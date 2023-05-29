Centripetal Expands Internationally with the Launch of its European Cyber Intelligence Centre of Excellence

Intelligence cybersecurity leader to create 50 Irish jobs, brings innovative technology to the cloud

GALWAY, Ireland–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Centripetal, the global leader in intelligence powered cybersecurity, today announced that it has opened its Galway based European Cyber Intelligence Centre of Excellence to address cybersecurity opportunities in the UK, Ireland and across Europe. Additionally, the company is enabling cloud-based deployments of its CleanINTERNET® solution for total enterprise protection. Centripetal is headquartered in the US and has plans to create 50 jobs in Galway. The project is supported by the Government of Ireland through IDA Ireland.

According to the International Trade Administration, the cybersecurity market in Ireland is thriving, valued at €280 million. However, with economic crime and fraud on the rise in recent years, cybercrime is extremely disruptive in how it impacts the business community. Grant Thornton Ireland reports that the cost of cybercrime in Ireland exceeded €9.6 billion in 2020. With the opening of Centripetal’s European Cyber Intelligence Centre of Excellence, the company will bring its innovative, patented technologies to the European market to protect organizations from every known cyberthreat.

Centripetal’s European Cyber Intelligence Centre of Excellence will serve as the central hub where new and existing customers can work with Centripetal to gain insight on the current European and global threat landscape and how they might be affected. Customers will have access to Centripetal’s global cyber intelligence operations analyst team, who continuously analyze emerging threats, highlighting critical risks and applying global threat intelligence.

“Today’s jobs announcement is yet another vote of confidence in Galway, in our available skilled workforce and in our city and county as a great place to work and live. Galway was home to a number of significant investment announcements last year including Fidelity Investment, Genesys, SAP and Diligent, so Centripetal are certainly in good company,” said Minister Hildegarde Naughton TD. “Congratulations again to the entire team at Centripetal and thank you for choosing not only Galway but the people of Galway.”

‘’The news that Centripetal is to open a European Cyber Intelligence Centre of Excellence in Galway is great news for the West Region and this investment will support the development of the wider technology ecosystem in Ireland for cyber,” said Anne-Marie Tierney Le-Roux, Head of Department Enterprise Technology at IDA Ireland. “The creation of 50 jobs is a vote of confidence in the talent and skill set that our regional locations in Ireland have to offer. I would like to wish Centripetal every success as they scale operations.’’

To give customers the ability to access intelligence powered cybersecurity everywhere, Centripetal’s CleanINTERNET® CLOUD is now available for deployment. The CleanINTERNET® service is a revolutionary approach to defending a company’s assets from cyber threats by leveraging dynamic threat intelligence on a mass scale. The solution can be deployed to protect assets running in cloud environments, providing unparalleled cyber defense and removing the need for more costly cybersecurity infrastructure. The addition of AWS cloud support extends CleanINTERNET® to protect all enterprise assets whether on premises, remote or in the cloud. Centripetal will additionally provide CleanINTERNET® on Azure and Google Cloud Platform in late 2023.

“Centripetal is the only cybersecurity vendor that delivers intelligence powered protection that neutralizes every known cyberattack at the network level while simultaneously driving down the cost of security operations,” said Jonathan Rogers, Chief Operating Officer for Centripetal. “Our innovative technology is an industry first and we’re thrilled to be partnering with the IDA to bring our solution to Ireland and the UK to not only provide unparalleled protection for our customers but also valuable employment opportunities for the country.”

Centripetal uses threat intelligence to shield organizations from 99% of known cyberthreats globally with CleanINTERNET®. This uniquely managed cyber defense service provides greater effectiveness, lower costs, and enhanced security expertise to defend networks from attacks.

Centripetal goes beyond traditional threat intelligence methods and pushes the industry forward by operationalizing the world’s largest collection of threat intelligence:

With over 250 Threat Intelligence providers, CleanINTERNET® applies over 100 billion indicators of compromise from real-time intelligence feeds, updated every 15 minutes, to protect its customers’ networks.

Centripetal defends customers networks by providing the fastest packet filtering technology on the planet, applying millions of threat intelligence based rules to incoming and outgoing datastreams with zero latency.

Centripetal’s elite team of highly trained intelligence operations analysts acts as an extension of its customer’s internal cybersecurity team, who monitor and analyze emerging threats. This mitigates the skills gap and reduces the burden on overworked IT resources.

For more information on Centripetal’s offering and its latest global European expansion, visit www.centripetal.ai/centripetal-ireland/

ABOUT CENTRIPETAL

Centripetal, a global leader in intelligence powered cybersecurity, is operationalizing the world’s largest collection of threat intelligence, in real-time, to protect organizations from every known cyberthreat through its innovative patented technologies. Through its CleanINTERNET® service, Centripetal delivers a highly effective solution leveraging the latest computing technology and skilled intelligence operators at a significantly lower cost. We are experts in intelligence, with a team comprised of cryptologists, and security analysts from the U.S. Intelligence & Defense community who have protected the most sensitive assets in the world. Centripetal is based in Reston, VA with offices in Portsmouth, NH and Galway, Ireland. For more information, visit www.centripetal.ai.

