CentralSquare Launches CitizenLink AI™, Reducing 911 Wait Times for Citizens by Automatically Handling Non-Emergency Calls

New AI-powered software suite enhances response efficiency for citizens and dispatchers by redirecting non-emergency 911 calls

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CentralSquare Technologies today at IACP 2024, introduced CitizenLink AI™, the first integrated suite of AI-based public safety tools in the U.S. CitizenLink AI™ integrates with several CentralSquare products, including Pro Suite, Enterprise Suite, ONESolution™ and Vertex™ NG911, to enhance response efficiency by redirecting non-emergency 911 calls.





“Over 80% of 9-1-1 centers in the U.S. report being significantly understaffed, which results in longer wait times for citizens during critical moments,” said Sarah McWhorter, VP Product Management for Public Safety at CentralSquare. “By using AI to handle non-emergency administrative calls, such as reports of barking dogs or vandalism, dispatchers can concentrate on answering emergency calls that are vital for saving lives.”

CitizenLink AI™ reduces wait times for citizens by integrating an AI-assistant into non-emergency call queues. Powered by Amazon Connect, the AI-assistant answers everyday questions refined by the agency, sends text message hyperlinks with more info, or even transfer calls.

CitizenLink AI™ also incorporates AI and SMS-based assistive technology for individuals who are hearing or speech impaired, non-English speakers, or are in danger and unable to speak. Callers in distress who call 911 but hang up before the call is answered immediately receive a text verifying if they intended to call 9-1-1 and can communicate back.

This tool ensures equal access to emergency services, unlike legacy systems that rely entirely on the caller’s ability to speak.

“The technology behind CitizenLink AI™ ensures that everyone, regardless of their ability to speak during a crisis, can access emergency services quickly and equitably,” said Ms. McWhorter.

CentralSquare is currently accepting early adopters for CitizenLInk AI™. Interested agencies can learn more by visiting centralsquare.com or contacting earlyadopters@centralsquare.com.

About CentralSquare Technologies:

CentralSquare Technologies is the leading provider of public sector software in North America. The best-run communities rely on CentralSquare to manage all aspects of their state and local governments – from public safety to public works. Our comprehensive software suite includes modern cloud-based solutions to support police, fire, finance, payments, permits, utility billing and much more. With more than 40 years of dedication to the public sector, today we proudly serve over 8,000 customers. Learn more at www.centralsquare.com.

