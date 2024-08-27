CEO Jens Erik Gould Unveils Amalga Group’s New Service for Accessing Skilled Salesforce Experts

Jens Erik Gould, CEO of Amalga Group, announces the launch of a new service providing cost-effective, skilled Salesforce developers, architects, and administrators through a nearshore model, enhancing companies’ Salesforce implementations and operational efficiency.

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Amalga Group, a leading nearshore outsourcing provider led by CEO Jens Erik Gould, is excited to announce the launch of its latest service: highly skilled Salesforce developers, architects, and administrators. This offering aims to meet the growing demand for cost-effective Salesforce talent, providing businesses the expertise needed to optimize their Salesforce CRM implementations and drive significant operational efficiencies.

As companies across various sectors increasingly rely on Salesforce to manage customer relationships and streamline operations, the demand for specialized Salesforce professionals has skyrocketed. However, U.S. salaries for Salesforce professionals have also reached astronomical levels, leaving many organizations facing challenges in securing the necessary talent without inflating their budgets.

To address this critical need, Amalga Group and CEO Jens Erik Gould are introducing a nearshore solution that provides access to a pool of certified Salesforce developers, architects, and administrators in Latin America. These professionals are adept at building and maintaining robust Salesforce environments, ensuring businesses can fully leverage the platform’s capabilities without the prohibitive costs associated with hiring domestically.

“Our mission at Amalga Group has always been to bridge the talent gap by providing highly skilled professionals,” says Jens Erik Gould. “With our new Salesforce talent service, we’re not just offering a solution to the high costs of U.S.-based hiring—we’re empowering companies to scale their Salesforce operations efficiently with experts who are in sync with their needs and time zones.”

Salesforce, the world’s leading customer relationship management (CRM) platform, supports over 150,000 organizations globally, spanning industries such as healthcare, financial services, retail, and nonprofit. The platform’s versatility and extensive ecosystem necessitate specialized roles, including Salesforce developers, architects, and administrators. These experts can tailor solutions to meet unique business requirements.

Amalga Group’s Salesforce developers are experts in developing custom applications and integrations that drive business growth. They work across the Salesforce ecosystem, from Sales Cloud to Marketing Cloud, ensuring that every aspect of the platform is optimized for the client’s needs.

Salesforce architects are essential for complex or large-scale implementations. They guide businesses through the intricate design and integration of Salesforce solutions, ensuring that the systems are scalable, sustainable, and aligned with the company’s long-term goals. This reduces the risk of technical debt and future manual interventions.

Salesforce administrators play a crucial role in maintaining and customizing the Salesforce platform, enabling companies to get the most out of their investment. They manage data, security, and user experience, ensuring that the platform operates smoothly and meets the organization’s evolving needs.

“The success of a Salesforce implementation often hinges on the expertise and foresight of the professionals involved,” adds Jens Erik Gould. “Our team of Salesforce experts brings both technical proficiency and a deep understanding of business processes, enabling us to deliver solutions that truly drive value for our clients.”

Amalga Group’s new Salesforce talent offering comes at a time when the demand for Salesforce skills continues to surge. A study by 10K Advisors found that 82% of companies reporting the highest return on investment (ROI) from their Salesforce implementations had an architect involved in their projects. This highlights the importance of having the right expertise on board to maximize the potential of Salesforce investments.

By providing nearshore Salesforce professionals, Amalga Group and Jens Erik Gould offer a strategic advantage to businesses seeking to enhance their Salesforce environments without the overhead associated with U.S. hiring. The nearshore model ensures that clients benefit from cultural and time zone alignment, which leads to more effective collaboration and faster project turnaround times.

For more information about Jens Erik Gould and Amalga Group’s Salesforce talent services, visit https://www.amalgagroup.com/.

About Jens Erik Gould

Jens Erik Gould is the Founder & CEO of Amalga Group, a Texas-based nearshore outsourcing company specializing in providing highly qualified talent in IT, software engineering, and contact centers. Previously, Gould spent over a decade reporting on topics such as business, politics, and energy in the United States and Latin America for esteemed media outlets like Bloomberg News, The New York Times, and TIME.

