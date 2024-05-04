Celonis Appoints Mark Jacobs as Go-to-Market Leader for North America

NEW YORK & MUNICH–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Celonis, the global leader in Process Mining, today announced it has appointed Mark Jacobs to the role of Senior Vice President North America Sales. As the Go-to-Market leader for North America, Jacobs will work closely with new and existing customers to drive the company’s continued growth in the market.









Celonis has a strong presence in North America, with more than 25% of the market’s Fortune 500 companies as partners and customers, including household names, such as Johnson & Johnson, US Army, GE HealthCare, The Coca-Cola Company, Uber Technologies, HSBC Bank, Accenture and KPMG.

Jacobs has been a major driver of expanding Celonis’ footprint in North America. His leadership and deep expertise overseeing high-performance, go-to-market teams has helped customers realize their company’s fullest potential through Celonis’ game-changing technology spanning Life Sciences, Healthcare, CPG/Retail, Financial Services, Public Sector, and Manufacturing.

Alex Rinke, co-CEO and co-founder of Celonis, commented: “Mark has been overseeing some of our most important customer relationships and strategic partnerships. As we enter our next phase of rapid growth in the number one software market in the world, Mark’s extensive sales and leadership experience, along with his proven track record at Celonis, will be invaluable. I am thrilled to partner with him on this next chapter for our customers, partners, and fellow Celonauts, and I look forward to seeing more game-changing results for everyone.”

“I am beyond excited to keep helping our customers and partners in North America realize the fullest potential of Celonis, our platform and solutions,” said Jacobs. “Over the past two years, I’ve seen the radical, rapid impact of process mining and process intelligence on companies in ways I’ve not seen with any other technology available today. We have an impressive team in North America who are excited to keep delivering unprecedented value for our customers and partners. I look forward to meeting many of our current and future customers and partners in person at our upcoming Celonis Day events around the country and sharing more about how we are making processes work for people, companies, and the planet.”

Jacobs has more than three decades of experience in the enterprise software industry, covering a wide range of responsibilities from sales and customer success, to services and product development. He has worked with some of the most well-known global technology companies, including Medidata, Marketo/Adobe, and Oracle.

Jacob’s appointment comes after Celonis was named a Leader in Gartner’s® Magic Quadrant for Process Mining Platforms for the second consecutive year since its inception last year. The report continues to catapult process mining into C-level consciousness, placing Celonis highest in both Ability to Execute and Completeness of Vision.

Companies are invited to hear the latest news about Celonis’ process intelligence platform and solutions, including hearing directly from Jacobs, at its upcoming Celonis Days event series in the Bay Area (May 9), New York City (May 14), Chicago (June 5) and Atlanta (June 11). To find out more and register for your preferred location, please visit here.

