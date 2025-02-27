CENIC Welcomes New Board of Directors Chairperson

LA MIRADA, Calif. & SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#digitalfiber--CENIC is delighted to announce Dr. Samuel Sudhakar as our next CENIC Board Chair, succeeding the current Chair, Sylvie Cosgrove, as of 15 February 2024.

Dr. Sudhakar serves as the Vice President and Chief Financial Officer at California State University, San Bernardino, where he provides visionary leadership to a broad range of administrative areas central to the core operations of the University, including Finance and Administrative Services; Information Technology Services, University Police Department which includes Parking & Transportation Services; Facilities Planning & Management, University Internal Audit, and Auxiliary and Business Services. Under his leadership are six senior leaders, including the Chief Administrative Officer, Chief Information Officer, Chief Data Officer, Chief of Police, Associate Vice President for Finance and Administration Services, and the Internal Auditor. He manages the University's Budget of $317M.

Dr. Sudhakar has been serving on the CENIC Board since 2017 and as the Board’s Vice Chair since May 18, 2022. He serves on both the Executive Committee and the Executive Compensation Committee. He has been instrumental in bringing the CENIC AIR initiative to CSU System, which will support new Artificial Intelligence research and curriculum for faculty and students.

Dr. Sudhakar commented, “Understanding the critical role that technology and innovation play at the institutional and system level in the California State University System, and the central role that CENIC plays in support of this mission, I look forward to serving CENIC and the diverse CENIC community as Board Chair. California’s research and education communities are motivated by a strong sense of purpose and a common goal of advancing education and research for all Californians, and I am honored to serve in this capacity and to follow the outstanding leadership of Sylvie Cosgrove. I am grateful to the CENIC Board and leadership for entrusting me with this responsibility.”

On behalf of the CENIC community, welcome to this important role and thank you, Sam!

