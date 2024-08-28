CELUS Goes Global with Simplified Electronics Design Process

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CELUS, today announced the worldwide availability of its revolutionary AI assisted hardware design platform that empowers engineers with the ability to find the right components for their projects through smart algorithms and the use of machine learning and AI.





The CELUS Design Platform simplifies and accelerates the electronics design process by transforming technical requirements into schematic prototypes in less than an hour, radically accelerating the electronics design process. Developers and engineers can bring innovative electronics projects from concept to reality with unprecedented efficiency and precision while freeing component suppliers to focus on innovation and customer engagement.

Component suppliers that have their products featured on the CELUS Design Platform are now able to more easily connect with engineers and designers for faster market integration and broader reach. This connection is crucial for component suppliers in reaching the 80% of customers who may not be accessible through traditional channels. CELUS enhances the visibility of these components when they are identified as the preferred choice in various design projects.

With the complex nature of electronics manufacturing, there is a strong need for a more efficient design process that will provide a distinct advantage in a highly competitive market. The ability to find the right components for projects is both overwhelming and time consuming. To minimize the time it takes to identify these disparate pieces, the CELUS Design Platform streamlines the design process and provides real-time component recommendations that work.

Founded by a team of mechanical, electrical and aeronautical engineers and backed by an advisory board of top industry experts, CELUS is committed to transforming the $1.4 trillion component industry by revolutionizing the circuit board design market through its unique design automation process. Now, the company is expanding the reach of its field-proven, cloud-based CELUS Design Platform with the addition of U.S. headquarters based in Austin, Texas. CELUS also maintains offices in Germany and Portugal.

This global expansion is the latest step in helping organizations use engineering time more efficiently. With projects often comprised of anywhere from 200 to 1,000 individual components, CELUS’ engineering tool significantly simplifies the complexities of electronic design and accelerates time to market for new products. By balancing a project’s functional requirements with any electrical, environmental, mechanical or cost constraints, the CELUS Design Platform selects the ideal set of components while providing deliverables of architectural design, ECAD native schematics, bill of materials, footprints and project information summary.

“With more than 600 million components available to electronics designers, the task of identifying and selecting the ones right for any given project is at best a challenge,” said Tobias Pohl, co-founder and CEO of CELUS. “We developed the CELUS Design Platform to handle the heavy lifting and intricate details of product design to drive innovation and expand demand creation in a fraction of the time required of traditional approaches. We were told that such a system was impossible, but we did it and are now expanding its reach to end users and component suppliers around the world.”

Those interested in learning more about the CELUS Design Platform and what it can do for them can visit https://www.celus.io/en/contact to request additional information.

About CELUS

CELUS is revolutionizing electronics design through its pioneering CELUS Design Platform, a solution that provides an automated way that transforms technical requirements into schematic prototypes in record time. With its unique CUBO™ system and comprehensive design resources, the CELUS Design Platform empowers developers and engineers to bring innovative electronics projects from concept to reality with unprecedented efficiency and precision. Based in Munich, Germany, CELUS is committed to accelerating the future of electronics design by fostering collaboration and innovation within the electronics engineering community. For more information, to access the CELUS Design Platform, or to become a CUBO Partner visit www.celus.io.

Contacts

Mark Smith



JPR Communications



818-398-1424