction contractors, today announced its CEO, Kaitlin Frank, will present at The Construction Technology & Innovation Conference in Orlando, FL, on May 9. The conference is an annual event organized by ABC Central Florida, a trade association representing the construction industry in Central Florida. The event brings together industry experts, leaders and professionals to discuss the latest trends, innovations and best practices in construction technology.





Frank’s presentation will focus on envisioning a future job site that’s safer, more diverse and more inclusive. She will share her insights and expertise on how the construction industry can prioritize diversity and inclusion to create a safer and more productive work environment. Her presentation will be an invaluable resource for industry professionals looking to stay ahead of the curve and create a better future for the construction industry.

Frank is a recognized thought leader within the construction industry, being named a Top Tech Powered Superintendent by Plangrid in 2019, a Top Women in Construction by Constructech in 2020 and a Construction Champion: Up and Coming Leaders by Construction Dive in 2021.

The Construction Technology & Innovation Conference by ABC Central Florida event provides a platform for professionals in the construction industry to exchange ideas, share knowledge and explore new opportunities for growth and development. The event features keynote speeches, panel discussions, and workshops focused on various topics related to construction technology, including virtual design and construction, building information modeling, drones, robotics and 3D printing. Attendees can also participate in networking events, product demonstrations and exhibits showcasing the latest construction technology solutions and services.

About eMOD

Envisioned, incubated, and launched by a construction contractor, eMOD enables the efficient and rigorous deployment of industry recognized safety best practices, whether across a singular project or an international portfolio of projects, The web-based SaaS application enables full transparency at all levels, delivering measurably improved performance for all stakeholders. Workers receive the necessary training, hazard awareness & safety planning prior to executing the daily work; Field Supervisors and Managers have the visibility to real-time KPIs to drive accountability, verify compliance and realize efficiencies at the project execution level; Executives have the analytics to enable enterprise-wide performance improvement, realizing improved corporate profitability thru lower insurance and loss claim rates. Please visit: www.emodsafety.com.

Contacts

Sam Short



Olmstead Williams Communications



sshort@olmsteadwilliams.com