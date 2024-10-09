Celonis Appoints Mannu Lodha as Regional Vice President for the Nordics

COPENHAGEN, Denmark–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Celonis, the global leader in Process Mining and Process Intelligence, has appointed Mannu Lodha to lead the company’s operations in the Nordic region. He will focus on driving value realization for customers and continued growth in the region.









Mannu joined Celonis in October 2020 as Strategic Account Executive and later became Global Account Director and Regional Sales Director for the Nordics. Prior to that, he spent over ten years at Tetra Pak where he served in his last role as the Business Development Director for Advanced Industry 4.0 Portfolio Services and as part of the management team of the Services business unit.

“Mannu’s appointment significantly enhances our position in the Nordics,” said Philippe Mathieu, SVP EMEA and APAC at Celonis. “With his extensive industry expertise and the active engagement with our partner ecosystem, Mannu will play a crucial role in helping our customers identify and unlock the value hidden within their processes. He will work side-by-side with our customers and partners in the region as they use Celonis to optimize operations, improve decision-making, and achieve ROI on their tech investments like AI.”

“I’m excited to embark on this new chapter at Celonis,” said Mannu Lodha. “Our customers seek greater visibility and control over their business processes. The Celonis Process Intelligence Platform gives companies a digital twin of their operations and captures their unique business context. It provides a common language, connecting companies to their processes, teams to each other and technologie, like AI, to the business.”

Celonis has built a strong presence in the Nordics with offices in Copenhagen and Stockholm, providing Process Intelligence to companies across all industries. Customers can thus realize more value, greater cash impact, increased satisfaction and reduce carbon emissions. Among others, various companies in manufacturing, retail and CPG work with Celonis in the Nordics. This includes Ingka (an IKEA retailer), Telia, Stora Enso, Kesko Oyj, Neste Corporation and Norsk Hydro.

