Centric Selects Prodapt to Accelerate Customer Acquisition & Transform Customer Experience

Prodapt will design & operate a Salesforce-driven solution for gas and fiber customers





DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#BSSplatform–Centric Infrastructure Group, LLC (Centric), a leading Texas-based natural gas distributor and fiber optic telecommunications service provider, has partnered with Prodapt to transform its customer experience. This collaboration underscores Centric’s dedication to delivering exceptional customer service.

Leveraging Prodapt’s expertise and innovative solutions, Centric is committed to enhancing its customer experience, improving its benchmarks for satisfaction and operational efficiency within the industry.

In response to the growing demand in the Fiber to the Home/Business (FTTH/B) segment, Centric recognizes the need for agile solutions amidst complex software licensing cycles and fragmented business processes. Prodapt will introduce a flexible, cloud native, digital BSS platform integrating best-of-breed components from Salesforce and Aria to expedite service delivery and streamline business operations.

“We selected Prodapt based on their demonstrated proficiency in implementing Salesforce industry solutions and the alignment of their proposed solution with our customer experience vision,” stated Kevin McKenna, SVP of Business Development at Centric Infrastructure Group.

“Natural gas suppliers and fiber service providers require adaptable and digitally native solutions to enhance last-mile service delivery and operational efficiency, ensuring a seamless experience for both field staff and customers. Combining Prodapt’s Telecom-Native integration expertise with the proven success of Salesforce products creates a powerful synergy enabling Centric to deliver exceptional experiences,” remarked Smita Katariya, Head of BSS Practice, Prodapt.

About Prodapt

Prodapt is the largest and fastest-growing specialized player in the Connectedness industry, recognized by Gartner as a Large, Telecom-Native, Regional IT Service Provider across North America, Europe and Latin America. With its singular focus on the domain, Prodapt has built deep expertise in the most transformative technologies that connect our world.

Prodapt is a trusted partner for enterprises across all layers of the Connectedness vertical. We design, configure, and operate solutions across their digital landscape, network infrastructure, and business operations – and craft experiences that delight their customers.

Today, our clients connect 1.1 billion people and 5.4 billion devices, and are among the largest telecom, media, and internet firms in the world. Prodapt works with Google, Amazon, Verizon, Vodafone, Liberty Global, Liberty Latin America, Claro, Lumen, Windstream, Rogers, Telus, KPN, Virgin Media, British Telecom, Deutsche Telekom, Cisco, Adtran, Samsung, and many more.

A “Great Place To Work® Certified™” company, Prodapt employs over 6,000 technology and domain experts in 30+ countries across North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa, and Asia. Prodapt is part of the 130-year-old business conglomerate The Jhaver Group, which employs over 30,000 people across 80+ locations globally.

Visit www.prodapt.com for more information. Follow us on LinkedIn.

Contacts

Media Contact:



For more information, contact marketing@prodapt.com