Celonis Appoints Carsten Thoma as President to Advance Innovation and Sustainable Growth

Celonis, the global leader in Process Mining, today announced the appointment of Carsten Thoma as President of Celonis to drive Celonis' growth alongside co-CEOs Alex Rinke and Bastian Nominacher. In this new role, Thoma will be responsible for Celonis' corporate strategy and development, marketing, platform ecosystem, culture, as well as Celonis Labs to foster innovation.





Thoma has been a highly committed supporter of Celonis since its early days. He was the first external investor and has been a board member and advisor since 2016. With more than 25 years of industry experience, Thoma brings a set of experiences that are critical for founder-led, hyper-growth companies that are creating new technologies and categories.

Thoma co-founded Hybris in 1997, which is renowned for being the first company to solve the complexity of B2B and B2C omni-channel ecommerce. Hybris became Europe’s first unicorn and its success contributed to the foundation for the vibrant technology startup scene in Germany. He led the company through all phases — from the first set of employees, to introducing the industry’s first ecommerce platform at enterprise scale to a highly profitable business. After SAP acquired Hybris in 2013, Thoma served as Global President and Member of the Global Executive Team. Under his leadership the CX/SAP Hybris evolved into the fastest growing business unit and contributed significantly to SAP’s shift to the cloud. His 25 years of expertise will be a natural addition to help lead Celonis executive and operations teams through the next phase of growth, global adoption and new market penetration.

“The time is now to open up the entire business world to the unique opportunities created by our process mining and performance platform, and that’s why we are so excited that Carsten is supporting Basti, Martin and me on our continuous journey to drive sustainable growth for Celonis, our customers and our partners,” said Alex Rinke, Celonis co-CEO and co-founder. “Carsten has mentored Celonis for several years, supporting our mission to unlock the world’s processes to make companies efficient, to make business execution sustainable and to accelerate progress for humankind. His expertise in shaping new industries and scaling disruptive technologies makes Carsten the perfect contributor in our mission to help our customers and ecosystem redefine how modern businesses operate, execute and drive performance.”

“Carsten recognized the significance of our mission from our earliest days,” said Bastian Nominacher, co-CEO and co-founder of Celonis. “He was our first external investor and advisor, which gave him a front row seat to understanding our company, our customers, and our people. Carsten carries a unique passion and approachable style that will attract and lead the best of the best industry operators to enable our customers execute in the most scalable, intelligent, and sustainable way. As a founder, I have experienced many game-changing moments at Celonis, and adding Carsten to the pitch is one of them!”

“As a business entrepreneur, you get to see those rare, hair raising moments where you just know a material industry shift is coming. And with a little luck, you get to be part of the founding company who plants their flag and devotes every fiber of their energy, innovation, and ingenuity to drive that change – and that’s Celonis,” said Thoma. “I am passionate about creating a strong, purposeful product and culture and I look forward to working with Alex, Basti, Martin and all Celonauts to enable our customers to reap the unprecedented value, cash impact, and sustainable operations that Celonis delivers – in a time where the world needs it the most.”

Celonis enables customers to optimize their business processes. Powered by its leading process mining technology, Celonis provides a unique set of capabilities for business executives and users to continuously find improvement opportunities within and across processes, and execute targeted actions to rapidly enhance process performance. This optimization yields immediate cash impact, radically improves customer experience, and reduces carbon emissions. Celonis has thousands of implementations with global customers and is headquartered in Munich, Germany and New York City, USA with more than 20 offices worldwide.

