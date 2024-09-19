Celonis Expands Partnership with Samsung Fire & Marine Insurance to Optimize Processes and to Drive Value

SEOUL, South Korea & NEW YORK & MUNICH–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Celonis, the global leader in Process Mining and Process Intelligence, today announced an enterprise expansion agreement with Samsung Fire & Marine Insurance (SFMI), the largest property and casualty insurer in South Korea, to enhance the company’s operational excellence using the Celonis Process Intelligence platform.





“We are thrilled for SFMI to be our lighthouse customer in South Korea and look forward to working with them, and all our customers in the region, to optimize operations and deliver sustainable value,” said Chun Hyunjae, Korea Country Manager at Celonis. “Celonis’ Process Intelligence platform is a true game changer for businesses, enabling process excellence and effective enterprise-wide transformation.”

Collaboration with Samsung Fire & Marine Insurance

After a successful 6-month pilot project, SFMI expanded its collaboration with Celonis. Using the market leading Process Intelligence platform, SFMI was able to get full transparency of their automobile insurance claims process, visualizing 170 individual activities. With this end-to-end picture of the process, they were able to quantify the impact of identified inefficiencies and kick off new improvement initiatives.

“SFMI is committed to delivering exceptional products and services for customers and has a long history of continuous innovation,” said Kim Min Kyung, Senior Vice President of Data Science Team at Samsung Fire & Marine Insurance. “Celonis’ Process Mining Technology allows us to not only see how our processes run, but to see how they can run better and improve operations, using Celonis’ data-driven platform.”

Celonis Process Intelligence platform: The connective tissue of the enterprise

The Celonis Process Intelligence platform uses industry-leading process mining technology, to create a system-agnostic digital twin of a business. It understands the unique business context in which the organization operates (i.e., what makes something “good” or “bad” for the business). And it shows how a business is running and how it can run better.

In March, Celonis expanded its presence in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region with the appointment of Chun.

Recently Celonis Chief Evangelist Lars Reinkemeyer delivered a lecture at Ehwa University, the first women’s university in Korea, covering process mining, Process Intelligence and the critical role of women in the field.

About Celonis

Since 2011, Celonis has helped thousands of the world’s largest and most esteemed companies yield immediate cash impact, radically improve customer experience, and reduce carbon emissions. Its Process Intelligence platform uses industry-leading process mining technology and AI to present companies with a living digital twin of their end-to-end processes. For the first time, everyone in an organization has a common language for how the business runs, visibility into where value is hiding, and the ability to capture it. Celonis is headquartered in Munich, Germany and New York City, USA with more than 20 offices worldwide.

