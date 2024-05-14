Celonis Recognized as a Leader for Second Consecutive Year in 2024 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Process Mining Platforms

Celonis’ market-leading Process Intelligence platform uses process mining, a decade of process knowledge and AI to identify and capture hidden value

NEW YORK & MUNICH–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Celonis, the global leader in Process Mining, announced today that it has been named a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Process Mining Platforms for the second time since the category’s inception last year. Celonis was evaluated and placed in the Leaders’ Quadrant, being positioned highest on the Ability to Execute axis and advancing to the furthest spot on the Completeness of Vision axis once again.









“The pace of change keeps accelerating – new technologies keep emerging, customer expectations keep rising, and the need for greater efficiency keeps increasing. To succeed, organizations need solutions that help them address all these demands, and most importantly create meaningful value,” said Alex Rinke, co-CEO and co-founder of Celonis. “Celonis gives companies a common language for how their business runs and provides the context to enable technologies like AI and automation to become effective. For us, being named a Leader for the second consecutive year in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Process Mining Platforms reinforces our commitment to make processes work for people, companies and the planet. We are proud to receive this recognition and will continue to build the future of process intelligence together with our customers, partners and fellow Celonauts who have embraced our vision and keep pushing process mining to realize its full potential.”

“Process mining has become an essential enterprise solution for adapting to an uncertain world and driving transformation at speed and scale,” said Daniel de Rooij, SVP Digital Transformation and CIO Hygiene at Reckitt, a global consumer products company with well-known brands such as Finish dishwasher tablets, Lysol disinfectant, and Nurofen painkillers. “With advancements like object-centric process mining and the Process Intelligence Graph, Celonis’ platform provides us with the unique process intelligence that we need to optimize IT operations, deliver value to the business faster, and drive disruptive innovation with emerging technologies like generative AI.”

Celonis enables customers to identify and capture hidden value, empower their people with actionable insights, and help them more effectively leverage technologies like AI and automation to optimize their processes. At the core of the Celonis Platform is the Process Intelligence Graph (PI Graph), an extensible digital twin of the business based on a standardized, object-centric data model. This twin is system-agnostic and without bias. The PI Graph adds business context to this process digital twin with out-of-the-box KPI definitions and improvement opportunities, such as how delivery blocks impact on-time delivery rate. Sitting at the heart of the Celonis platform, the PI Graph allows us to create capabilities that embed AI in ready-to-use solutions. For example, the Process Copilot chatbot turns natural language requests into process insights, and the AI-powered Duplicate Checker App helps keep customers from paying invoices twice. Using our Machine Learning (ML) Workbench customers and partners can create their own AI solutions in Celonis or feed data into their existing AI tools using our Intelligence API.

The platform also provides advanced process modeling functionality. In 2023, Celonis acquired Symbio, a provider of AI-driven Business Process Management (BPM) software. The integration of Symbio’s capabilities into the Celonis platform enables customers to not only mine their processes and identify value opportunities, but also design their ideal process using a modern, AI-assisted process modeling solution. Customers can also ensure their processes stay on the straight and narrow with the Process Adherence Manager and track the business impact of their process improvement work with the Transformation Hub.

