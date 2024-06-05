Census Named Snowflake Data Cloud Product Marketing Application Partner of the Year

Census was recognized for its unique innovations in real-time data activation and no-code marketing segmentation for 130+ joint customers

Census was recognized for its achievements as part of the Snowflake Data Cloud. Over the past 12 months, joint customers of Census and Snowflake increased their usage by 100%. Census helps over 130 mutual customers such as Orangetheory Fitness, Canva, Sonos, Crocs, Rippling, SKIMS, and Notion activate first-party customer data in 200+ business tools, deliver personalized recommendations in real time, and update AI models with the freshest insights.

For example, Canva built a Composable CDP using Snowflake and Census to harness 200 terabytes of first-party data in Snowflake, achieving results like personalizing customer journeys at scale to over 170 million monthly users, increasing email open rates by 33%, and saving $200k on engineering costs.

This year, Census released one of the industry’s first real-time Reverse ETL solutions for the Snowflake Data Cloud, developed in partnership with Snowflake. This capability, called Census Live Syncs, enables joint customers to run Reverse ETL on Snowflake in real time, 100x faster and 100x cheaper than before.

“We’re truly honored to be chosen as the Snowflake Data Cloud Product Marketing Application Partner of the Year. This recognition reflects our team’s dedication to driving data innovation and delivering exceptional solutions that empower our clients to unlock the full potential of their data,” said Boris Jabes, Co-Founder and CEO at Census. “We look forward to continuing to build our partnership with Snowflake and are focused on the next generation of innovation.”

“Congratulations to Census for being named the Snowflake Data Cloud Product Marketing Application Partner of the Year,” said Tyler Prince, SVP of Worldwide Alliances & Channels, Snowflake. “A strong partner ecosystem is foundational to Snowflake’s mission of enabling every organization to be data-driven. Census is core to that mission, and together, we’re helping organizations across industries better activate and unlock their data for business value.”

About Census

Census is the #1 Data Activation platform that unites enterprises around a single source of truth in the Snowflake Data Cloud. Census empowers marketing teams to launch faster, create more intelligent campaigns, and decrease customer acquisition costs with a visual point-and-click Audience Hub and Reverse ETL connectors to hundreds of marketing and business tools. Census is backed by Sequoia, Andreessen Horowitz, Insight Partners, and Tiger Global. For more information, visit www.getcensus.com or follow @census on Twitter.

