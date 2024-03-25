Celestial AI Announces Photonic Fabric™ Adoption by Lead Hyperscaler Customers

Exceptional technology traction validating Photonic Fabric based connectivity solutions for AI infrastructure

As AI models grow at an unprecedented pace, traditional data center infrastructure is strained to its limits. The explosive growth in AI model size is driving the need for a step function increase in memory bandwidth and capacity at low latencies. Celestial AI has been collaborating with some of the largest hyperscalers to develop a deep understanding of compute, memory and network system infrastructure chokepoints. These collaborations led to the development of Photonic Fabric solutions that address the problem of our time for Accelerated Computing: the AI Memory Wall.

The Photonic Fabric is the only industry solution with the ability to shatter the “Memory Wall” and deliver data directly to the point of compute, while supporting current HBM3E and next-generation HBM4 bandwidth and latency requirements at very low single-digit pJ/bit power.

After successful validation of the Photonic Fabric silicon that implements a complete link (electrical–optical–electrical) during the summer of 2023, hyperscaler customers and semiconductor customers are now designing in the Photonic Fabric optical chiplets as an initial phase of technology adoption. This integration requires no software change and is directly compatible with customer logical protocols and existing multi-chip packaging flows. Customers are excited about the roadmap to deeper integration of Photonic Fabric technology in their system architectures, offering as much as 25x increase in off-package bandwidth compared to other available state-of-the-art technologies.

“ The surge in demand for our Photonic Fabric is the product of having the right technology, the right team and the right customer engagement model”, said Dave Lazovsky, Co-Founder and CEO of Celestial AI. “ We are experiencing broad customer adoption resulting from our full-stack technology offerings, providing electrical-optical-electrical links that deliver data at the bandwidth, latency, bit error rate (BER) and power required, compatible with the logical protocols of our customer’s AI accelerators and GPUs. Deep strategic collaborations with hyperscale data center customers focused on optimizing system-level Accelerated Computing architectures are a prerequisite for these solutions. We’re excited to be working with the giants of our industry to propel commercialization of the Photonic Fabric.”

To accelerate customer adoption of the memory and compute fabric, Celestial AI is cultivating a Photonic Fabric ecosystem. These tier-1 partnerships consist of custom silicon/ASIC design services including Broadcom, system integrators, HBM and packaging suppliers including Samsung.

“ Silicon Photonics technologies are set to significantly improve chip-to-chip and chip-to-memory interconnect,” said Jim Elliott, Executive Vice President and Head of US Memory Business at Samsung Electronics. “ Celestial AI’s Photonic Fabric has the potential to eliminate the ‘Memory Wall’ by connecting large amounts of shared memory at the full speed of HBM, achieving nanosecond-level latencies for AI training and inferencing. Samsung is proud to work with Celestial AI and bring our leadership in HBM, DDR, and Advanced Packaging Solutions.”

Celestial AI is the creator of the Photonic Fabric, an optical interconnect technology platform for compute and memory. The Photonic Fabric provides the foundational technology for optically scalable, disaggregated data center compute and memory to unleash advancements in AI with sustainable and profitable business models. Celestial AI’s Photonic Fabric delivers a transformative leap in AI system performance that is ten years more advanced than existing technologies. https://www.celestial.ai.

Celestial AI and Photonic Fabric are trademarks of Celestial AI, Inc, registered in the U.S. and other countries or regions.

