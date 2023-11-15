Century Park Portfolio Company, MCCi, Acquires GovBuilt to Add to its GovTech Offering

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–MCCi, a leading business process automation company and a portfolio company of Century Park Capital Partners, has acquired GovBuilt, a low-code/no-code case management platform specifically built for government agencies to provide citizens with a one-stop experience for multiple use cases. This announcement follows MCCi’s recent recognition as a GovTech100 company for 2023, reaffirming the company’s commitment to delivering cutting-edge services to its clients. This acquisition of GovBuilt will undoubtedly strengthen MCCi’s portfolio and reinforce its position as a leader in GovTech.





“We’re thrilled to announce our acquisition of GovBuilt, a move that will provide amazing, customer-like experiences to citizens as well as government employees,” shared Donny Barstow, President and CEO of MCCi. “Together, we will launch new solutions and integrations quickly and efficiently to fulfill the pressing operational needs of our clients.”

“In doing our research to build the best community development platform possible, we talked with over 100 cities and counties to understand exactly what their needs were and where their current solutions fell short. We listened to them carefully and created our business plan. As a result, GovBuilt’s user adoption is growing rapidly,” says Matt Kenney, Chief Technology Officer at GovBuilt. “MCCi gives us the additional resources needed to help even more agencies. We are excited to join MCCi which has the same values and passion for creating raving fans.”

Tony Trevino, Partner with Century Park, commented, “With their product and customer-centric approach, GovBuilt is a great example of the type of partner we are looking to add to the MCCi platform. We’re excited to continue broadening MCCi’s portfolio of technology solutions with the goal of better serving local government agencies across the U.S.”

About MCCi

MCCi is a leading provider of business process automation solutions, the creator of JustFOIA, and the world’s largest Laserfiche solution provider. MCCi creates organizational efficiencies by adding intelligence to government business processes using hyperautomation technologies. At MCCi, the top priority is delighting clients and their citizens, making an impactful difference in the life of everyone that it serves. MCCi is a trusted partner to over 1,500 organizations across state and local governments, education, as well as select commercial entities.

There is a better way to work. | More information at www.mccinnovations.com

About GovBuilt

GovBuilt, headquartered in Manhattan, KS, is a new age community development, permitting and licensing, and government website platform for local government. With over 30 years of combined experience in government software, GovBuilt has worked with government employees, contractors, and citizens to build a best-in-class online solution that streamlines government operations. For more information, please visit www.govbuilt.com.

About Century Park Capital Partners

Century Park Capital Partners is a Los Angeles-based private equity group established in 2000 that invests in family businesses, owner-operated firms and corporate divestitures with the purpose of accelerating growth and transforming these companies into leading industry players. We specialize in acquiring strategically well-positioned yet under-resourced middle market companies with identifiable potential for value creation. We leverage our C-level executive partners (“Century Leaders”) in targeted sectors to build an investment thesis, evaluate opportunities, and lead portfolio companies through the value creation process. We further support our investments with proven operational and best practice initiatives, led by our operating team, including buy-and-build acquisition integration programs and infrastructure additions. For more information on Century Park, please visit www.centuryparkcapital.com.

