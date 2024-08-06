Central Pacific Bank Selects ARGO’s Suite of Retail Banking Software

RICHARDSON, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–ARGO, the leading provider of high-value mission-critical software for the financial services and healthcare industries, announced today that Honolulu-based Central Pacific Bank (CPB), the primary subsidiary of Central Pacific Corporation (NYSE: CPF), has selected ARGO Connects to drive monetary transaction processing, Omni customer acquisition, customer journey experience, fulfillment, and service across physical and digital channels.





“Utilizing ARGO solutions will enable our bank to deliver the highest level of customer service across all channels,” said Manny Edmondson, Executive Vice President and CTO of CPB. “In today’s environment, it is important to provide a consistent customer experience wherever and however our customers choose to bank. ARGO gives us the tools necessary to meet our customer needs efficiently.”

ARGO Connects is designed to enable financial institutions to implement a fully automated, Omni-channel, customer-centric delivery business model that enhances the entire consumer experience. ARGO Connects provides bankers with the tools to process monetary transactions, service customers and accounts, and fulfill with paperless processing across channels.

ARGO Connects will enable CPB to better predict and recognize its customers’ financial needs while proactively engaging with customers through highly relevant, informative content. Utilizing a combination of analytics, software technology and human resources, the bank can provide a consistent customer experience via mobile, internet, contact center, and the branch.

“Having the ability to communicate effectively and consistently with customers through different channels is imperative in today’s digital banking environment,” said Todd Robertson, Senior Vice President, ARGO. “Utilizing ARGO Connects, CPB will have the ability to provide superior levels of service to its customers, regardless of the path that the customer chooses when interacting with the bank.”

For more information about ARGO’s banking solutions, please visit the solutions webpage.

About Central Pacific Corp./Central Pacific Bank

Central Pacific Financial Corp. is a Hawaii-based bank holding company with approximately $7.41 billion in assets as of March 31, 2023. Central Pacific Bank, its primary subsidiary, operates 27 branches and 55 ATMs in Hawaii. For additional information, please visit the Company’s website at: http://www.cpb.bank.

About ARGO

Founded in 1980, ARGO develops, installs, and supports high-value mission-critical software for the financial services and healthcare industries. ARGO currently works with nearly 500 banking customers in all financial services sectors, including 60% of the top 10 banks and non-bank financial services lenders. ARGO also provides solutions for a leading-edge healthcare information exchange and major healthcare providers.

Contacts

Cristi Murray



For ARGO



650.339.2132 (m)



cristi@williammills.com

Alex Arango



For ARGO



912-429-9942 (m)



alex@williammills.com