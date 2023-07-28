Cenntro Regains Compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule Following Filing of its 2022 Form 10-K and Q1 2023 Form 10-Q with SEC

FREEHOLD, N.J.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Cenntro Electric Group Limited (NASDAQ: CENN) (“Cenntro” or “the Company”), a leading electric vehicle technology company with advanced, market-validated electric commercial vehicles (“ECVs”), announced today that it received a written notice on July 27, 2023 from the Listing Qualifications Department of the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”) indicating the Company has regained compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1) (the “Rule”) by filing its annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 (the “2022 Form 10-K”) on June 30, 2023, and quarterly report for the fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2023 (the “Q1 Form 10-Q”) on July 25, 2023, with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”).





Nasdaq Listing Qualifications Department staff have determined that the Company now complies with the Rule.

About Cenntro Electric Group Ltd.

Cenntro Electric Group Ltd. (or “Cenntro”) (NASDAQ: CENN) is a leading designer and manufacturer of electric commercial vehicles. Cenntro’s purpose-built ECVs are designed to serve a variety of organizations in support of city services, last-mile delivery, and other commercial applications. Cenntro plans to lead the transformation in the automotive industry through scalable, decentralized production, and smart driving solutions empowered by the Cenntro iChassis. For more information, please visit Cenntro’s website at: www.cenntroauto.com.

