Central & Eastern Europe (CEE) Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio Report 2025: White-floor Space, IT Load Capacity, Retail Colocation Pricing, and Wholesale Colocation Pricing 2024-2028 – ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The "Central & Eastern Europe Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Romania has a large number of upcoming data centers in this region, with more than 45% of rack capacity. Czech Republic, Austria, and Latvia are growing at a faster rate with better data center infrastructure in this region.
Bucharest Data Center and Saint-Petersburg Data Center are among the largest data centers in this region. Cluster Power is the largest existing data center Operator in the region followed by Rostelecom and ATOMDATA (Rosatom).
Key Market Highlights
This database (excel) product covers the CEE data center market portfolio analysis, which will provide the following information on the colocation data centers:
- Detailed Analysis of 275 existing data centers
- Detailed Analysis of 23 upcoming data centers
- Location covered: Austria, Czech Republic, Poland, Russia
- Existing white-floor space (square feet)
- Upcoming white-floor space (square feet)
- Current IT load capacity (2024)
- Future capacity additions (2025-2028)
-
Retail Colocation Pricing
- Quarter Rack (1/4)
- Half Rack Cabinets (1/2)
- Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.)
- Wholesale colocation (per kW) pricing
Existing Data Centers (275 Facilities)
- Market Snapshot
- Location (Region/Country/City)
- Facility Address
- Operator/Owner Name
- Data Center Name i.e., (VIE1, ODC21)
- Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area)
- Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)
- Rack Capacity
- Year of Operations
- Design Standards (Tier I - IV)
- Power/Cooling Redundancy
Upcoming Data Centers (23 Facilities)
- Investment Snapshot
- Location (Region/Country/City)
- Investor Name
- Area (White-Floor Area)
- Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)
- Investment ($ Million)
- Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)
- Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)
- General Construction Services Investment ($ Million)
- Announcement Year
- Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced & Planned)
- Active or Expected Year of Opening
Target Audience
- Data Center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT)
- Data Center Construction Contractors
- Data Center Infrastructure Providers
- New Entrants
- Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms
- Corporate and Governments Agencies
Key Topics Covered:
- About the Database
- Scope & Assumptions
- Definitions
- Snapshot: Existing & Upcoming Data Center Facility
- Existing Data Center Database
- Upcoming Data Center Facility
- Existing vs. Upcoming Capacity (Infographics)
- Colocation Pricing
The major operators/investors covered in this Central & Eastern Europe Data Center Colocation Market Database include:
- 3data
- 3S
- A1 Telekom Austria AG
- Adamant
- Adgar Investments & Development
- AmberCore
- Artnet
- Aruba
- Asseco Data Systems
- AtlasEdge
- Atman
- ATOMDATA (Rosatom)
- AzInTelecom
- Baltneta
- BEMOBILE
- Beyond.pl's
- Casablanca INT
- CE Colo
- Center of Ukrainian Internet Names
- Ceske Radiokomunikace
- Cluster Power
- Comarch
- CROC
- Data Space
- DATA4
- DataCube
- Datagroup
- DataHata
- Datahouse
- DataPro
- DATASIX
- DataSpace
- DataSpring
- Daticum Data Center
- DC Digitalis (VNET Slovakia)
- dc77
- dcenter. Pl. sp
- De Novo
- DEAC
- Delska
- Deutsche Telekom (Slovak Telekom)
- Digital Realty
- Distinct Data Center
- Dream Line Holding
- EdgeConneX
- Elektrizitatswerk Wels Aktiengesellschaft
- Equinix
- Evolink
- Exea
- GigaCenter
- Greenergy
- GRZ IT Center
- GTS Novera (T-Mobile)
- GTS Slovakia
- GTS Telecom
- Huawei
- IMAQLIQ
- INEA
- Infinite Chiain
- Infonet DC
- Invitech
- IQ PL
- ITPS
- itQ Data Center
- itself
- IXcellerate
- Kapsch BusinessCom
- Key Point
- Korbank Data Center
- Kyivstar
- Liberum Navitas
- LIM Center
- Linxdatacenter
- LVRTC
- M247 Data Center
- Magenta Telecom
- Magyar Telekom
- MasterDC
- MCN Telecom
- Mevspace
- Miran
- MTS
- mtw.ru
- Nessus
- Neterra
- Netia
- Newtelco Ukraine
- nextlayer
- NTT Global Data Centers
- nubes
- NX Data
- OBIT
- Omega Telecom
- Omnilogic
- On Demand Data Center(IBM)
- OpticNet Ploiesti
- Orange Business Services
- Orange Romania
- OVIO Data Processing Center
- PASHA Technology
- Perpetuus
- PFF Telecom (O2 Czech Republic)
- PNT Data Center
- Polcom
- Pomorskie Centrum Przetwarzania Danych (PCPD)
- Portland Trust
- PPNT Data Center
- RackHost
- RACKRAY
- Rackspace Technology
- Raiffeisen Informatik GmbH
- RETN
- Rostelecom
- SafeDX
- Selectel
- Seznam.cz
- SitelPop
- SPCSS
- Stack Telecom
- STACKIT
- Stadtwerke Klagenfurt
- Star Storage
- T Mobile
- TALEX
- Telehouse
- Telepoint
- TENNET Telecom
- Tet
- Tet DATTUM
- T-Mobile
- TrustInfo
- TSBG Hosting
- TTC TELEPORT
- "United DC Data Center Kyiv Ukraine"
- Vantage Data Centers
- Vegacom
- VERnet
- Volya Data Center
- vshosting (ServerPark)
- WaveCom
For more information about this database visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jnuk2x
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Contacts
ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900