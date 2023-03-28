<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Cenlar Promotes Rene Gonzales to Chief Technology Officer

EWING, N.J.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Cenlar FSB, the nation’s leading mortgage loan subservicer, announced today that Rene Gonzales has been promoted to Chief Technology Officer.

Rene, a seasoned IT leader with significant experience in large mortgage servicing operations, joined Cenlar in 2018 and quickly assumed responsibility for IT infrastructure and operations. He has a proven track record with directing transformational efforts, managing programs and projects, improving operational efficiency and integrating, implementing and developing new solutions.

In his role as Chief Technology Officer, Rene is responsible for providing strategic technology leadership to Cenlar’s business units. Additionally, Rene also leads solution architecture and innovation initiatives, partners with leaders to leverage technology to generate value and help achieve Cenlar’s business objectives and strategy.

“I have worked closely with Rene on a variety of projects, and I have grown to respect his dedication, commitment to excellence, and his ability to quickly adapt to fast technological change,” said Chief Information Officer Steven Taylor. “I also respect his strong sense of value and his people-centered leadership style. I’d like to take this opportunity to congratulate Rene on his work that proved his abilities. His demonstrated skills are what earned him the CTO role.”

During his tenure at Cenlar, Rene has provided technical direction and leadership for the new telephony platform implementation, the company’s cloud strategy and migration, and the rapid and successful shift to remote operations during the pandemic.

Prior to joining Cenlar, Rene held IT leadership positions at PHH Mortgage, Altisource, Ocwen Financial Corporation, Ally Financial, GMAC and JPMorgan. Rene also served honorably in the United States Army and the Army Reserves for 28 years, including mobilization tours supporting Operation Enduring Freedom, Operation Iraqi Freedom and Operation Noble Eagle, retiring at the rank of Major.

“I look forward to being the CTO and continuing our efforts to deploy innovative technology that demonstrates value to the company and our clients and their homeowners,” said Rene.

About Cenlar FSB

Cenlar FSB is the nation’s leading subservicer, servicing loans in 50 states and its U.S. territories. Cenlar boasts a loyal and growing client base including banks, credit unions and mortgage bankers. Our employees, strategically located throughout the United States, are dedicated to customer satisfaction and teamwork that drives client solutions unparalleled in quality, flexibility and innovation. Headquartered in Ewing, NJ, Cenlar is industry rated and audited regularly by independent third parties.

For more information, visit www.cenlar.com.

Find us on LinkedIn here: https://www.linkedin.com/company/cenlar-fsb/

Contacts

Adrienne R. Kowalski
Corporate Communications Director

arkowalski@cenlar.com

