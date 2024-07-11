CEO Kevin Roach Appointed Harpak-ULMA Chairman of the Board

—Appointment Builds on a Culture of Trust, Innovation and Leadership—

TAUNTON, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#automatedpackaging–Harpak-ULMA is pleased to announce the appointment of Kevin Roach to Chairman of the Board, effective immediately. Kevin, who has served as CEO since 2018, brings a wealth of experience and a forward-thinking vision to his new additional role, ensuring a seamless transition following the retirement of industry-icon Charlie Harlfinger. Kevin joined Harpak-ULMA to lead the company into the future of smart manufacturing. Under his leadership as CEO, Harpak-ULMA has seen significant growth and technological advancements, solidifying its position as a leader in the packaging industry.









Mr. Roach’s career spans several decades. He founded SensorPulse and Interactive Process Controls in the 90’s, as well as registering multiple associated patents. Over the last two decades he held senior leadership roles at prominent companies such as GE, Rockwell Automation, Activant Solutions, Epicor Software, and Intelligrated (a Honeywell company). His automation, digital transformation, and strategic growth expertise have propelled Harpak-ULMA through significant transformation and expansion. As CEO, he spearheaded a multi-year, multi-phase technology strategy embracing Industry 4.0 technologies that enhanced Harpak-ULMA’s product offerings with emerging concepts such as Augmented Reality work instructions and positioned Harpak-ULMA as a recognized packaging industry thought leader.

Mr. Roach’s promotion to Chairman of the Board is a natural progression, building on the solid foundation laid by Charlie Harlfinger. As Chairman, Kevin will continue to drive Harpak-ULMA’s strategic vision, focusing on innovation, customer satisfaction, and sustainable growth. His leadership will ensure that the company’s core values of integrity, excellence, and innovation remain at the forefront of all endeavors.

Linda Harlfinger, Harpak-ULMA COO commented, “The journey which began with TW Kutter has come full circle – capping an impressive 40-year history with our family. He has demonstrated unwavering dedication, and his extensive industry background coupled with technological savvy makes him uniquely qualified to accelerate Harpak-ULMA’s growth. His passion, commitment, and visionary leadership have consistently prioritized the best interests of our employees and company. We have great confidence in his ability to drive innovation and maintain our leadership in the industry.”

“I am deeply honored to assume the role of Chairman of the Board at Harpak-ULMA,” said Mr. Roach. “Charlie Harlfinger’s legacy of innovation and excellence has set a high standard, and I am committed to continuing this legacy. I look forward to working with our talented team to drive further growth and technological advancements and ensuring that Harpak-ULMA remains a leader in the packaging industry.”

About Harpak-ULMA

Harpak-ULMA is the North American arm of ULMA, a $1B industry leader in complete packaging line solutions for Food, Medical, Bakery, and Industrial products. Harpak-ULMA provides smart, connected packaging systems utilizing Rockwell Automation’s controls and information platforms to deliver greater efficiency, uptime, and throughput, as well as better package quality and reduced waste. Well-designed, reliable solutions reduce customers’ total cost of ownership, help them overcome the challenges of an aging and evolving workforce, and improve control of maintenance expenses with competitive parts sourcing. In addition to offering ULMA primary packaging systems and comprehensive automation solutions, Harpak-ULMA is the exclusive North American distributor of G. Mondini tray sealers. Harpak-ULMA joined the Rockwell Automation Partner Network in 2018 as part of its initiative to build and deploy smart, connected packaging solutions.

