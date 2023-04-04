centrexIT Announces Its Companywide Employee Ownership Plan

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–centrexIT, a leading provider of information technology (IT) services helping businesses thrive through technology and support, is pleased to announce the launch of its Companywide Employee Ownership (CEO) plan. Modeled after an Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP), the program is effective immediately. The CEO plan is named that by design. Every one of our employees is responsible and held accountable to the goals and mission of our company. It is designed to give employees a direct stake in the company’s future success and align their interests with those of the company.

“ centrexIT has always been committed to investing in our employees, and the ESOP is a natural extension of that commitment,” said Dylan Natter, CEO of centrexIT. “ By giving our employees an ownership stake in the company, we are creating a sense of shared purpose and responsibility and empowering them to play an active role in driving our continued success.”

Under the ESOP, eligible employees will receive shares of centrexIT stock based on their tenure and compensation. The shares will vest over time, giving employees a direct financial stake in the company’s performance and growth.

“ ESOPs are a powerful tool for incentivizing and retaining top talent, and we believe this will be a key driver of our continued success,” said James Desson, President of centrexIT. “ centrexIT doesn’t just provide managed IT services. We provide next-level service and do it with C.L.A.S.S. (Care, Leadership, Accountability, Service, Speed.) By aligning the interests of our employees with those of the company, we are building a strong foundation for long-term growth and success and client satisfaction.”

The launch of the ESOP is the latest in a series of strategic investments by centrexIT to strengthen its position as a leader in IT services and support. The company recently announced an upgrade to the centrexIT cloudIT offerings with its new Private Cloud, powered by HPE GreenLake and Cisco. HPE GreenLake is a highly secure, flexible, and manageable edge-to-cloud data solution infrastructure that supports strategic workloads and drives new business growth. At the same time, Cisco provides the backbone of the system.

About CentrexIT:

centrexIT provides a great place to work. They have been recognized for this effort in San Diego by being voted a great place to work finalist for over 10 years in a row. centrexIT helps small to medium-sized businesses focus on their success by providing a value-driven and transparent IT experience. With a wide range of available services, such as Information Technology (IT) and Information Systems (IS) management and consulting, centrexIT incorporates best-in-class solutions to establish stable, scalable, and secure technology environments. Since its founding in 2002, its commitment to consistently providing excellent customer service and quality has defined centrexIT as Southern California’s leading managed IT services provider. To view the centrexIT service and product offerings or to join the centrexIT team, visit www.centrexIT.com.

Contacts

Jacqueline Townsend Konstanturos



jackie@townsendteam.com