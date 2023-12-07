Celigo Automates Over $1.4B in Gross Merchandise Value During BFCM 2023

Leading iPaaS Provider Experiences 143% Surge in Orders While Delivering 100% Platform Uptime During Peak Holiday Sales Period

SAN MATEO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Automation—Celigo, the leading integration platform as a service (iPaaS) for business and IT users, today announced it processed orders worth more than $1.4 billion gross market value (GMV) during the Black Friday Cyber Monday (BFCM) shopping period. Over the four-day stretch, Celigo experienced a 2.5x increase in the total volume of orders processed above the daily average while delivering 100% platform uptime to its customers.





“During times of above average sales, such as Black Friday and Cyber Monday, our order volume can be substantial,” said Jeremy Vandenberg, IT Information Analyst at Motis Brands. “We critically depend on Celigo’s uptime to keep us connected to marketplaces and our websites, especially when internet traffic is high. We experienced no downtime or issues with Celigo during the busy holiday rush and have strong confidence in the platform for Motis Brands.”

According to the 2023 Holiday Shopping Trends Report, consumers are more price-conscious than ever before and the overwhelming majority are gravitating to online retailers that can provide better deals, personalized offers, immediate delivery, greater product availability, and reasonable returns policies. By automating tens of millions of business processes around omnichannel orders, inventory, fulfillment, returns, and customer services during BFCM, retailers drove frictionless post-purchase shopper experiences while maintaining low operating costs during times of peak order volumes.

“The world’s leading ecommerce brands and retailers understand the need to prioritize the customer experience and are automating key business processes to drive operational excellence,” said Jan Arendtsz, Founder and CEO at Celigo. “The growing adoption of the Celigo platform and ability to manage a substantial increase in the volume of orders processed without needing to make special adjustments underscores the power of having a true multitenant cloud iPaaS.”

As global retailers adapt to shifting consumer trends and strive to effectively attract and retain customers during the peak shopping period, many are positioning themselves for success by meeting shoppers where they are and providing a seamless experience. In addition to a surge in average total orders per day managed through its platform, Celigo BFCM platform data also revealed that approximately 8% of all transactions processed were in the EMEA region. Additionally, 6.5% of managed orders originated in APAC, indicating incremental increases in platform adoption outside of North America.

“We are proud that Celigo has once again played such a significant role in this year’s peak holiday shopping period and are honored that some of the world’s leading ecommerce brands trust us to manage their automations during one of the busiest times of the year,” added Arendtsz.

To learn more about how Celigo helps retail customers scale during peak sales periods, including one of the most critical times each year, visit the Celigo blog.

