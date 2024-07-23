Census Brings Transformation, Activation, and Governance Into One Collaborative Workspace With the Universal Data Platform

Data teams and business teams can now build high-trust, actionable datasets – with or without code









SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Census, the leading data activation and reverse ETL platform, today announced its expansion into data transformation and governance tooling. The new approach, dubbed the Universal Data Platform (UDP), aims to solve the data collaboration challenges that prevent business teams and data teams from working effectively.

“Data teams are working nonstop on ticket queues from every stakeholder, and business teams are stuck without the tech skills or data they need,” said Boris Jabes, CEO and Co-Founder of Census. “Census aims to bridge this gap by creating a collaborative platform that empowers everyone to build reliable, high-quality data models, no matter their technical expertise.”

The company further outlined the three product pillars for developing the collaboration layer for the modern data stack:

Activation: Expand our customers’ activation capabilities to all data consumers by supporting secure, scalable data sharing with other organizations and AI agents. Continue to invest in real-time capabilities to ensure the best data is always available at any latency.

“Census is committed to addressing the root issues adding complexity to data work,” said Boris Jabes. “We are building a place where all stakeholders can agree that the right models are built off of the right data, and that the data is accessible anywhere, at exactly the moment it’s needed.”

To learn more about Census and the new Universal Data Platform, visit the Census website. To read more about Census’s vision, read this blog post by Census CEO Boris Jabes.

About Census

Census is the first Universal Data Platform that brings data transformation, activation, and governance into one collaborative workspace. Leading enterprises including HubSpot, Activision, Canva, Orangetheory Fitness, Rippling, and Notion use Census to unite all their teams and applications around a single source of truth. By providing warehouse-native tools for Reverse ETL and embedded data integration, Census empowers business teams to launch faster, generate more valuable insights, and reduce the ticketing burden on data teams. Census is backed by Sequoia, Andreessen Horowitz, Insight Partners, and Tiger Global. For more information, visit www.getcensus.com or follow @census on Twitter.

