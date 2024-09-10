CELUS Collaborates with Renesas to Elevate Electronics Design Innovation

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CELUS today announced that it has integrated cutting-edge solutions and Winning Combination reference designs by Renesas into the CELUS Design Platform’s expansive database. These solutions have been developed in collaboration with Renesas.





The CELUS Design Platform revolutionizes electronics design by transforming technical requirements into schematic prototypes in less than an hour, radically accelerating the electronics design process. This collaboration enriches the CELUS Design Platform with an extensive range of Renesas CUBOs and featured projects, enabling electronic designers to access, evaluate and implement Renesas’ advanced semiconductor solutions with unparalleled ease. These CUBOs, digital datasheets containing schematics, BoMs, footprints and more, are designed to streamline product discovery, component selection and the overall design process, fostering innovation and efficiency in electronics design projects.

“This collaboration with CELUS further underscores Renesas’ commitment to innovation, sustainability and excellence in the semiconductor industry,” said Brad Rex, Senior Director of System Solutions at Renesas. “By leveraging the CELUS Design Platform, Renesas continues to support the development of next-generation electronics, accelerating advancement in key industries such as automotive, industrial and IoT.”

Renesas benefits from access to the CELUS Design Platform, empowering their internal teams with a strong tool for design and development. This access, coupled with an open line for communication between Renesas and the CELUS Design Platform team, ensures continuous feedback and collaboration to maximize the platform’s benefits for Renesas’ innovative projects.

“Renesas microcontrollers, analog, power and SoCs are the foundation of transformative designs for industrial, commercial and consumer electronics around the world,” said Tobias Pohl, CEO at CELUS. “These products are significant additions to the CELUS Design Platform and will speed time to market for all CELUS current and future users.”

About CELUS

Founded by a team of engineers and backed by an advisory board of top industry experts, CELUS GmbH is revolutionizing electronics design while fostering collaboration and innovation within the $1.4 trillion electronic component industry. CELUS provides a unique ecosystem uniting component manufacturers, distributors, EDA suppliers and engineers to enable better, faster development cycles, cost savings and increasing revenue opportunities. The pioneering CELUS Design Platform uses AI-driven automation, its proprietary CUBO™ component knowledge base, and comprehensive design resources to transform technical requirements into schematics in record time so developers and engineers can bring projects from concept to reality with unprecedented efficiency and precision. The company is based in Munich, Germany, with additional offices in Porto, Portugal and Austin, Texas. For more information, to access the CELUS Design Platform, or to become a CUBO Partner visit www.celus.io.

