Cenlar Appoints Michael Biddle as Chief Data Scientist and Launches Information Factory

EWING, N.J.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Cenlar FSB, the nation’s leading mortgage loan subservicer, announced today that Michael Biddle has joined the company in the newly created role of Chief Data Scientist. Michael will lead Cenlar’s just-launched Mortgage Information Factory, an effort that will focus on leveraging the company’s large amounts of data and turning that into actionable information and insight for our own operations as well as clients and their homeowners.





Michael brings to Cenlar more than two decades of experience in building and sustaining the highest level of quantitative analysis and research. He will be responsible for procuring and gathering data, establishing processes for converting data to effective reporting and instituting artificial intelligence (AI) solutions, in addition to maximizing portfolio performance through deep learning methodologies.

“Michael is an incredibly valuable part of the Cenlar team,” said President and CEO Jim Daras. “His talent and vision for strategically leveraging data will deliver smart, industry-leading business solutions for our clients, their homeowners and our employees.”

Cenlar’s Data Science initiative will combine math and statistics, specialized programming, advanced analytics, artificial intelligence, and machine learning with extensive knowledge of mortgage performance and servicing operations to uncover actionable insights. These insights can guide decision making and strategic planning and improve operational performance.

“I look forward to working with the team and identifying, collecting, and assessing data to create cutting-edge analytical solutions to create an improved work experience for Cenlar that also delivers the best results for our clients and their homeowners,” said Michael.

Michael holds a Masters of Business Administration from Northern Kentucky University, a DDE Econometrics from Northern Kentucky/University of Cincinnati Cooperative, and a Bachelor of Business Administration from the University of Kentucky.

