Century Park Capital Partners Welcomes Nat Bacon as Principal

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#investmentbanking—Century Park Capital Partners is excited to announce the addition of Nat Bacon to its deal team. Nat will play a key role in the firm’s continued growth and success. He will be responsible for sourcing and leading recapitalizations and buyout transactions, as well as managing and monitoring investments in Century Park’s portfolio.





With over 15 years of experience in private equity, Nat brings a wealth of expertise in the Industrial, Manufacturing, Business Services, and Consumer Product sectors. He has a proven track record of sourcing and executing lower middle market transactions and working closely with portfolio company management teams and boards to drive strategic growth initiatives.

Prior to joining Century Park, Nat was a key player at P4G Capital in San Francisco and Bunker Hill Capital in Boston. His career began as an Analyst at Morgan Stanley in New York, providing him with a strong foundation in investment banking and financial analysis.

Nat earned his Bachelor of Arts degree with Honors in Economics from Bucknell University.

“We are thrilled to welcome Nat to the team. His deep experience in private equity and his impressive background in multiple sectors will be a real asset to our firm,” commented Marty Sarafa, Managing Partner.

Guy Zaczepinski, Managing Partner, added, “Nat will be instrumental in helping us continue to identify high-quality investment opportunities and create long-term value for our portfolio companies. We are incredibly excited about the start of this new chapter for Century Park.”

Nat’s addition to Century Park strengthens the firm’s leadership team and enhances its ability to support its portfolio companies and investors through disciplined deal sourcing and strategic partnerships.

About Century Park Capital Partners:

Century Park Capital Partners is a Los Angeles-based private equity group established in 2000 that invests in family businesses, owner-operated firms and corporate divestitures with the purpose of accelerating growth and transforming these companies into leading industry players. We specialize in acquiring strategically well-positioned yet under-resourced middle market companies with identifiable potential for value creation. We leverage our C-level executive partners (“Century Leaders”) in targeted sectors to build an investment thesis, evaluate opportunities, and lead portfolio companies through the value creation process. We further support our investments with proven operational and best practice initiatives, led by our operating team, including buy-and-build acquisition integration programs and infrastructure additions. For more information on Century Park, please visit www.centuryparkcapital.com.

Contacts

Century Park Capital Partners



Matt Minnaugh



Director of Business Development



(310) 867-2216



mminnaugh@cpclp.com

or



Nat Bacon



Principal



(310) 867-2217



nbacon@cpclp.com