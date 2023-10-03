Celigo Names GoLive Experts as Platinum Partner to Enable UK Retailers’ Growth Through Automation

LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#automation—Celigo, the leading integration platform as a service (iPaaS) that serves both IT and business users, today named GoLive Experts (GLE) as a Platinum Partner. This recognizes GLE’s expertise in using Celigo to help UK firms in retail, eTail, and logistics optimize operations through automation.





The partnership will allow GLE to better help UK eTail companies integrate and sync best-of-breed applications via Celigo. This provides clients with the agility to scale, enter new markets faster, and operate more efficiently.

GLE is focused on end-to-end automation across retail and e-commerce operations. Through this collaboration, GLE can enable retailers to reduce costs, minimize errors, and rapidly expand across the EU.

Gert-Jan Wijman, Celigo’s VP for EMEA said: “GoLive Experts embodies an automation-first mindset that puts integration at the core. Celigo is proud to support their expertise in using our platform to help UK firms realize the benefits of automation.”

Jilly Parker, GLE’s CEO added: “This partnership helps us empower clients to integrate their growing array of apps efficiently. Seamless integrations enable fast scaling without ripping and replacing entire solutions while allowing our clients to select best-of-breed applications that fully cater to their goals. We look forward to building automation solutions with Celigo to help EU retailers compete and grow.”

By attaining Platinum status, GLE gains access to expanded Celigo resources for implementation, marketing, and sales support. This will advance GLE’s capabilities to deliver impactful solutions tailored to client needs across the UK and EU.

ABOUT CELIGO

Celigo is the leading AI-driven integration-platform-as-a-service (iPaaS). At Celigo, we understand the evolving market and believe integration should be accessible to everyone in your organization. Our platform is built for both the line-of-business user and technical teams, promoting automation at every level of the business and enabling growth and innovation at scale. For more information, visit www.celigo.com. Follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter/X, and Facebook.

ABOUT GOLIVE EXPERTS

GoLive Experts is an Oracle NetSuite alliance partner specializing in ERP implementation and automation projects for retail and eCommerce. By combining business expertise with technical experience on NetSuite, GoLive Experts aims to deliver end-to-end solutions supporting client success.

